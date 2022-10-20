Texas cop who shot 17-year-old in McDonald’s lot deserves attempted murder charge, teen’s family says

The family of a Texas teenager who was shot this month by a since-fired police officer wants the ex-cop to face a more severe charge, their lawyer said.

The officer, James Brennand, was charged last week with two counts of aggravated assault after shooting 17-year-old Erik Cantu in a McDonald’s parking lot in San Antonio on Oct. 2, police said.

Cantu’s family believes Brennand should be charged with attempted murder, attorney Ben Crump told TMZ in a report published Thursday.

The teenager is currently on life support, the family says.

San Antonio Police say the shooting occurred while Brennand was in the area for an unrelated disturbance. The officer allegedly thought he recognized Cantu’s car as a vehicle that fled a stop the previous day.

“The Officer abruptly opened the driver’s door and ordered the driver out of the car,” the San Antonio Police Department said. “The officer reported that he was hit by the open door as the driver started to reverse the vehicle. The officer then stepped back and opened fire on the vehicle as the driver continued to reverse away from him.”

The officer fired his weapon multiple times, and the driver sustained “multiple gunshot wounds,” while a passenger in the vehicle was not wounded, police said.

Cantu’s family is considering legal options, including filing a civil suit against the officer, according to TMZ.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus attributed the shooting to the failures of the officer, and not to his department’s training.