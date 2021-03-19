Texas business owner: The Biden administration is being everything but transparent on border crisis
Rebekah Pullar says the Biden administration and city officials have stayed silent on plans for ‘busloads’ of immigrants in her community.
Rebekah Pullar says the Biden administration and city officials have stayed silent on plans for ‘busloads’ of immigrants in her community.
President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday met with leaders of Atlanta's Asian American community in the wake of a mass shooting at three different Atlanta area spas during which a lone suspect killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent. At the moment, authorities are still investigating the suspect's motive. In his confession, Robert Aaron Long reportedly said he acted because of a sex addiction, but there remains widespread speculation that he was targeting people of Asian descent. "Whatever the killer's motive, these facts are clear," Harris said in public remarks after Friday's meeting. "Six out of the eight people killed on Tuesday night were of Asian descent. Seven were women. The shootings took place in businesses owned by Asian Americans. The shootings took place as violent crimes and discrimination against Asian Americans [have] risen dramatically over the last year." Biden and Harris both also appeared to place some responsibility for the recent surge in violence against people of Asian descent in the United States on former President Donald Trump, though they didn't directly name him. "For the last year, we've had people in positions of incredible power scapegoating Asian Americans, people with the biggest pulpits, spreading this kind of hate," Harris said, likely alluding to politicians like Trump who called the novel coronavirus that sparked the pandemic, the "China virus." "We've always known words have consequences," Biden said. "It's the 'coronavirus.' Full stop." Read more at The New York Times and The Associated Press. More stories from theweek.com5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's filibuster threatMatthew McConaughey for governor?A jump in Social Security benefits
He got caught driving for the food delivery service DoorDash during hours he was supposed to be doing his job as a prosecutor.
The Oscar-nominated actress opened up about the incident in her upcoming memoir, claiming she was duped into removing her underwear for the scene.
The visit marks their first overseas trip since last November
Ontario is easing restrictions for restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments in the province's Grey-Lockdown, Red-Control and Orange-Restrict regions, effective Saturday, March 20. "While some regions are proceeding to levels with less restrictive measures and adjustments are being made to dining capacity, everyone must continue to adhere to all public health and workplace safety measures," a statement from Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health reads.
The weird journey of a tongue-in-cheek catchphrase from conservative-mocking putdown to the defining tenet of the Republican Party’s way of life.
Ian Alan Olson, from Wisconsin, was arrested two weeks later for attempting to shoot soldiers with a paintball gun.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Zack Snyder revealed that his long-term 'Justice League' plan was to have Superman's son become the new Batman.
The Canadian border agent who questioned Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou before her arrest at Vancouver airport in 2018 went beyond the scope of his jurisdiction, in an effort to gather evidence for the FBI, Meng's legal team said on Friday. Among the questions the agent asked was whether Huawei had an office in Iran, defence lawyer Mona Duckett told the judge, a line of questioning that she argued had nothing to do with immigration and her admissibility into Canada. "It was an attempt to gather evidence for one audience," the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Duckett said as the hearing for Meng's extradition entered the last phase of arguments.
NASA Statement on Nomination of Bill Nelson for Agency AdministratorPR NewswireWASHINGTON, March 19, 2021WASHINGTON, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk released the following statement after today's nomination by President Joe Biden of Bill Nelson to serve as the 14th NASA administrator:"I'm pleased President Biden has nominated former U. Senator Bill Nelson to lead our agency.
This bride drove a wedge in her family with her wedding request.
A North Korean citizen was taken into U.S. custody on Saturday after being extradited from Malaysia to face money laundering charges, making him the first North Korean extradited to the U.S. to face trial. Mun Chol Myong was in the custody of the FBI in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. Mun, who is in his 50s, has lived in Malaysia for a decade and was arrested in May 2019 after the U.S. requested his extradition.
Renowned political seer Allan Lichtman thinks that Donald Trump is so mired in legal and financial problems that a successful 2024 run is unlikely.
The Biden administration is preparing a series of aggressive cyber attacks on Russia in a major shift in tactics designed as a warning shot to rival powers. The attack, which is expected in the next fortnight, is in retaliation for the SolarWinds hack, the large-scale infiltration of American government agencies and corporations discovered late last year that was traced back to the Kremlin. It comes after Joe Biden this week engaged in a war of words with Vladimir Putin, calling the Russian president a "killer", while the White Houses attacked China for rights abuses in a tense opening of face-to-face talks. The US will not target civilian structures or networks, but the hack is instead designed as a direct challenge to Mr Putin, Russia’s President, and his cyber army, The Telegraph understands. The White House confirmed it will take “a mix of actions” - both “seen and unseen” - although it did not provide specifics on when and how it would do so. Any such move would mark a different tact taken by previous administrations, which have largely acted defensively against Moscow’s cyber warfare. Donald Trump took a much more cautious approach on Russia, being careful never to directly criticise or challenge the regime.
The Duke of Cambridge has said he felt “totally overwhelmed” by the scale of the burden aid workers in Syria face after meeting a group supported by British donations. Prince William, 38, joined a video call with three Syrian aid workers supported by the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Coronavirus Appeal to hear about the impact UK public donations of £38 million have had on the ground. He was told that all six of the fragile states where the money is being directed faced “potential catastrophe” this year, with “no end in sight” for the crisis in Syria after a decade of war. The Duke’s concern for the scale of the crisis in Syria came after he acknowledged on Friday night that mental health was a “complex” subject and one that was “very close” to his heart. He has previously spoken about the “raw emotion” he experienced working as an air ambulance pilot had built up inside him to such an extent that he knew it would “take its toll and be a real problem” if he did not speak about it. Fadi Hallisso, 42, from Aleppo, told the Duke how he had founded an organisation called Darna which, using DEC funds, has built toilets and sanitation systems in many of the informal camps in Syria. The Duke asked him to explain what it was like on the ground at the moment, keen to understand the daily challenges faced by aid workers.
The prince opened up about the 1997 tragedy in a new book forward.
On Twitter, Caucus chair Rep. Andy Biggs said the violence resulting from the coup is "tragic," but that "there is suffering everywhere in the world."
Hundreds of thousands of middle class families will benefit from cuts in inheritance tax red tape under reforms to be set out on ‘tax day’ this week. The move to be unveiled by the Treasury is expected to reduce dramatically the amount of paperwork many grieving families are required to fill out. It will be announced as part of a Tax Policies and Consultations Update, or tax day, on Tuesday, a series of long-term measures held over from the Budget. The Treasury will also publish updates on its consultation for an online sales tax. Summaries of the ideas from respondents including a so-called delivery tax will be made public. Other measures will include a clampdown on promoters of tax avoidance schemes and a proposal to force tax advisers to hold professional indemnity insurance. The reduction in bureaucracy is part of the Government’s long-term strategy to cut red tape and simplify taxes for people. More than 200,000 estates will no longer need to complete certain inheritance tax forms under the latest changes. Currently estates that do not need to pay inheritance tax are still required to fill in HMRC pre-probate forms. However, as part of its long-term strategy to cut red tape and simplify taxes for people, the Government is changing the rules and removing this requirement for nine out of 10 non-tax paying estates.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's decision to divorce was announced in February after seven years of marriage. They share four children together.
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is still frustrated by how COVID-19 relief bill negotiations went down, The Wall Street Journal reports. Specifically, Collins is not pleased about what she considers to have been a brusque dismissal when she and a group of other Republican senators sat down with President Biden in early February to try to reach consensus on a package. The senator, who has built a moderate reputation over the years, told the Journal that she's confused as to why the Biden administration, which ultimately saw its $1.9 trillion stimulus pass through Congress without Republican support in either chamber, "would want to alienate the Republican most likely to work with them to find common ground." It's "truly a mystery to me," she said. Collins doesn't really blame Biden, it seems. The two got along well when the latter was still in the Senate, and Collins said she trusts him when he says he wants to work with Republicans and build unity in Congress. But, she reportedly thinks White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), with whom Collins has verbally sparred recently, are getting in the way of that. "I have been a bit concerned that perhaps some of these left groups, or perhaps members of [Biden's] staff, are tugging at him constantly to try to move him further to the left than I think is wise," she told the Journal. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. More stories from theweek.com5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's filibuster threatMatthew McConaughey for governor?A jump in Social Security benefits