Texas cop arrested after shooting woman ‘multiple times’ in off-duty driving dispute

Chacour Koop
·2 min read

A Texas police officer accused of shooting a woman “multiple times” during an off-duty driving dispute has been arrested, officials say.

Copperas Cove police officer Eric Stoneburner was charged with aggravated assault in the shooting of Lacresha Murray, who survived her injuries. Stoneburner resigned from the police department before turning himself in to authorities, officials say. Texas Rangers investigated the case.

“As a department, we cannot support Mr. Stoneburner’s decision to use deadly force in the moment and manner in which he did,” Copperas Cove Police Chief Eddie Wilson said in a statement Friday. “The law, and our department policies, limit the use of deadly force to situations when an officer reasonably believes that he or a third person are in imminent and immediate danger of death or serious bodily injury. “

On Sunday, Murray told KXXV she was shot six times by Stoneburner when she exited her truck to confront him about his driving. Murray said she made a U-turn to go to the hospital after suddenly feeling ill on her way home, the news outlet reported.

According to police, Murray was driving west on a residential street and Stoneburner was going east when she turned her vehicle across two lanes and reversed into a driveway. Stoneburner stopped as Murray backed up then started to pass her truck, police say.

As he drove by, Murray pulled forward and both stopped to prevent hitting each other. Stoneburner then proceeded east, police say. Murray passed Stoneburner a short distance later, “almost striking” his vehicle, police say.

At an intersection, Murray stopped, got out of the truck and confronted Stoneburner. Murray told KWWV she stopped because he was tailgating.

Stoneburner left his vehicle armed with a gun and pointed it at Murray, shooting her “multiple times,” police say. Murray told KWTX she was returning to her truck after seeing the gun when she was shot.

“When I turned around to run back to my truck and get out of there, I just heard pop, pop, pop, pop, and all I could do was bend over and duck,” Murray told KWTX.

Police said a video is “being held as evidence” in the case but didn’t specify whether it shows the shooting.

“We have worked hard to build legitimacy and trust within our community and will work just as hard to rebuild any trust lost as a result of this event,” Wilson said. “We hope that our citizens do not judge us based solely on this event, but instead on how we handled this event.”

Copperas Cove is a city of about 32,000 in Central Texas, 70 miles north of Austin.

Recommended Stories

  • Missing teen believed kidnapped by tech savvy dad found safe in Alabama, officials say

    Daphne Westbrook went missing in October 2019.

  • Black passenger intervenes after woman punches flight attendant in face

    The Southwest Airlines aide had asked a woman to keep her seatbelt fastened during a Sacramento flight to San Diego. As America opens itself up to post-pandemic travel, an incredibly dangerous, disturbing trend has emerged: Fighting on airplanes. Just days after a video went viral of passengers fighting on Spirit Airlines, a flight attendant was physically assaulted Sunday on an enroute Southwest Airlines plane.

  • I'm a lifelong competitive athlete and a mom: Transgender athletes aren't a threat to women's sports

    Policies at the Olympics have allowed transgender athletes to compete for years, and yet we have never seen a transgender woman in the Olympics.

  • Baby, 10 months old, dies after attack by two dogs at N. Carolina home

    The dogs, family pets, attacked the girl while her father had stepped out of the room, officials said.

  • Southwest bans woman accused of assaulting flight attendant

    Southwest Airlines has banned a woman accused of punching a flight attendant in the face last weekend in an incident that highlighted a recent increase in unruly passengers. An airline executive disclosed the ban Thursday in a message to employees. San Diego Harbor Police arrested Vyvianna Quinonez, 28, and charged her with felony battery.

  • Don’t eat this weird-looking chicken

    “Lesser prairie chicken” sounds like an insult. Actually, adding “lesser” to anything sounds a little insulting. “Lesser Lillian Stone” sounds like my imaginary identical twin, too boring and ugly for a name of her own. But the lesser prairie chicken isn’t an insult—it’s a funny-looking bird, and it’s in trouble. Fortunately, U.S. wildlife managers are proposing federal protections for the little guy.

  • Tanker’s impossible voyage signals new sanction evasion ploy

    The Cyprus-flagged oil tanker Berlina was drifting near the Caribbean island of Dominica earlier this year when the safety signals it is required to transmit showed it stopping in its tracks and in two minutes turning around 180 degrees. Meanwhile, nine other tankers, some connected to the same Greece-based owner of the Berlina, were sending signals that showed them moving nearby in the Caribbean at an identical speed and direction — and with sudden changes in weight indicating they had somehow been loaded full of crude without ever touching port. In recent years, as the U.S. has expanded economic sanctions and tracking technology has become more widely used, companies have adopted a number of techniques to evade detection.

  • First Look: Forget the Concept, the Real $18.7 Million Bugatti La Voiture Noire Is Here—and It’s Spectacular

    We got a sneak (virtual) peek at the actual one-off, 1,500 hp hypercar inspired by the 1930’s-era Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic.

  • One of the fittest men on Earth swears by a high-carb diet to fuel his CrossFit workouts

    CrossFit athlete Noah Ohlsen is a top ranking competitor and relies on lean protein and carbohydrates to recover from his intense training.

  • Amazon Prime Day Might Be the Best Time to Buy an Apple Watch

    Here's to hoping the Watch Series 6 will go on sale.

  • Cuba bets on biotech prowess as it rolls out homegrown COVID-19 vaccine

    Soberana, or sovereign, is how Cuba baptized its top COVID-19 vaccine, which just completed the last phase of clinical trials. Other shots are called Abdala, named after a poem by independence hero José Martí, and Mambisa, the word for 19th Century insurrectionists in the fight against Spanish rule.

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.

  • Late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick's mother urges Congress to approve Capitol riot commission

    The mother of late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day after the Capitol riot Jan. 6, urged lawmakers to create a commission.

  • The absence of the indispensable Jaccob Slavin only underlined his value to the Hurricanes

    Carolina did not lose a game in the series against the Predators with the workhorse defenseman in the lineup.

  • Quebec nationalism push poses election challenge for Canada PM Trudeau

    Some 25 years after an independence bid by Quebec almost broke Canada apart, a new push by the province to strengthen its French-speaking identity poses an awkward challenge for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau months before an expected election. Quebec, a political battleground that accounts for almost a quarter of the 338 seats in the federal House of Commons, has a history of separatist governments, one of which held a 1995 referendum on independence that only just failed. Premier Francois Legault is a nationalist who rejects separatism but wants more rights for Quebec, which has just 8.5 million people and constantly frets about its linguistic and cultural heritage on a continent with hundreds of millions of English speakers.

  • Beau Biden: The story of Joe Biden’s late son

    2020 candidate's son — Delaware attorney general and Iraq War veteran — died in 2015

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Can Trump run again in 2024 election?

    Senate voted not to convict him of an impeachable offence for a second time

  • US seeks freedom for 2 American journalists in Myanmar

    The U.S. State Department said Friday it is deeply concerned about the detention of two American citizens who have been working as journalists in Myanmar, and is pressing that country’s military government for their immediate release. It said in a statement that it will keep seeking the release of Daniel Fenster and Nathan Maung “until they are allowed to return home safely to their families.” Human rights organizations and groups promoting freedom of expression have been calling for the release of both men, as well as all other journalists being held by Myanmar’s military government.