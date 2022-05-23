Texas bride catches massive fish after Port Aransas wedding

A San Antonio woman caught a special gift after her wedding in Port Aransas over the weekend.

Eliot Waggoner Granville, 34, got married at the Chapel on the Dunes on Sunday. She and her husband enjoy fishing and vacationing near the beach.

"It was our wedding night and we were sitting on the bed and my husband was like, 'well, what do you want to do?," Granville said. "I'm more of a fisher than he is so I said let's go fishing."

Wearing a wedding dress and veil, Eliot Waggoner Granville of San Antonio caught a massive black drum in Port Aransas after her wedding.

Still wearing a wedding dress and veil, Granville and her husband headed to the Red Dot Pier to try their luck. After about 45 minutes, she felt a bite.

"It wasn't huge bites or anything," Granville said. "But then I started reeling him in and he started fighting with me and it took like 10 to 15 minutes for me to get him to the pier."

As she reeled the fish closer to the pier, she realized just how big it was and sent her husband to ask a nearby group for a net. They managed to scoop the head and part of the body with the net and pull it onto the pier by the tail.

Granville said she and the group guessed that the fish, a black drum, weighed around 40 to 50 pounds. They released the fish but not before taking a couple photos.

"I think that's probably the biggest fish I've ever caught," Granville laughed. "My arms are actually still sore. It took two grown men to pick him up and I couldn't pick him up myself."

Granville started fishing when she was young. After her father died last August, fishing became a way to feel closer to him.

"Other people had been there for a long time and didn't catch anything, so I feel like it was dad watching over me and sending me a little — or big — wedding gift," Granville said.

