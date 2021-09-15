Texas cleans up from tropical weather
Nicholas weakened to a tropical depression as it crawled from Texas into southern Louisiana, leaving Texas residents to try to clean up the damage. (Sept. 15)
Two disturbances in the Atlantic are right on the verge of strengthening into tropical depressions or storms, and one is worth watching for people in Florida and the Caribbean.
Giant sequoias are under threat from new fires as blazes in a national park and an adjoining national forest grow, while containment on the huge Dixie fire rises to 75%.
The U.S. Forest Service announced Tuesday that all but five California national forests closed in late August will reopen two days early.
A chilly second half of the week for parts of the Prairies will include the chance of frost and even high-elevation snow.
A late-summer chill will descend over the Prairies this week. Calgary could dip close to the freezing mark on Wednesday and snowflakes may find their way into areas along the foothills.
The slaughter of 1,428 white-sided dolphins over the weekend, part of a four-century-old traditional drive of sea mammals into shallow water where they are killed for their meat and blubber, has reignited a debate on the small Faeroe Islands. The hunt in the North Atlantic islands is not commercial and is authorized, but environmental activists claim it is cruel.
The Category 1 hurricane has already left more than 300,000 people without power.
Here's what it looked like as Nicholas made landfall, bringing strong winds and heavy rain, which caused street flooding and damage in some areas.
The storm, which reached hurricane strength, made landfall then weakened back to tropical storm status. It's bringing pounding rain and strong winds to the region.
For the second time this month a Yellowstone National Park tourist has captured footage showing a wolf biting a grizzly bear’s butt.
Nicholas strengthened into a hurricane as it neared Texas' coast late Monday, per the National Hurricane Center. The storm was expected to make landfall along the Texas coast in the next few hours, the NHC said in an 11p.m. update. It was already bringing heavy rains, strong winds and storm surges to parts of the central and upper Texas coast.
Tornado warnings have dropped in Ontario as the risk begins to subside, but the threat of severe weather continues as a line of storms is expected to track through the GTA and eastern areas through the overnight.
Climate warming has exposed an additional 31,400 square miles of forests to fire at higher elevations, where flames are scorching terrains that previously were too wet to burn.
Strong thunderstorms are dropping hail and bringing winds gusts up to 60 miles an hour across the Front Range, mostly in eastern El Paso County.
A tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic has a high chance of development and a tropical depression could form in the next couple of days.
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast and it was expected to bring heavy rain and floods to coastal areas from Mexico to storm-battered Louisiana.
RIVER'S END explores the global water crisis, using California as a microcosm. It reveals how water politics that led to the draining of the Owens Valley by Los Angeles, made famous by the film CHINATOWN, continue to this day in ongoing efforts to take ever more water from Northern California's San Francisco Bay estuary. Except this time, the water grab is at the hands of industrial agriculture and its powerful corporate investors.
Fire sparked by lightning threatens giant sequoias in California