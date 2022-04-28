Texas business pumps unused gas from oil wells to mine Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency entrepreneurs are fueling their operations with a source of natural gas that frequently gets wasted during oil production. Across the United States, companies are setting up shipping containers where racks containing hundreds of computers mint cryptocurrency, fueled by natural gas from oil wells that otherwise would be burned off as waste. "If we weren't here, at this site, they would be flaring off this natural gas and burning it in a little torch on the well site," says Matt Lohstroh, the co-founder of the natural gas bitcoin mining company Giga Energy in Houston, Texas. Duration: 01:13

Recommended Stories

  • Tom Cruise Reveals ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Official Title

    Tom Cruise’s seventh globe-trotting journey as Ethan Hunt will be called “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.” Paramount Pictures revealed the tentpole’s official title during its Thursday presentation at CinemaCon, the annual trade show for theater owners. Cruise, who is usually a regular presence at the convention in Las Vegas, wasn’t in attendance. Though […]

  • McDonald’s loses $100 million in food, other inventory following Russian invasion

    McDonald’s Corporation announced in their first quarter results for 2022 that the company lost $100 million in food and other inventory after it shuttered its restaurants in Russia amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine. McDonald’s “temporarily suspended operations during the quarter in Russia and Ukraine as a result of the military conflict in the region.…

  • Report: Rudy Giuliani expected to appear before Jan. 6 committee in May

  • How Western Sanctions on Russia Could Make Crypto an International Reserve Currency

    If oil and gas are one day denominated in cryptocurrency, we’re likely to see other industries start pegging their goods and services to crypto.

  • Australia Zoo Vets Remove Dog Harnesses and Leads From Python's Stomach

    Australia Zoo said on April 28 that a carpet python “found himself in a bit of trouble” when he ate dog harnesses and leads, with vets called to the rescue to remove the items from his stomach.Australia Zoo said they were able to massage the materials up out of the serpent, sparing Pablo from surgery. They said the items had been in his stomach for at least a few days.Everything ingested was successfully removed, with Dr Taylor, an Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors vet, saying, “luckily there were no dogs attached to the other end.” Credit: Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors via Storyful

  • CHARLES REYNOLDS: Prepare now for spectacular flowers in winter

    Starburst clerodendrum is also a great nectar plant for butterflies and hummingbirds.

  • Charles Reynolds: 4 plants with attitude and daggers

    Considered by many to be the world’s most spiny plant is the gru-gru palm (Acrocomia aculeata), with ‘’aculeata’’ meaning sharp.

  • Putin looking at US because of its past actions: Rove

    Former White House deputy chief of staff Karl Rove criticizes the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and the past U.S. actions toward Russia on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

  • Putin natgas cutoff shakes up Europe at little cost to Kremlin

    Cutting off natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria cost Russian President Vladimir Putin very little — but it is adding stress on European countries wrestling over how to reduce energy imports that are feeding the Kremlin's war chest and keep a united front on the war in Ukraine.

  • Crude Oil Markets Winding Up for a Bigger Move

    Crude oil markets have had a little bit of a choppy session during the trading session on Thursday, as it looks like we are trying to build up enough momentum to make a bigger move.

  • Fed’s half-percentage-point interest rate hike next week seen baked in the cake

    A half-percentage-point rate hike is baked in the cake for the Fed’s next meeting on May 3-4, economists said.

  • Long-term US mortgage rates edge down this week to 5.1%

    The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate edged down for the first time in two months following a swift ascent to levels that have not been seen in more than a decade. After seven weeks of increases, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage inched down to 5.1% from 5.11% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. Federal Reserve officials have signaled that they will take an aggressive approach to fighting high inflation, saying that half-point interest rate hikes, rather than traditional quarter-point increases, “could be appropriate” multiple times this year.

  • Russian-controlled region of Ukraine will start using rouble, official says -RIA

    Ukraine's southern Kherson region will start using the Russian rouble from May 1, an official from a pro-Russian committee which styles itself as the region's "military-civil administration" told Russian news agency RIA. The official, Kirill Stremousov, said that the transition to the Russian rouble will take up to four months, during which time it will circulate alongside Ukraine's official currency - the hryvnia, RIA reported. On Tuesday, Russia said it had gained full control of the Kherson region, which is strategically important as it provides part of the land link between the Crimea peninsula and Russian-backed separatist areas in the east.

  • G20 host Indonesia urges Zelenskiy, Putin to 'forge peace'

    Indonesia's President Joko Widodo said on Friday he had turned down a request for arms from Ukraine's leader and urged him and his Russian counterpart to end the war in Ukraine. Indonesia is currently chairing the Group of 20 (G20) major economies and has invited both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin to the leaders summit in November, despite pressure from some Western countries to exclude the latter.

  • 'Nobody wants to run from the war' – a voice from Ukraine's displaced millions describes the conflicting pulls of home, family and safety

    Many Ukrainians returned home after fleeing the Russian invasion, including this family that arrived on April 12, 2022, in Lviv, Ukraine, from refuge in Poland. Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesMore than 5 million people left Ukraine as refugees between Feb. 24 and April 24, 2022, mostly to neighboring countries Poland, Romania, Moldova, Hungary and Slovakia. American officials, agencies and communities are working to bring Ukrainian refugees into the U.S., too. But as a

  • Suspects identified in contaminating Kansas Wesleyan baseball team's water cooler, report says

    An investigation is underway after Kansas Wesleyan's baseball team found an unknown substance in their water cooler during their doubleheader at Bethany on Sunday.

  • China and Russia are working on homegrown alternatives to the SWIFT payment system. Here's what they would mean for the US dollar.

    China has ambitions to make the yuan the most dominant reserve currency in the world, but it has a long way to go.

  • One of the world’s biggest consumer goods companies is raising prices, and warns this is just the beginning

    CEO Alan Jope blamed the supply-chain crunch and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Biden Eyes 'Some' Student-Loan Forgiveness, Not $50K

    President Joe Biden says he is taking a "hard look" at whether to take additional steps on student debt forgiveness after&nbsp;Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer proposed this week to cancel $50,000 in debt for each borrower. "I am considering dealing with some debt reductions. I am not considering $50,0000 in debt reduction," Biden says at the White House on Thursday.

  • Another Malaysian to be hanged in Singapore wins reprieve

    A second Malaysian man due to be hanged in Singapore this week for drug trafficking won a last-minute reprieve Thursday from the top court. Datchinamurthy Kataiah, 36, was scheduled to be hanged Friday, just two days after the execution of a Malaysian man that sparked an international outcry because he was believed to be mentally disabled. Lawyer M. Ravi, who earlier represented Datchinamurty, said the Court of Appeal allowed a stay of execution pending a legal challenge on May 20.