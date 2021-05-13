Texas constable shot multiple times during chase of two suspects

Louis Casiano
·1 min read

A Texas constable was shot multiple times Thursday while chasing two suspects, authorities said.

The incident began when Dallas police officers from the department's Fugitive Unit were tracking two suspects wanted for felony charges, the Dallas Police Department told Fox News. A police helicopter asked nearby law enforcement agencies to conduct a traffic stop. The Ellis County Sheriff's Office and Waxahachie Police Department assisted.

When authorities tried to stop the vehicle, the suspects fled and a chase ensued, police said.

"At some point during the pursuit, one or both suspects fired at the pursuing agencies," a Dallas police spokesperson said.

Hill County Precinct Four Constable Kevin Cordell was shot during the chase, which ended in the Dallas suburb of Alvarado, according to FOX 44. His injuries are not life-threatening and he was being treated at a hospital, the news outlet said.

The pursuit was initiated when the suspects were reportedly headed toward Dallas. As law enforcement officers disabled the vehicle, gunfire was exchanged, KXXV-TV reported.

"While still inside the disabled suspect vehicle, the suspects continued to shoot at the officers from the other agencies," police said.

The officers returned fire. No Dallas police officers fired their weapons or actively pursued the suspects, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two suspects sustained gunshot wounds and were in custody, reports said. One was in critical condition, police said.

Fox News has reached out to the constable's office and the Texas Department of Public Safety, which is leading the investigation, according to a Dallas police spokesperson.

Recommended Stories

  • Cheney's warning on Trump after a secret vote: 4 takeaways from House GOP meeting

    Upon being stripped of her leadership post, Rep. Liz Cheney vows to keep Trump from regaining Oval Office. And Rep. Elise Stefanik launches her bid.

  • Bijan Robinson not named top five returning running back by PFF

    According to PFF, Texas's Bijan Robinson is not a top-five returning running back in the country for this upcoming season. Just as hype within Austin has, disrespect for Robinson seems to be carrying over into 2021

  • Tiffany Trump hits out at new book for alleging she had affair with Secret Service agent

    Spokesperson says allegation is ‘gossip’ and ‘not true’, characterising experience with agents as ‘professional’

  • U.S. Marine officer first active-duty military charged in U.S. Capitol riot

    A U.S. Marine Corps major is the first active-duty member of the military charged with taking part in the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors said on Thursday. The Justice Department said Christopher Warnagiris, 40, a Marine Corps major from Woodbridge, Virginia, has been charged with federal crimes, including obstructing law enforcement officers during civil disorder and obstruction of justice. The FBI said Warnagiris has been stationed since last summer at the Marine Corps base at Quantico, Virginia.

  • Democrats open to user fees for infrastructure deal

    Some Senate Democrats are open to paying for a compromise infrastructure package by imposing user fees, including increasing the gas tax and raising money from electric car drivers through a vehicle-miles-traveled charge. Why it matters: By inching toward the Republican position on pay-fors, some Democrats are bucking President Biden's push to offset his proposed $2.3 trillion plan by focusing only on raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“User fees have to be part of the mix,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) told Axios on Thursday.“I am generally supportive of what the president is trying to do, but I think his initial unwillingness to include user fees makes it really hard."In separate meetings with Biden this week, both Sens. Tom Carper (D-Del.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) discussed the possibility of imposing user fees, according to people familiar with the matter.Driving the news: Senate Republicans emerged from their meeting with Biden on Thursday optimistic about a bipartisan deal, focusing on “hard” infrastructure projects like roads, bridges and waterways.“We think this infrastructure package can carry forward,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) said.The president agreed: “I am very optimistic that we can reach a reasonable agreement. But even if we don’t, it’s been a good-faith effort that we started.”He added: “We didn’t compromise on anything."White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: "How to pay for it has long been the area where we need to find more common ground."The big picture: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told Biden during their own meeting on Wednesday that they would not support raising either corporate or personal taxes to pay for his spending proposals."We both made that clear to the president. That's our red line," McConnell said.Between the lines: Some Democrats are opposed to relying on user fees to fund new projects because lower-income Americans would pay a disproportionate share of their income to use the same roads as the wealthy.User fees also could be interpreted as a tax increase on Americans making less than $400,000 a year, which Biden promised not to do.“Republicans aren't serious about paying for anything,” Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) told Axios.Complicating negotiations, one likely user fee — a potential increase in the federal gasoline tax — isn't popular in rural states. "Hell no, don't raise them," Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said last month.Go deeper: Other Democrats want to find a way to explore user fees but make them less regressive.“I've asked the commissioner of the IRS to explore for us, whether or not there is a way to somehow give a rebate to lower-income families,” Carper said.The bottom line: Biden and Republicans have signaled that they first have to agree to the overall size of an infrastructure package and then haggle on how to actually pay it.“The good news is, we all want to build on a big robust bill, and we want to pay for it,” Capito said before heading to the White House. “It's incumbent upon us to be very creative.”Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • India's central government accused of 'vaccine mismanagement' amid shortages

    More than 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses will "likely be available in India between August to December," a top Indian government official claimed on Thursday, per Reuters. But the coming influx will be months behind India's current crisis. Multiple Indian states are battling a vaccine shortage that, as of Wednesday, has forced a pause in inoculations for those aged 18 to 44. Western Maharashtra, the southern state of Karnataka, and the union territory of Delhi have all been affected, CNN reported Thursday morning. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia blamed the shortages on "vaccine mismanagement" by the central government and called the country's decision to export vaccines its "biggest mistake," per CNN. Sisodia also shared a letter from India's Bharat Biotech, manufacturers of Covaxin, India's "first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine." In the letter, the company claims it is "unable to keep up with the demand." Vaccine mismanagement by Centre Gov- Covaxin refuses to supply vaccine citing directives of Gov. & limited availability. Once again I would say exporting 6.6cr doses was biggest mistake. We are forced to shutdown 100 covaxin-vaccination sites in 17 schools due to no supply pic.twitter.com/uFZSG0y4HM — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 12, 2021 Karnataka has "suspended vaccinations for the 18 to 44 age group until May 14," and will "use its current supplies to vaccinate those due for a second dose," writes CNN. For the information of general public The state government on 07.05.2021 decided to utilize the complete supply of vaccines provided by Govt. of India for vaccination of persons above 45+ years, for vaccinating beneficiaries who were due for second dose. — K'taka Health Dept (@DHFWKA) May 12, 2021 Western Maharashtra state decided similarly, suspending vaccines for the 18 to 44 age group "until it receives more vaccines from the central government or can independently procure more vaccines," reported CNN. India surpassed 250,000 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, as the B.1.617 variant "ravages" the Indian countryside, writes Reuters. It was the country's deadliest 24 hours thus far. With crematoriums at or past capacity, bodies of "suspected COVID-19 victims" have begun washing up in the Ganges and "rivers across India." According to the World Health Organization, India accounts for "half of COVID-19 cases and 30 percent of deaths worldwide." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican theory of unemployment is classic MarxThere's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'A short history of White House cats

  • Charges upgraded against two suspects in 2019 kidnapping, killing of Minneapolis woman

    A grand jury returned indictments Thursday against a former Hennepin County probation officer and her ex-boyfriend in the 2019 kidnapping and killing of a Minneapolis woman. According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, the indictments against Elsa Segura and Lyndon Wiggins listed four charges against each of them: aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder, aiding and abetting ...

  • Cuban tanker en route to Venezuela reports missing sailor at sea -document

    Sailor Rafael Desiderio Martinez Alonso was not found last Sunday by the doctor onboard oil tanker Petion, which set sail on May 6 from Mexico's port of Veracruz bound for the Cardon terminal in Venezuela's western coast. The report by the tanker's shipping agency to Venezuelan port authorities about the incident said Martinez Alonso, who was one the tanker's fitters, is believed to have fallen into open waters because his shoes were found near the ship's gas plant.

  • Columbia teen killed in hit-and-run crash identified by Richland County coroner

    The teen celebrated his 16th birthday days before he was killed by a man charged with DUI and other crimes.

  • This 'phenomenal' 50-inch 4K TV is somehow on sale for $420 — it's nearly 50 percent off

    This stunner is compatible with Android and Apple devices — it’s rare to see a TV that works with both.

  • Third way? Republican opponents of Donald Trump talk about forming third party

    The demand comes as House Republicans voted Wednesday to purge Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a Trump critic, from her party leadership position.

  • How Hamas pierced Israel's famous Iron Dome shield

    Israel's military was facing questions on Wednesday as to whether its Iron Dome missile defence system needed an upgrade, after five Israeli civilians were killed by rocket strikes. The system, which Israeli officials say has a 90 per cent interception rate, has already avoided heavy loss of life in Tel Aviv, Ashkelon and other cities which became a focal point for Hamas as it sought to overwhelm air defences. But on Wednesday, Israeli analysts said that for some time intelligence sources had been warning that Hamas had significantly improved its weaponry, to the extent that it could "pierce the Iron Dome shield." “Iron Dome always had a weakness,” the Jerusalem Post’s intelligence, terrorism and legal analyst Yonah Jeremy Bob wrote in an article on Wednesday, referring to the system’s success rate. Mr Bob stressed that this did not mean that the Iron Dome was no longer effective.

  • White House fears political fallout from pipeline hack

    The gas may be flowing again, but the White House is more worried than it's letting on about the potential fallout of the Colonial Pipeline hack that caused fuel shortages and triggered price increases, Axios has learned.Behind the scenes: Senior Biden officials are acutely sensitive to the images of lines outside gas stations before Memorial Day — the typical launch to the summer driving season. Republicans also are jumping on the bandwagon, suggesting Joe Biden is a modern-day Jimmy Carter.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeInflation seeping into the public consciousness and checkbook is giving legs to the attack."I see that everybody is comparing Joe Biden to Jimmy Carter," former President Trump said in a statement Wednesday. "It would seem to me that is very unfair to Jimmy Carter. Jimmy mishandled crisis after crisis, but Biden has CREATED crisis after crisis."While the attempts to paint Biden as Carter are very real, a key difference with regard to the pipeline crisis is that gas disruptions in the 1970s happened in two waves, and lasted months. Colonial Pipeline announced Wednesday it was resuming its operations.What we're hearing: Administration officials were relieved when they learned Colonial would begin reopening, but the crisis is still far from over. Widespread gas shortages and hiked prices are expected to linger for weeks, and concerns over the country's vulnerability to cyberattacks that could threaten the U.S. grid remain at a fever pitch.The big picture: Seeking to calm nerves on Capitol Hill, the White House took the unusual step of arranging for three Cabinet secretaries to brief Congress on the Colonial ransomware attack.The White House's "bipartisan member briefing" on the cyberattack was to be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to an invitation reviewed by Axios.Briefers included Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.Between the lines: The Colonial hack is a wicked problem for the White House. Because it involves a private company, there are limits to what the Biden administration can do unilaterally.The White House issued a long-awaited cybersecurity executive order but it will require an act of Congress to create transformational change.What they're saying: Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), a close friend of the president's, nodded when Axios asked whether the White House is more concerned about the situation regarding the Colonial Pipeline than it's letting on."We need to work in a bipartisan way to continue strengthening the legal, the regulatory, the federal, the state and the private infrastructure," Coons said.Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), who's been a leading voice in Congress on the issue, told Axios that if Americans knew how many ransomware attacks were happening every day, it would "blow their minds."The Colonial hack, coupled with the Russians' SolarWinds attack — which had a breathtaking scale penetrating some 16,000 companies — has made people realize a cyber enemy could shut down an entire economy, Warner said.What to watch: Warner sees a rare opportunity for bipartisan cooperation.He said he wants to partner with Republicans and the appropriate committees on legislation forcing critical infrastructure companies to report cyberattacks to a public-private entity in near real-time.Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said: "I've been concerned for many years that we don't even have a mandatory requirement that attacks be reported to the federal government, and that information be shared."What's next: That still leaves the challenge of hardening infrastructure.Major energy and other critical companies throughout America are still running outdated and vulnerable legacy computer systems.Jason Crabtree, CEO of cybersecurity and risk analytics company QOMPLX, and a former adviser to leadership of Army Cyber Command, said: "Mandatory reporting of breaches and incursions is a good start, but our government needs to do more.""And companies need to actually walk the walk: by moving their cyber modernization efforts up to the top of the corporate priority list where leadership is held accountable for security program investment like other core business functions.”Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'Panic buying:' Two-thirds of gas stations in North Carolina are empty

    Almost 2 in 3 gas stations in North Carolina were out of fuel on Wednesday afternoon, as fuel outages are tore through the Southeast.

  • Dave Bautista finds joining star-studded Knives Out 2 ensemble 'terrifying': 'I want to deliver'

    Edward Norton and Janelle Monáe are also among the new cast members.

  • New MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Series and Toy Images Are Here

    Time to raise your Power Sword; the first Masters of the Universe: Revelation series and toy images have arrived from Eternia. The post New MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Series and Toy Images Are Here appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Audit flags issues with tracking Ontario pandemic pay program, other COVID costs

    TORONTO — The Ontario government failed to properly track billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds, including for high-profile programs like pay increases for front-line workers, an audit of pandemic-related health spending has found. The report, tabled by Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk on Wednesday, looked at 26 spending programs authorized between March and June 2020. Among other things, the audit found departments of health, long-term care, and seniors and accessibility were unable to tell auditors when front-line workers received pandemic pay increases announced in late April 2020. Funds from that program, which was announced with the promise it would start distributing money to workers "immediately," did not start flowing until mid-June, the audit found. "We also noted that these ministries did not track and were not able to advise us when eligible front-line workers actually began to receive pandemic pay," the report said. The audit found the program had weak processes to verify funds went to eligible people. It's one example of a pattern detected throughout the audit. Most of the COVID-related initiatives followed proper procedure for application and approval, but Lysyk's office found less consistency in vetting, documenting and reporting back about the programs' progress. "Given the financial challenges that Ontario will face as a result of the pandemic, it is important to ensure that as provincial funding continues to flow to address COVID-19, these financial resources are used as intended, as efficiently and effectively as possible." the report said. Overall, auditors found 17 of the assessed initiatives lacked processes related to verifying proper use or timely distribution of funds. Lysyk's report noted that the Health Ministry took months to define criteria for reimbursable spending by public health units, hospitals and Public Health Ontario. The report said at the time of the audit, the ministry had not developed criteria for how much individual hospitals should be reimbursed for providing COVID-19 patient beds and tests. Absence of an evaluation process "increases the risk of inappropriate payments," the report said. It also highlighted that the ministries of health and long-term care have not tracked COVID-19 spending by individual initiative. It said those departments reported spending and committed funds as one total. "Failure to distinguish between these two amounts can adversely affect decision-making, as a combined total does not give an accurate picture of the actual progress of the initiative," the report said. Those ministries also did not consistently meet deadlines for reporting actual spending, the report found. An August 2020 deadline for reporting on infection control in long-term care was missed without an extension granted, the report noted. Also highlighted were two instances where the ministries of health and long-term care vastly overestimated the uptake on proposed pandemic programs. The Heath Ministry had anticipated 2,400 doctors would use virtual health-care tools from the Ontario Telemedicine Network, but only 246 physicians were enrolled by the end of June, including those who enrolled before the pandemic. It was also anticipated that 1,560 beds costing $129.7 million could be added to existing Ontario long-term care homes, but by the end of June only $1.2 million was spent on 97 beds. Spending for the 26 initiatives that were audited totalled $4.4 billion by December 31, 2020, representing 64 per cent of authorized spending, the report said. NDP Leader Andrea Horwath commented on the findings Wednesday saying it was troubling to learn the government didn't prioritize getting funds to front-line workers. "The government didn't show them the respect necessary by getting them the money in a timely fashion," she said. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2021. Holly McKenzie-Sutter, The Canadian Press

  • Opinion: Tom Brady, Buccaneers dealt favorable schedule for Super Bowl repeat bid

    The Buccaneers' bid for a Super Bowl repeat might have gotten a little bit easier on Wednesday with a favorable setup for their 2021 schedule.

  • U.S. carriers begin repairs on Boeing 737 MAX planes, expect quick return

    United Airlines and two other major U.S. carriers said on Thursday they will quickly repair more than 60 Boeing 737 MAX planes grounded early last month over an electrical problem that could have interfered with some critical systems. Boeing Co sent all affected carriers service bulletins late on Wednesday on how to address the production issue, which had affected 109 planes worldwide. The Federal Aviation Administration had signed off on the service bulletins, Reuters first reported late on Wednesday.

  • Phillies, Twins increasing stadium capacity

    The Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins are increasing seating capacity with an eye toward full stadiums in the coming weeks. In Philadelphia, social-distancing guidelines have been reduced from six feet to three, and on May 21, the capacity at Citizens Bank Park will be increased from 11,000 to 16,000, the Phillies said Thursday. On June 12, when the Phillies will host the New York Yankees, capacity will be increased to 100 percent for the rest of the season, and tailgating will be permitted.