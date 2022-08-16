Texas child believed to have monkeypox

Reuters

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea must overcome historical disputes with Japan and achieve peace with North Korea as key steps towards bolstering the stability and security of the North Asian region, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Monday. Speaking at a ceremony to mark the 1945 end of Japan's colonial rule of the Korean peninsula, Yoon said Tokyo had become a partner in tackling threats to global freedom, and urged both nations to overcome disputes dating to those days. "When Korea-Japan relations move towards a common future and when the mission of our times align, based on our shared universal values, it will also help us solve the historical problems," he said in remarks prepared for delivery.