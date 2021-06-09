Texas Community Raises Over $1,600 for Nail Salon Owner Shot Over Price of Services

A community in Texas has rallied together to raise funds for a nail salon owner in Katy after he was shot by a 21-year-old woman who was unsatisfied with the price of services.



What happened: Joana Vara, 21, and her sister, Quetzali Vara, 20, said they were “unhappy with the price of the services” and got into an argument with the owner of Katy Nails in Katy, Texas, on May 29, according to WPSD Local 6.









Investigators said Joana Vara paid for the service and then left the store with her sister still inside, arguing with the 42-year-old salon owner, KHOU 11 reported.

Joana Vara returned to the store, where the owner then attempted to push her out, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. She then reportedly pulled out a handgun and shot him.

The two women drove away from the scene, leaving the suspect’s phone inside the salon.

The salon owner was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center, in "critical but stable condition," according to the sheriff's office.



The arrest: Harris County Sheriff's Office arrested the two sisters on June 3 without incident and booked into the Harris County Jail.



Joana Vara is charged with aggravated assault.

Quetzali Vara is facing evading arrest during traffic stop charges, not in connection to the shooting.



Tamara Bryan, one of the creators of a GoFundMe page, expressed her support for the nail salon owners.



“Just letting them know that we are in this together and that we support them. We did not want them to feel like they were going through it alone. We know that it’s expensive being in the hospital, parking at the hospital, or getting food at the hospital,” she told .



