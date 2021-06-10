Texas CBP nabs two fugitives wanted for child sex abuse

U.S. Customs and Border Protection authorities in Laredo, Texas, apprehended two fugitives this week who were both sought for child sex abuse.

On Tuesday, officers screened Rodolfo Angel Tienda, 59, as he attempted to drive into the United States from Mexico through the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge port of entry. It was determined that Tienda, a U.S. Citizen, had an active warrant for sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 out of Zapata County, Texas. He was later turned over to a local sheriff's office.

The same day, law enforcement at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge discovered that Juan Carlos Martinez, 29, who was also traveling from Mexico, had a warrant for indecency with a child in Dallas County. The 29-year-old U.S. citizen was subsequently transported to the Webb County Jail.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

TEXAS BORDER PATROL REPORTS MASSIVE UPTICK IN ARRESTS OF CONVICTED SEX OFFENDERS

“Crimes involving sexual, physical or psychological abuse are particularly serious and can have a lasting effect on the victims. CBP collaborates with other law enforcement agencies to bring those persons we encounter facing outstanding warrants for allegedly committing these offenses to justice,” acting director Eugene Crawford of the Laredo port of entry said in a statement.

In the last week of May, Del Rio Border Patrol reported a 3,166% increase in the arrest of migrants with previous sex crime convictions. Agents reported they apprehended 95 so far in the fiscal year.

The shocking figures were included in a bulletin stating law enforcement caught 10 convicted sex offenders who illegally entered the U.S. from May 17 to May 24. Among them were Mexican nationals who had been found guilty of lewd and lascivious acts with a child, forcible sexual abuse, sexual assault of a child under 14, sexual assault of a child, sexual assault, and sexual conduct with a person under 13.

Two Honduran nationals were arrested in the one-week period as well. The pair had a litany of convictions, including statutory rape and second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Similarly, last Thursday, Laredo Texas Border Patrol reported that arrests of criminal migrants have jumped nearly 1,200% in the last year.

Since the start of the fiscal year, a total of 760 criminal migrants have been brought into custody, compared to 60 who were arrested over the same time period in 2020.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol, Crime, Texas, Border, Border Crisis, Mexico, Migrants

Original Author: Jake Dima

Original Location: Texas CBP nabs two fugitives wanted for child sex abuse