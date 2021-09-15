Texas cleans up from tropical weather

Axios

Nicholas strengthened into a hurricane as it neared Texas' coast late Monday, per the National Hurricane Center.The latest: The storm was expected to make landfall along the Texas coast in a the next few hours, the NHC said in an 11p.m. update. It was already bringing heavy rains, strong winds and storm surges to parts of the central and upper Texas coast.