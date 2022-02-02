Texas Braces for Deep Freeze as All Eyes on Power Grid

(Bloomberg) -- A bitter cold snap is set to grip Texas, coating parts of the state in a blanket of ice and putting the electric grid under its sternest test since last winter’s catastrophic blackouts.

Temperatures in Midland, the business heart of the oil- and-gas-rich Permian Basin, will drop to 16 degrees Fahrenheit (-9 degrees Celsius) Wednesday night and stay below freezing until at least Friday, the National Weather Service said. Temperatures there won’t moderate until this weekend, said Marty Rausch, a forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center.

In Dallas, lows will be 17 degrees on Thursday and Friday, San Antonio will fall to low 20s, and even Houston could reach 29 degrees before readings start to rebound. The cold weather will raise demand for electricity and natural gas, while a widespread ice storm set to sweep the region in the next 24 hours could knock out power in many places as tree limbs and wires fall.

The stakes are high in Texas, where a winter storm last year led to blackouts and deaths of more than 200 people. This storm will test whether Governor Greg Abbott and Republican lawmakers have done enough to bolster the electric grid, just weeks before the party’s primary vote. The governor has promised Texans that the “lights will stay on” this winter, citing legislation he signed last summer that required the grid operator to increase reserve capacity and made it easier for industrial users to get paid to reduce their consumption.

The state’s grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, on Tuesday predicted a peak demand of about 71.3 gigawatts Friday morning -- a level that has never been seen outside of summer before. A year ago, demand was also poised to climb to an all-time high before widespread outages during a winter storm darkened the state for days and lead to the deaths of more than 200 people. A gigawatt is enough to power about 200,000 Texan homes.

“We are doing our best to make sure this doesn’t have to happen again,” said Jim Wright, of the Texas Railroad Commission, the regulator that oversees the oil and gas industry in the state. “I guess this weekend will be a test. We still have a lot of room to try to improve.”

Electricity prices for Friday, when this week’s demand is expected to peak, have surged to $550 in the area around Dallas, according to Intercontinental Exchange data. That’s up about tenfold from last week, when the weather was mild.

The deep freeze expected in Texas is part of a large storm crossing the U.S. that has triggered winter storm warnings, watches and weather advisories from New Mexico to Maine. Chicago could get as much as 12 inches (30 centimeters) of snow, which could be enhanced with lake effect accumulation as well, Rausch said.

Natural gas futures soared in the U.S. as forecasts showed a deep freeze returning in mid-February after this week’s cold blast, intensifying concerns about tight supplies of the heating and power-plant fuel. Gas for March delivery was trading 12% higher at $5.324 per million British thermal units at 10 a.m. in New York.

Natural gas supplies in Oklahoma plunged to the lowest level since last year’s winter storm, limiting flow of the fuel to the Midwest and Southeast states just as the arctic chill sets in. Output in the Midcontinent was down 22% from the previous day, according to a preliminary BloombergNEF estimate based on pipeline flows from Oklahoma, the Texas Panhandle and Arkansas.

Several Midwest airports have been hit hard by flight cancellations, including Chicago and St. Louis. More than 3,300 U.S. flights have already been scrubbed through Thursday, according to FlightAware, an airline tracking service. Southwest Airlines Co. said it suspended operations in St. Louis on Wednesday and canceled a “vast majority” of Dallas flights on Thursday due to the storm.

A large area from the Rocky Mountains to Maine could get heavy snow through Friday, Rausch said. South of the snow line, ice will collect on wires and tree branches, which together with winds gusting as high as 35 miles (56 kilometers) per hour, could trigger widespread power outages across the central U.S.

An ice storm warning is in effect from late Wednesday through early Friday from eastern Arkansas to central Kentucky. Schools, churches and universities from the Oklahoma border to Dallas to suburban Austin began announcing closures as the cold descended across the Panhandle and major population centers braced for ice and snow.

The City of Dallas is loading trucks with a sand and salt mixture so they’re ready to treat roads and bridges when the storm hits. Condo buildings have advised residents to drip faucets and leave heat on. Some grocery stores have empty shelves as Texans stock up on food.

A winter storm warning has also been issued for southwest Ontario, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. Toronto, the most populous Canadian city, is also under a weather advisory, with as much as 20 centimeters of snow expected by Thursday morning.

(Company corrects weather impact to airline operations in 11th paragraph.)

