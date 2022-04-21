Texas college baseball pitcher facing expulsion for attacking player after home run

Motley Fool

It continues to be a hot real estate market, with far more buyers than homes available for sale. According to a recent report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), the typical property stays on the market for just 17 days before an offer is accepted. Real estate is far from a bear market right now, but as a real estate investor, you might be wondering how much longer home values and the demand for properties will continue to soar.