Texas Confident Stressed Grid Will Hold Up Despite Summer Heat

Mark Chediak
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The head of the Texas power grid remains confident the system will avoid widespread blackouts this summer despite searing heat that’s already pushed it to the brink.

While temperatures have been higher than expected, Electric Reliability Council of Texas Interim Chief Executive Officer Brad Jones said grid operators have enough tools at their disposal to handle heat that’s forecast to extend into next week. State lawmakers also gave Ercot additional powers after the 2021 deadly winter blackouts that can help the grid manage through periods of tight supply, he said.

“I’m very confident that we can keep the lights on,” Jones said in an interview Thursday. “I know all of the people working on these issues.”

Unprecedented summertime electricity demand coupled with an unrelenting heatwave has strained the Texas grid and reignited questions over its readiness for extreme weather. The state has already seen eight separate records for daily power use recently—and Ercot has had to ask residents and businesses to conserve energy twice this week. The grid will be further tested in the days ahead, with high temperatures expected to remain.

New tools—including being able to make earlier pleas for energy conservation as well as hastily deploying power reserves—will help Ercot cope with the high summertime demand, Jones said.

“We used to toe our feet right up to the edge of the cliff,” he said. “Now, we stand 10 feet back. And because of that, customers should be much more confident that the system will be maintained.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

