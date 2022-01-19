Texas Braces for Cold, Sleet and a Test for the Power Grid

Brian K. Sullivan
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A blast of frigid air threatens to bring slick and cold conditions across southern Texas, triggering a winter storm watch and raising concerns for power grid operators and natural gas drillers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Overnight temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing across a large part of Texas from late Wednesday through the weekend, approaching levels seen during the cold snap that struck the state in early January. Some storms will cross the southern half of Texas and bring mainly freezing rain -- though nothing like last winter’s deadly storm.

“It’s not going to be as brutal as last year,” said Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster with the U.S. Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland. “It doesn’t look like it is going to be a prolonged event.”

Deep cold in Texas last February crippled the state’s energy grid, leading to outages and the deaths of more than 200 people. Freezing temperatures can disrupt production of natural gas, the main fuel for power plants.

This week’s weather is likely to trigger post-traumatic stress syndrome for those who experienced last February’s freeze and provide a critical test in a state where reforms to fix the grid and weatherize gas production have moved too slowly, said Ed Hirs, an economics professor and energy industry expert with the University of Houston.

“It takes more than eight months to fix something that’s been decaying for more than 20 years,” he said.

Inspectors for the state’s main grid operator found that almost all power generating units comply with new winter weather requirements. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said that three generators out of 302 resources inspected didn’t meet the standards, according to a report filed Tuesday with state regulators.

Storm Watch

A winter storm watch is in place through early Friday from just north of Austin south to the Rio Grande River, the border with Mexico, according to the National Weather Service. Only the extreme southern tip of Texas around Brownsville is outside the watch area.

The weather will bring a whiplash of temperatures. San Antonio will drop from a daytime high of 76 degrees to a low of 34 on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The cold continues Thursday, with highs reaching 37 before dropping to 27 overnight. Friday’s low is forecast at 30 before temperatures begin to rebound with a high of 51 on Saturday. In Dallas, daytime temperatures will fall from 59 degrees on Wednesday to a low of 23 by Thursday night.

Freezing rain will arrive as cold air rushes through the area, potentially adding a glazing of ice on roads and power lines, causing problems.

Gas wells are particularly susceptible to so-called freeze offs because of the high volumes of subterranean water that typically flow out of the ground alongside the fuel. A cold snap at the start of January, which saw the temperature in Dallas plunge to 19 degrees Fahrenheit (-7 degrees Celsius), led to a 10% drop in gas output over two days, according to BloombergNEF data.

The impending chill could affect oil markets, depending on the extent of freeze offs in the Permian Basin, North America’s largest crude field. Any supply hiccups typically create dislocations in regional oil prices before rippling into the broader oil-futures market.

Houston pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc. sent out a notice to customers on Wednesday saying it was packing its El Paso Natural Gas pipeline ahead of below-freezing conditions expected in the Permian on Thursday and Friday. The company also warned the potential exists for supply shortfalls due to freeze offs.

“We are monitoring the weather and believe that we are well prepared for the upcoming cold conditions,” spokeswoman Katherine Hill said. “Historically, our systems and personnel have performed well during cold weather events, and we expect them to do the same this week.”

The Texas Railroad Commission, which oversees oil and gas production in the state, held conference calls Tuesday with top producers and major pipeline operators about the upcoming freeze.

“They didn’t anticipate anything other than normal production fluctuations, however they are prepared to address any issues they may have with overnight freezing temperatures,” Railroad Commission spokesman R.J. DeSilva said in an emailed statement.

Temperatures will likely get warmer by the weekend.

(Updates with academic, company comments from fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas Grid Says Nearly All Its Generators Are Ready for Cold

    (Bloomberg) -- The main grid operator for Texas said the vast majority of its power-generating units are in compliance with new rules that require them to be able to operate during winter weather. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Imag

  • HSBC Sticking With Risk On Investment Strategy: Fan

    Fan Cheuk Wan, Asia chief investment officer at HSBC Private Banking and Wealth Management, discusses her investment strategy for risk assets, Chinese equities and her outlook for markets. She speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • China Property Bond Crash Morphs Into Epic Rally on Easing Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- A record-breaking rally in Chinese property bonds is highlighting the huge sums of money primed to flow into the distressed securities should Beijing dial back its industry crackdown.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaMicrosoft Deal Wipes $20 Billion Off Sony's Market Value in a DayStocks Rise

  • Unilever will not increase 50-billion-pound offer for GSK consumer arm

    U.S.-listed shares of Unilever rose 10.1% on the news, while GSK's fell 2.8% . GlaxoSmithKline confirmed over the weekend that it had rejected three bids from Unilever for its consumer arm, which is home to brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste, Emergen-C vitamin supplement and Panadol painkiller. "We note the recently shared financial assumptions from the current owners of GSK Consumer Healthcare and have determined that it does not change our view on fundamental value," Unilever said in a statement late on Wednesday.

  • New York Faces a Slippery Morning Commute to Work on Thursday

    (Bloomberg) -- Light snow will make New York roads and sidewalks slick for the Thursday morning commute as a quick storm sweeps through the city overnight. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaMicrosoft Deal Wipes $20 Billion Off Sony's Market Value in a DayStocks Rise as Nasdaq Pulls Back From Correction: Mark

  • While U.S. probe of Moïse murder advances, judge running Haiti investigation faces firing

    Haiti’s investigative judge overseeing the inquiry into President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination is being removed from the case after failing to meet a legal deadline on bringing formal charges, signaling a significant delay in the prosecution of dozens of suspects being held but not formally charged.

  • Another winter storm looms for Rock Hill region, Carolinas

    Experts say winter weather could come Friday and Saturday, and temperatures will be below the freezing point.

  • Stock market: U.S. equities are still are solid investment in 2022, Goldman Sachs strategist explains

    Goldman Sachs Investment Strategy Group Head of Tactical Asset Allocation&nbsp;Brett Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to recommend investors stick with U.S. equities in 2022, while discussing volatility and global interest rates.

  • Unilever Rules Out Raising $68 Billion Glaxo Consumer Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc said it won’t raise its 50 billion-pound ($68 billion) offer for GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s consumer products division, killing prospects for a deal after the U.K. drugmaker rejected its approaches. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaMicrosoft Deal Wipes $20 Billion Off Sony's Market Va

  • Multi-family housing boosts U.S. homebuilding; supply constraints seen unrelenting

    U.S. homebuilding rose to a nine-month high in December amid a surge in multi-family housing projects, but soaring prices for materials after the government nearly doubled duties on imported Canadian softwood lumber could hamper activity later this year. The report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday also showed the housing construction backlog surged to a record high last month, underscoring the challenges builders are facing from supply strains, including labor shortages. Rising mortgage rates could also restrain homebuilding.

  • Betty White's 'Celebration' features her last video message to fans, in theaters for 100th birthday

    Betty White's final message to fans is part of a new film in theaters Monday, on what would have been White's 100th birthday. How the film happened.

  • Another round of winter weather is on the way. How much snow will we get this time?

    The precipitation will begin as rain Wednesday morning, then switch over to snow or a wintry mix as temperatures drop.

  • Where did the water go? Odd rescue in Louisiana bayou blamed on weather phenomenon

    “Winter weather systems can cause drastic changes in water levels,” the Coast Guard says.

  • Weather Service: More frigid temperatures, another potential storm on the way

    We missed the worst impact of a storm Monday, but forecasters are tracking the next front as the rest of January is expected to be colder than normal.

  • Wintry mix in Austin's forecast: Wednesday temps near 80 before rain, snow, sleet Thursday

    On Thursday comes a wintry mix "that gradually spreads across the remainder of South Central Texas during the day into the evening," forecasters say.

  • Ice storm looms for southeastern US

    As a new wave of Arctic air settles in late this week, a winter storm with snow and ice could cause major travel disruptions across the southeastern United States. AccuWeather forecasters are warning that the system could take aim at the Northeast next, but they are still analyzing different scenarios that may unfold. The fresh injection of Arctic air, which will come right on the heels of another dose of wintry weather, is likely to penetrate deep into the South. A bigger winter storm than the

  • Tonga volcano: New images reveal scale of damage after tsunami

    Trees are torn down and buildings ripped apart following Saturday's tsunami triggered by a volcano.

  • Winter woes to continue: More snowstorms forecast this week from Ohio Valley to East Coast

    Forecasters are eyeing more snow and winter storms that could affect millions starting Wednesday and Thursday from the Ohio Valley to the East Coast.

  • Winter weather outlook: Wintry precipitation could hit North Georgia

    A winter storm system could bring more wintry precipitation this weekend. Breaking down what the models project about three days from now.

  • Freezing temps hit Florida; another cold front coming this week

    Get ready for another chilly night, a slightly warmer few days, and more near-freezing temperatures Thursday and Friday.