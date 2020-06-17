Texas Cities Are Trapped in Gov’s Reopening—No Matter the Cost

At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon in Austin, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott set aside his mask, delivered grim news about the state’s novel coronavirus surge, and implored residents to follow “safe strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

“We don’t have to choose between either returning to jobs or protecting health care,” Abbott said. “We have the tools in place where we can achieve both of those ends.”

But leaders across the state have, for weeks, voiced frustration at the governor for prohibiting them from enforcing mask-wearing or rolling out slower reopening in areas where numbers may soon endanger hospital capacity. Conversations with legal and health experts and local officials paint a picture of the state’s urban leaders left helpless to enforce local restrictions—while watching the deadly virus’s hold on their communities worsen.

“The numbers are going up. The numbers of cases have gone up. Hospitalizations are going up,” said Dr. David Lakey, vice chancellor for health affairs and chief medical officer at the University of Texas System and a member of the Texas Medical Association COVID-19 Task Force.

Texas is one of more than a dozen states with a concerning upward trend, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. On Monday, for the fourth day in a row, the state hit a new daily record of 2,326 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Across the state, there were 90,211 cases and more than 2,000 deaths. Locally disturbing figures were reported in Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, and elsewhere.

Despite this, Abbott has pushed the state forward with its lightning-fast reopening plan. Restaurants are now permitted to increase capacity to 75 percent, nearly all businesses are allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, and—crucially—no local jurisdiction may impose stricter restrictions on its community.

All are prohibited from issuing orders that would require mandatory mask-wearing.

Abbott said Friday there’s “no real need to ratchet back the opening of businesses in the state” and that he’s “concerned, but not alarmed,” as testing capacity has gone up across the state.

The Houston-based Texas Medical Center is the largest such facility in the world and has hit only a fraction of its base capacity and surge capacity. But Dr. James McCarthy, the chief physician executive of Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston, told The Houston Chronicle that he still had concerns about a COVID-19 surge impacting quality of care. “We need to protect hospital capacity for important healthcare needs,” McCarthy told the newspaper. “The one thing we don't want to see is where hospital capacity is strained in a way where the rest of the patients can't be cared for.”

Or, as Dr. Jeremy Finkelstein, an emergency medical specialist at Houston Methodist, put it: “We’re seeing people treat that as if COVID-19 is no longer an issue—and that's far from the fact.”

But even as Abbott prepared a presentation on Tuesday to emphasize the state’s hospital surge capacity, there are significant nuances to that potential. While Lakey acknowledged “there is surge capacity” in the state, it’s certainly still possible, he said, for one area—or many—to become overwhelmed. If El Paso can’t keep pace, hospital beds 750 miles away in Houston don’t do much good, for example.

Abbott’s office did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast, but in a recent interview with Lubbock’s KLBK-TV, he scolded 20-year-old Texans for “not following these appropriate best health and safety practices.”

“They’re not wearing face masks, they’re not sanitizing their hands, they’re not maintaining the safe distancing practices,” he said.

But public health experts across the country have expressed concerns about mixed messaging—and specifically that aggressive reopenings may signal to the public that the danger has passed.

“People interpreted [reopening] as ‘this is over,’ when in fact all it meant was that the health-care system was in a better situation to care for people once they get infected,” said Lakey. “If you aren’t smart as you go to businesses, you could become infected. Just because the health-care system can take care of you doesn’t mean you want to be hospitalized.”