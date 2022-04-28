Texas business pumps unused gas from oil wells to mine Bitcoin

Storyful

Australia Zoo said on April 28 that a carpet python “found himself in a bit of trouble” when he ate dog harnesses and leads, with vets called to the rescue to remove the items from his stomach.Australia Zoo said they were able to massage the materials up out of the serpent, sparing Pablo from surgery. They said the items had been in his stomach for at least a few days.Everything ingested was successfully removed, with Dr Taylor, an Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors vet, saying, “luckily there were no dogs attached to the other end.” Credit: Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors via Storyful