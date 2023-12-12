Texas child died by suicide during online game following cyberbullying, authorities said

A child in Texas died by suicide during an online game following alleged cyberbullying, authorities said.

A male juvenile in Michigan was identified as the suspect and "pled true to a felony charge of aiding suicide and a misdemeanor charge of harassment causing death," the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office said in a statement Friday.

Authorities withheld the names of the children because of their ages.

The investigation began in January when deputies were called to a home in the Lockeridge Farms subdivision for a report of a suicide, the agency said. The child was still wearing a gaming headset and "appeared to be online at or around the time of their death," according to authorities.

Detectives identified the juvenile suspect through search warrants and interviews with members of an online gaming community in different states. The case was presented to the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office for review.

Prosecutors said the 16-year-old suspect allegedly harassed the victim until the child committed suicide, CBS affiliate KHOU of Houston reported. The suspect took a plea deal in the case and will remain on probation until he's 18, according to the news station.

"The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office takes investigations regarding cyberbullying seriously and will continue to investigate these cases to the fullest extent," the office said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com