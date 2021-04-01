Texas congressional candidate blames COVID-19 on China, discourages Chinese immigration

Eleanor Dearman
·3 min read

Sery Kim, a Republican running for a North Texas congressional seat, said during a candidate forum that she doesn’t want immigrants from China coming to the United States.

“I don’t want them here at all,” she said Wednesday to some laughs and claps. “They steal our intellectual property. They give us coronavirus. They don’t hold themselves accountable. And quite frankly, I can say that because I’m Korean.”

Kim, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Seoul, South Korea, when she was a child, is vying to replace late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, who died in February after battles with lung cancer and COVID-19. Kim served in the U.S. Small Business Administration under former President Donald Trump and is one of 11 Republicans vying for the congressional seat.

There are 23 candidates running for the district that includes most of Arlington and Mansfield as well as all of Ellis and Navarro counties. Kim was joined by fellow Republicans Susan Wright, the wife of Ron Wright, and Mike Egan. The forum was hosted by the Republican Women of Arlington and the Arlington Republican Club.

In her opening remarks, Kim claimed that “we were lied to for the last one year and two months and stayed at home because China created the coronavirus in a Wuhan lab.” Later, she said that the priority for any member of Congress should be “to hold China accountable.”

“I am Asian American, and I have never felt discrimination because I blame China for the problems they have actually created, she said. “They are the ones that cause COVID. They are the ones that steal our technology. They are the ones that manipulate the border.”

Kim’s remarks, first reported by the Dallas Morning-News, come as hate crimes against Asians are on the rise. According to the Stop AAPI Hate reporting center, 3,795 hate incidents were reported to the group between March 19, 2020 and Feb. 28.

In an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Kim explained that she is against all illegal immigration, pointing out that her parents waited for 10 years before they legally immigrated to the U.S. She would support legal immigration to the U.S. for people fleeing the Communist Party of China.

“We need to ascertain as a country, as a priority, which people are fleeing prosecution from the Chinese Communist Party,” she said. “Which people are fleeing from ... the communism that is North Korea. Which people are fleeing sex trafficking from the Northern Triangle.”

Asked about her remarks in the larger context of attacks against Asian Americans, Shery said “Asian American violence is not a new and novel thing just because the media is starting to report on it in the last month.” She also said she received derogatory comments containing threats and racial slurs following her remarks.

Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus latest news: Pfizer jab produces 'off the scale immune response' likely to protect against Brazilian variant

    Pfizer: EU is holding back vaccine rollout Michel Barnier calls for vaccine war ceasefire Over a million people in Britain are living with long Covid 'Behaving like a monarch': Macron under fire over lockdown U-turn Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The Pfizer vaccine produces an "off the scale" immune response that is likely to protect against the Brazilian variant of Covid-19, researchers say. The biggest study on antibody and cellular immune factors to date suggests people are likely to be protected against the Wuhan, Kent and Brazilian types of coronavirus following two doses of the vaccine. The research, led by the University of Birmingham and including Public Health England's Porton Down laboratory, found 98 per cent of people aged 80 or over who had two doses of the Pfizer jab had a strong antibody immune response. Professor Paul Moss, from the University of Birmingham and leader of the UK Coronavirus Immunology Consortium, told a briefing: "We've certainly seen in this paper that the antibody levels are so good, really after the first two weeks, that we are pretty confident that this should be very helpful against the Brazilian variant." Asked if he is surprised how well the vaccines have worked in older people, he said: "We were. When we sent these samples to Porton Down they said 'we can't give you results right now because we've got to dilute them because they're so high, they're off the scale'." The Birmingham study included 100 people aged 80 to 96 who received their vaccine doses three weeks apart, before the UK adopted a policy of stretching the time between jabs to 12 weeks. Prof Moss added that it will be crucial to see how long antibody levels are maintained after people have had a Covid-19 vaccine. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: George Floyd's girlfriend tells of first kiss and addiction

    Courteney Ross gives emotional testimony during the fourth day of Derek Chauvin's murder trial.

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective for at least 6 months and protects against South Africa variant, study shows

    Volunteers receiving a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine remained more than 90% protected against symptomatic COVID-19.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger Reflects on 2003 Recall Election Win, Shares Advice for Gov. Gavin Newsom

    The California governor, who has been criticized for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, admitted he was "worried" about a potential GOP-led recall vote

  • Queen’s sadness as Maundy money service is cancelled again

    The Queen has told of her sadness at being unable to hand out commemorative Maundy money in person for a second consecutive year, as she instead posted the symbolic coins to Christian pensioners. The monarch wrote to this year’s recipients to send her “personal thanks” for their invaluable contribution to community life, saying: “I hope however that this Maundy Gift will remind you for years to come that your efforts have been truly appreciated.” She noted that the annual Royal Maundy Service would have taken place at Westminster Abbey, adding: “I am sure you will be sad, as I am, that present circumstances make it impossible for that service to take place.” Among the 95 men and 95 women honoured this year were Agnes Slocombe, who served as the first black Mayor of Barnet, 101-year-old George Stewart, one of the country’s oldest skiers, and Malcolm Cloutt, 100, a former Second World War RAF pilot who has given out 1,000 Bibles during his lifetime. The Queen said in her letter: “I am delighted to send you the Maundy gift which I hope you will accept as an expression of my personal thanks to you for all that you have done to enrich the life of your community. “Each year, at the Royal Maundy Service, we have an opportunity to recognise, and give thanks for, work done by countless people for the wellbeing of their neighbours; work that has often been taken for granted or hidden.” The money – given to a number of male and female recipients equivalent to the Queen’s age – is delivered in two purses, one red and one white. The white purse is filled with uniquely minted Maundy money – silver one, two, three and four penny pieces – to the value of 95 pence. In the red pouch is a £5 coin, this year commemorating the Queen’s 95th birthday, and a 50p which portrays the 50th anniversary of Decimal Day in 1971. Pensioners who have supported the church and their local communities are recommended by clergy of all denominations to receive Maundy money.

  • Man Arrested in Hate Crime After Stomping on Elderly Asian Woman in NYC

    A man has been arrested on Wednesday on hate crime charges for the brutal assault of a 65-year-old Asian woman in Midtown Manhattan, according to police. The suspect, identified by the New York City police as Brandon Elliot, 38, was charged with two counts of assault as a hate crime and attempted assault as a hate crime, among other charges. Thanks to assistance from the public and excellent investigative work by @NYPDHateCrimes Detectives, the individual wanted for Monday’s assault of a 65 year-old Asian female, at 360 West 43rd St, was arrested and charged with Felony Assault as a Hate Crime.

  • Longtime AD Editor Paige Rense’s Former West Palm Beach Home Is For Sale

    The reimagined Mediterranean-style home is listed for $4 million

  • Reversing Trump, Pentagon releases new transgender policies

    The Pentagon on Wednesday swept away Trump-era policies that largely banned transgender people from serving in the military, issuing new rules that offer them wider access to medical care and assistance with gender transition. The new department regulations allow transgender people who meet military standards to enlist and serve openly in their self-identified gender, and they will be able to get medically necessary transition-related care authorized by law, chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters during a briefing. The changes come after a two-month Pentagon review aimed at developing guidelines for the new policy, which was announced by President Joe Biden just days after he took office in January.

  • Utah Jazz players feared it was 'the end' when their plane's engine failed after hitting a flock of birds

    Jazz guard Mike Conley said it felt like the plane was breaking apart in midair as players sat in silence, unsure of what was happening.

  • Hong Kong court convicts veteran rights activists including 'father of democracy'

    Nine veteran Hong Kong activists face jail after they were convicted on Thursday over their roles in an unauthorised assembly at the height of the protest movement that engulfed the city in 2019. The defendants feature some of the city’s most prominent and moderate pro-democracy figures, including distinguished barristers Martin Lee, 82, and Margaret Ng, 73. Mr Lee is known widely as the “father of democracy” and helped draft Hong Kong’s mini-constitution. Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 72, currently in custody after his arrest under Beijing's new national security law, was among those convicted. Their landmark trial, say analysts, signals the further erosion of the rule of law and the basic rights and freedoms guaranteed under the Sino-British Joint Declaration that underpinned the handover of the former British colony back to China in 1997. The conviction was linked to a mass rally on August 18, 2019, which was one of a chain of protests where crowds took to the streets to demand universal suffrage, greater police accountability and the abolition of a controversial extradition bill.

  • George Floyd: What witnesses have said in the Chauvin trial

    Witnesses in Minneapolis have given emotional testimony about being at the scene of Mr Floyd's arrest.

  • Hit songwriters ask pop stars to stop taking credit for songs they didn't write

    The writers behind New Rules and 7 Rings say pop stars are demanding credit on songs they didn't write.

  • With Panthers watching his pro day, Kyle Pitts shows why he’s one of the best in draft

    Panthers coach Matt Rhule was at Florida’s pro day.

  • Plant Art Is the Logical Next Step in Our Flora Obsession

    Lush landscapes, still lifes, and graphic prints are the jolt of color you need in a green jungle—and you can't kill them Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Blue Jackets beat Lightning 3-1, snap 4-game winless skid

    David Savard scored his first goal in two years and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Tuesday night. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 37 shots, helping the Blue Jackets snap a four-game winless streak. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cam Atkinson also scored for Columbus.

  • MLB season already sees a COVID-19 delay as Mets-Nationals Opening Day game is postponed

    The MLB season isn't exactly getting off to the best start. The Opening Day game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets that was scheduled for Thursday has been postponed over COVID-19 concerns, the Nationals has confirmed. The team cited "ongoing contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization." One player for the Nationals tested positive for COVID-19 this week, and four players and one staff member were in quarantine as of Wednesday, The Washington Post reports. A new day for the game hasn't been set, but the Nationals did say that, "out of an abundance of caution," it won't be played on Friday, either. ESPN's Buster Olney reports that the "hope among those involved" is that the game will be played on Saturday, but "the situation is fluid." pic.twitter.com/hhXpsoaZt6 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 1, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersDear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe case for trailer parks

  • CVS has given more than 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

    CVS said it now has the capacity to administer up to 25 million shots per month across 44 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, DC.

  • President Biden rips Texas Rangers’ decision to open Globe Life Field to full capacity

    The Rangers are the only MLB team allowing full-capacity crowds, and the team is expecting a sellout of the 40,518-seat ballpark for Monday’s home opener.

  • Mark-Paul Gosselaar talks 'Saved by the Bell' episode that 'would never get made' now

    "This episode would never get made in current times, and rightly so,” the actor said.

  • Suez Canal blockage: Captain of Ever Given not aiding probe; calamity's cost tops $1B

    The cost of blocking shipping for almost a week through the Suez Canal, one of the world's busiest waterways, comes in at right around $1 billion.