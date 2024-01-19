Texas child only survivor of 100 mph head-on collision, police say

A child was the only survivor of a deadly crash that involved excessive speed in Texas last week.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, a 17-year-old driver of a Lexus was traveling over 100 mph just before a crash on Jan. 11 in Amarillo.

Around 12:54 p.m., Amarillo Police Department responded to a major head-on collision involving two sedans.

A white Lexus, driven by a 17-year-old female, lost control, entered oncoming traffic and collided with a Chevrolet Impala traveling in the opposite direction, police said.

The Impala was driven by Joseph Hernandez, 37, and his brother, Moses Hernandez, 38, as the front passenger.

The 17-year-old driver, identified as Victoria Vasquez by various media outlets and on social media, was ejected from the Lexus and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two adults in the Impala also died from their injuries, authorities confirmed, but a third passenger - a child who was properly retrained in a child car seat - survived the collision.

All passengers in the Impala were wearing their seatbelts, police said.

Amarillo Police working the scene of crash from Jan 11, that left three people dead on South Grand Street.

Amarillo Police gives an update on the lone survivor

Amarillo Police Department told USA TODAY on Friday the child involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

The child, whose age was not provided, was taken to the hospital for treatment and is recovering from their injuries.

There's no word on how long the child remained in the hospital.

