Texas bus driver saves 7-year-old after he choked on a quarter

Raquel Radford Baker, a bus driver for the Dallas Independent School District, is being hailed a “hero” after saving the life of a choking 7-year-old student.

On Sept. 29, a first grader named Preston had a scary moment on his way to school when he accidentally swallowed a quarter and began to choke, KXAS, an NBC affiliate in Fort Worth, Texas, reported.

In footage from the bus obtained by KXAS, Preston is seen slumping over in his seat before slowly walking up to Radford Baker and tapping her for help.

“I was just trying to tell her that I just choked on a quarter, and it hurts very bad,” he told the affiliate.

Radford Baker, who has worked for Dallas ISD’s Transportation Services for 17 years, realized Preston was struggling to breathe.

In the video, she opened the bus doors and carried Preston to a bench at Seagoville North Elementary, where the bus was stopped, according to KXAS. She asked a nearby parent to call 911.

As she carried him, Radford Baker started performing the Heimlich maneuver, which she learned during her Dallas ISD CPR and first aid training.

“I’m saying, ‘Baby, breathe. Baby, breathe. I got you. Breathe,’” she recalled telling the scared 7-year-old.

She remembered thinking, “I have to save this baby.” Thanks to her efforts, the quarter was dislodged from Preston’s throat.

In an interview with The Hub, Dallas ISD’s publication, Radford Baker said she ensured Preston was OK afterward and embraced him.

“I asked him if he was OK and he said, ‘Yes, I can breathe.’ And I immediately just hugged him tight,” Radford Baker said.

She then spoke to a school nurse who called Giavona Bell, Preston’s mom.

The first grader’s mom was quickly informed about her son’s life-threatening accident. Her “heart sank” after hearing the news, she told KXAS.

“I was in panic mode,” she said.

Bell referred to Radford Baker as a “hero” in the interview and said it was “divine timing” the bus driver was there to help her son as Radford Baker had been filling in for another driver's route that day.

“She was there to save him that day,” Bell said.

Radford Baker also told KXAS she was “grateful” to be in the right place at the right time before becoming emotional.

Bell later met Radford Baker to express their gratitude in person.

“She told me yesterday, she said, ‘All I wanted to do was save your child’s life. That’s the only thing that was running through my mind was that I have to save him. I have to help him,’” Bell shared.

The mom said she plans to get CPR trained. She also revealed that she feels a strong bond with Radford Baker.

“She’s a part of our family. She’s a part of us, right?” she asked her son as he nodded in agreement.

Speaking to The Hub, the bus driver said that her goal is to make sure all the kids she drives get transported to and from school safely.

“One thing I love about transporting students is that I am transporting future NFL players, NBA players, future doctors, nurses, attorneys, lawyers, law enforcement etc. They are the most precious gift ever to me, and I am grateful and feel privileged to transport such precious cargo,” she said.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com