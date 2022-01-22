Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 6.1%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

A week ago, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) came out with a strong set of yearly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$937m arriving 4.4% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$4.60, 6.1% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Texas Capital Bancshares

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the twelve analysts covering Texas Capital Bancshares, is for revenues of US$913.5m in 2022, which would reflect a measurable 2.5% reduction in Texas Capital Bancshares' sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to nosedive 31% to US$3.20 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$913.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.21 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$68.00. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Texas Capital Bancshares analyst has a price target of US$77.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$56.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Story continues

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Texas Capital Bancshares' past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 2.5% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 5.2% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.0% per year. It's pretty clear that Texas Capital Bancshares' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$68.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Texas Capital Bancshares you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.