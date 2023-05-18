This Texas city is the fastest-growing in the nation, census data shows. What about DFW?

Everything is bigger in Texas, and its cities are no exception.

Texas is home to four of the top 10 most populous cities in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Houston ranked fourth with 2.3 million people, San Antonio ranked seventh with 1.5 million, Dallas is ninth at 1.3 million and Austin is tenth with a million.

Fort Worth is listed at thirteenth with a population of about a million. Between 2020 and 2021, Fort Worth grew by 25%, with 194,000 people moving to the city.

Data from the Census Bureau indicates a migration to Southern cities, listing six Texas cities as the fastest-growing large cities in the country.

Georgetown had the highest growth rate among U.S. cities and towns with at least 50,000 people, and remained the fastest-growing city by percent change in 2022, according to the Census Bureau.

The North Texas city of Little Elm had the fifth-highest growth rate with an 8% change from July 2021 to July 2022.

Here are the most populous cities in the United States: