Texas Broadband Development Office releases draft of TDOP for comment

Nov. 29—The Texas Broadband Development Office (BDO) has released its draft of the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan (TDOP) for public comment.

Use the online form to read the TDOP and provide comments. The BDO is accepting public comments through Jan. 5, 2024.

The BDO developed the TDOP to complement broadband infrastructure programs already underway in the state, including the Bringing Online Opportunities to Texas (BOOT) program and the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program.

With a greater focus on the affordability, adoption and safe and effective use of the internet, the TDOP aligns with requirements set forth by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration in the State Digital Equity Planning Grant program's Notice of Funding Opportunity. The TDOP also incorporates feedback from comprehensive engagement with residents, community-based organizations, local governments, state partners and other key stakeholders, a news release said.

The TDOP public comment process is open to all Texans, and the BDO encourages residents, local governments, community-based organizations and others to provide feedback. The BDO is especially interested in hearing from individuals for whom broadband access, affordability and adoption have been challenging, including adults aged 60 and older, veterans, English language learners, individuals living with disabilities, individuals who primarily live in rural areas, racial and ethnic minorities, and those living at or below the federal poverty level, as well as the organizations that serve these groups.

If you have any questions about the draft TDOP public comment process, email [email protected]