Texas cop charged with murder in shooting released on bond

Attempts by Moscow to impede access to Twitter backfired on Wednesday, briefly taking swathes of the Russian-language Internet offline including a number of government websites. Web pages for Kremlin.ru and several other government departments failed to load for about an hour shortly after Roscomnadzor, Russia’s communications watchdog, said it had started slowing down Twitter’s services over its refusal to remove harmful content. Roscomnadzor claimed that the US company has failed to delete posts depicting teenage suicide, pornography and drug use despite having been sent more than 28,000 takedown requests. But some believe the harmful content refers to posts by supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny calling for anti-government rallies. Several senior Russian officials and members of parliament have called for restrictions on foreign social media platforms for allowing the "incitement" of teenagers to take part in widescale protests earlier this year. Tweets took longer to load than usual for some users in Russia but the service was otherwise largely uninterrupted. Internet experts have linked the failure of government websites to a possible misuse or malfunctioning of special network equipment known as deep packet inspection (DPI) that the Russian government began to introduce in 2019 in order to block and filter web content to comply with a new law calling for greater controls online. “Russia’s slowing down of Twitter has caused the outage of government websites,” Andrei Soldatov, co-author of a book about the Internet in Russia, tweeted on Wednesday. “What was meant to be partly a nationwide test of the Sovereign Ru-net infrastructure, partly a warning to global platforms, (and partly a soothing message to Putin getting emotional), failed on all fronts.” During a call with reporters early Wednesday afternoon, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, said he could not explain the cause of the problem but claimed he was able to access Kremlin.ru from his office computer. Russia's Ministry for Digital Development and Rostelecom, Russia’s largest internet services provider, on Wednesday denied any links between attempts to throttle Twitter and government websites going offline, blaming it on an unspecified equipment issue at a state-owned Internet provider. The outage drew wide-spread comparisons with the government’s botched crusade against Telegram in 2018. Swathes of the Russian-language internet experienced problems as Roscomnadzor tried to ban the Russian-founded popular messaging app. Telegram kept upgrading the app to bypass the restrictions until eventually the Kremlin backed down. Vadim Subbotin, deputy head of the Roscomnadzor, said the attack on Twitter was warning that they should cooperate with Russia in removing illegal content. “Our only goal is to get Twitter to comply with the Russian law in order to protect internet users including children from harmful content even if it means removing it.” Twitter said it was aware of the Kremlin's attempts to throttle its service and was "deeply concerned" by its actions, seeming to rebuff Russia's claims that it was hosting illegal content. A spokesman said: "We have a zero-tolerance policy regarding child sexual exploitation, it is against the Twitter rules to promote, glorify or encourage suicide and self harm, and we do not allow the use of Twitter for any unlawful behaviour or to further illegal activities, including the buying and selling of drugs. "We remain committed to advocating for the open internet around the world and are deeply concerned by increased attempts to block and throttle online public conversation”. Twitter is low-hanging fruit for the Kremlin as it is mostly popular with a fairly narrow segment of politically active young Russians and lags far behind Facebook or Telegram in terms of user numbers. Telegram and YouTube in particular have emerged as the main mouthpiece for Russian opposition figures such as Mr Navalny in recent years because they are blacklisted from appearing on state TV or radio. But the move shows Moscow’s intent to crack down on American internet companies that have provide safe online havens for Kremlin opponents. The action against Twitter came one day after the Russian government announced lawsuits against Twitter, Google, Facebook, TikTok and Telegram, alleging that the online platforms failed to remove posts encouraging minors to join opposition protests that followed the jailing of Mr Navalny. Mr Subbotin of Roskomnadzor said “there is a possibility” that other social media companies could face similar punishments.