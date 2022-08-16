Texas child believed to have monkeypox
Officials in the Texas county that includes the city of Houston say they may have their first case of monkeypox in a young child. (Aug. 16)
A medical journal has published evidence of the first suspected case of human-to-pet transmission of the monkeypox virus. A dog living with two men in France who were infected with the virus began exhibiting symptoms 12 days after they did, according to The Lancet. The 4-year-old male Italian greyhound, which had no previous medical disorders,…
Pennsylvania now has about 300 monkeypox cases, and more than 11,700 in nation.
“Our findings should prompt debate on the need to isolate pets from monkeypox virus-positive individuals,” researchers wrote.
Maksym Zharikov, a representative of Doctors Without Borders, working in the region, has told NV about the adult and children civilians from Donetsk Oblast who ended up on the operating table.
A child younger than 5 has tested positive for monkeypox in Florida, state data show.
The child is asymptomatic and expected to make a full recovery.
With just two cases reported in the county....school health leaders say to keep cases low, it's all about educating.
Monkeypox won't kill you, but it is highly contagious and painful
How to protect your children from monkeypox
