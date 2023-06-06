Texas budget promises a brighter future for El Paso: State Sen. César Blanco

The U.S. and Texas flags fly over the Capitol last week. Lawmakers have decisions to make about a $33 billion budget surplus.

After months of negotiation, the state budget has been adopted and El Paso can now look forward to a windfall of new state investments in our community.

Going into this session, we had over $188 billion available for the 2023-2025 budget – a $33 billion surplus – far more money than the Texas Legislature has ever had at our disposal. While every lawmaker inside the pink dome was fighting hard for their community’s piece of the pie, both sides of the chamber have come together to craft a balanced budget that will positively impact El Pasoans for generations to come.

During the interim, I spent a lot of time traveling across the district and have had numerous conversations with constituents and local leaders concerned with substantive kitchen table issues that impact them daily, such as general economic security and infrastructure, including water, transportation and broadband. One of the biggest concerns across the state is skyrocketing property taxes and rising costs of living that have forced families to make impossible decisions. Most notably, this budget includes $17.6 billion in property tax relief for homeowners. The first called special session will determine how that property tax relief reaches families and taxpayers.

Bold and historic investments

I’m proud to report that this budget also makes bold and historic investments, including $2 billion to expand mental health care, $1.6 billion for water security, $1.5 billion for broadband access, $1.5 billion to expand state park systems, and $5.5 billion for retired teachers' Cost of Living Adjustment.

In addition, the Supplemental Appropriations Act makes investments in the current fiscal year to create a new higher education endowment for research universities, school safety grants, state employee pay raises, enhanced retirement benefits for teachers, mental health hospitals, border security, flood mitigation and water infrastructure, Medicaid costs, state debt reduction and other items. These bold investments demonstrate our commitment to improving the well-being and quality of life for families and communities across the state.

El Paso won big

In the Texas Senate, I worked with the Senate Committee on Finance advocating for local funding priorities, while the House delegation worked with the House Appropriations Committee. As a result, El Paso won big this session!

Mental health providers were already in short supply before the pandemic, but increased demand for services has left patients without help. According to a behavioral health assessment conducted in 2021, patients admitted to the El Paso Psychiatric Center spent more than 520 days waiting for a forensic bed – more than two times the wait at any other state hospital. To address this issue, we secured $50 million to add more mental health care beds and fund the design and construction of a new modern facility to better meet the mental health needs of our community.

Today, cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the United States. Despite having the second-highest cancer incidence rate among Texas urban counties, El Paso currently lacks a comprehensive cancer treatment center. Today, many El Pasoans are left with no choice but to make costly trips for the care they need or simply go without, placing undue financial and emotional hardships on the patients and their families. Recognizing this glaring disparity and the urgent need to improve accessible quality cancer care, we successfully secured $65 million to establish a state-of-the-art cancer center at the University Medical Center of El Paso and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. With this transformative investment, we can revolutionize cancer care in the Borderplex region, while alleviating the taxpayer burden, to ensure that patients affected by cancer in our community receive the exceptional treatment they deserve.

Providing students with a brighter future

As a catalyst for economic growth, El Paso’s higher education institutions train tomorrow’s leaders, providing students with a brighter future. This budget includes an increase of $35.5 million for a total of $420 million for UTEP and Texas Tech El Paso, $60 million in general funding for El Paso Community College, and a new performance-based funding model for community colleges. The investments we made in our universities and health sciences center will bolster our workforce, strengthen our economy and help improve access to care in the region.

Moreover, considering that El Paso is the only Top 50 metropolitan city in the United States without a law school, our community is underserved by the legal profession. To address this issue, we have secured $250,000 to conduct a planning study to establish a law school in El Paso. This investment will highlight the significant need for a law school in our region.

In order to enhance public safety, we worked to allocate $1 million for interventions for at-risk youth in El Paso and $10 million for the planning and development of a new El Paso-based Regional Headquarters for the Department of Public Safety. Establishing this new DPS headquarters will facilitate the integration of a larger and state-of-the-art crime lab and enhance constituent services such as streamlined processes for driver's license applications and renewals.

We also secured major funding to promote local economic development and tourism and improve our community’s overall quality of life. Most notably, this session we appropriated another $10 million to the Wyler Aerial Tramway to cover repair and construction costs for this local treasure and asset, bringing the state’s total contribution to $20 million. This funding will get us one step closer to the finish line to reopen our cherished local gem. Our region will also receive $5 million for capital improvements at Hueco Tanks State Park and $4 million for the restoration of the Magoffin Home State Historic Site, and $200,000 to promote economic development in the Borderland.

Ensuring our Texas border region gets its fair share of infrastructure funding is critical for our economic development. In addition to broadband and water infrastructure funding, this funding includes $32 million for our ports of entry and a new Texas Department of Transportation funding category to fund projects in the Border Transportation Master Plan.

This budget is a culmination of hard work and relentless advocacy from El Paso’s delegation and our community leaders. This substantial level of funding is a catalyst for a profoundly transformative future for El Paso and paves the way for a healthier, wealthier and brighter future for our community and families!

