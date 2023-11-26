Texas boy, whose mother was killed, reunited with family in U.S. after abduction

The Wilmer Police Department discontinued an Amber Alert for a 10-year-old boy whose dad is wanted in his abduction and in the killing of the child’s mother.

Ian Aguilar, from Wilmer, Texas, was retrieved from Mexico and has been reunited with his family in the U.S., according to Star-Telegram media partner, WFAA-TV.

Wilmer is in Dallas County and is about 45 miles east of Fort Worth.

The Amber Alert was initially issued on the morning of Nov. 14. Law enforcement officials believed Ian to be in grave or immediate danger, the initial alert said.

Juan Aguilar-Cano, 38, is the suspect wanted in connection to the abduction of 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who was last seen Tuesday morning in Wilmer, TX.

On Nov. 15, the suspect vehicle — believed to be driven by the boy’s father, 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano — was found unoccupied in the Houston area, according to Wilmer police.

Aguilar-Cano is also suspected of killing Ian’s mother, 48-year-old Zuleika Lopez, in her home on Nov. 14 and then taking their son, according to authorities.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department is investigating Lopez’s homicide.

Ian was believed to be with family in Mexico and no longer with his father, Wilmer police said in a Nov. 17 news release.

Zuri Lopez, Ian’s sister, confirmed Saturday Ian was back with family in the U.S. and said she was frustrated police didn’t go to the home of the homicide earlier after police received a call from Aguilar-Cano, who admitted he had done something terrible and said he “should kill himself,” according to the report from WFAA.

Neighbors said that Aguilar-Cano hadn’t been himself lately and Zuri says her mother, Zuleika, was in a toxic relationship with Aguilar-Cano and planning to remove him from her life and their house, according to WFAA.

Aguilar-Cano was arrested in 2008 and was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle in Ennis. He pleaded guilty in an agreement for two years probation, according to court records.