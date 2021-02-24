Texas church hosts ‘2020 election was stolen’ event with Capitol rioter as guest

Texas church hosts '2020 election was stolen' event with Capitol rioter as guest

Mike Stunson
2 min read
A Texas church whose pastor made controversial comments in his support for former President Donald Trump is hosting an event disputing results of the election.

The event, planned for Wednesday evening at KingdomLife Church in Frisco, is called “How the 2020 Election Was Stolen” and features Paul Davis as a guest speaker. Davis was fired from his job after he participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C.

“Come hear the evidence that exposes how the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump,” an event page reads.

There is no evidence that voter fraud influenced the outcome of President Joe Biden’s election victory over Trump.

Davis filed a civil action lawsuit in January on behalf of Latinos for Trump and Blacks for Trump. In the lawsuit, which names Congress and individuals including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Davis presents baseless allegations of voter fraud.

During the riot, which followed a rally speech in which Trump urged his supporters to march to the Capitol, Davis posted a video on Instagram saying he was outside the building and had just been tear-gassed.

“All we want is an actual audit of ballots and the Dominion machines,” he wrote in the captions of the video, the Star-Telegram reported. “Our politicians could end all of the unrest in two days with a legitimate audit, but they won’t allow it. Why?”

Dominion Voting Systems has become a target for those who say the election was fraudulent. The company has filed its own defamation lawsuits in response.

Brandon Burden, the pastor of KingdomLife Church, urged congregants in January to keep weapons ready in preparation of President Joe Biden’s inauguration, McClatchy News previously reported.

“We are locked and loaded at the Burden house,” he said in a sermon.

His message came along with prayers for Trump and a mention of an executive order from God. He said “prophetic voices” told him Trump would remain president and it’s up to Christians to execute that order.

“We have an executive order — not from Congress or D.C., but from the desk of the CEO of heaven, the boss of the planet,” Burden said. “He said from his desk in heaven, this is my will; Trump will be in office for eight years.”

Burden’s remarks were met with criticism from various Frisco city leaders, according to the Frisco Enterprise.

The Frisco Conservative Coalition, of which Burden is the chairman, is hosting Wednesday’s event. On Jan. 22, Burden was suspended by the coalition for 30 days, The Dallas Morning News reported.

    It was a battle that gripped the world, pitting one of the world's most powerful men against an entire nation. This morning, Mark Zuckerberg's stand-off with Australia ended after Facebook finally agreed to restore news content to its all users in the country. It came after intense negotiations in which Australia agreed to amend world-first legislation forcing the tech giant and Google to pay local publishers for content. But while Facebook may publicly claim the result as a victory, the tech giant has been left with a bloody nose. Critics have widely called Facebook's strong-arm tactics as undemocratic. Julian Knight, chair of the Digital Select Committee, said the tech giant was “crass and deeply irresponsible”. ”This action - this bully boy action - that they've undertaken in Australia will I think ignite a desire to go further amongst legislators around the world,” he said. News sharing on Facebook was switched off in the nation last week in opposition to the proposed law, which aims to set up a "fairer" negotiations between the tech giants and publishers over the value of news content. In doing so, Facebook switched off the main news source for almost one in five Australians. It also disabled - accidentally, the company says-- a raft of government Facebook pages carrying public health advice on the coronavirus, warnings from the weather bureau and even the site of a children’s hospital. Its decision to rapidly remove all fact-checked articles from the platform in the middle of a pandemic was a strange public relations tactic. Perhaps, as Jason Kint, chief executive of media trade association Digital Content Next, suggests, it was a shrewd move to show the world’s governments what might happen if they pushed the social network too far. “They wanted to cause outrage,” says Jason Kint. “I think they knew they were going to be bound by the law and thought ‘what can we do to try to create another debate?’” But rather than being put off by Facebook, Kint believes other governments will follow Australia in an attempt to support news publishers, saying regulators are consistently “finding that there is an imbalance in bargaining between two tech platforms and the rest of the industry”.