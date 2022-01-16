Texas congressman on synagogue attack: We need to get to the bottom of this

Texas Rep. Michael McCaul said that Saturday’s attack on a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, was a reminder of the ongoing threat of antisemitism.

“We haven't seen the radicalized attacks in a few years now, and it's disturbing to see it raise its ugly head again,” the Republican lawmaker said on CNN‘s “State of the Union.“ “We need to get to the bottom of this.”

The FBI has not released the name of the British gunman who held four Jews hostage in a synagogue, but they’ve expanded their investigation to London and Tel Aviv. McCaul said that more information should be expected in the next 48 hours.

McCaul said the gunman called for the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman dubbed “Lady al Qaeda“ convicted of attacking American troops, who’s now in a Fort Worth prison facility. The gunman was killed; the four hostages were unharmed.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan on CBS’ “Face the Nation” said that along with the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and law enforcement and intelligence agencies are “working intensely to get a full picture of what this person's motives were and whether or not there are any further connections.”

"As we have more information, we will share it," Sullivan said. "I do think we should all take a moment today to pay tribute to the local, state, and federal law enforcement officers who acted bravely, professionally and effectively to rescue those hostages and bring this situation to a safe conclusion."