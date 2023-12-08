Will Texas county give green light to New Year’s Eve fireworks?

The Taylor County Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss a possible burn ban this holiday season and its potential threat to New Year’s Eve fireworks. Although a regular line item on the agenda, commissioners discussed the possibility in light of the recent drought and lack of precipitation on this side of West Texas.

Thankfully for the citizens of Taylor County, fire conditions were deemed no immediate threat to fireworks. Commissioner Randy Williams was the first to speak in opposition of a burn ban, remarking that he thought it unnecessary at this time.

Fireworks over the lake at Nelson Park.

Commissioners Kyle Kendrick and Brad Birchum echoed his sentiment against a burn ban this holiday season. Commissioner Chuck Statler agreed with the majority, stating that he had spoken with several fire stations in town, and they had all come to the same agreement: no burn ban is required, and fireworks are a go this New Year’s Eve.

Abilenians can rest at ease and safely enjoy fireworks show this New Year’s Eve thanks to our own Taylor County Commissioners and their due diligence.

Fireworks light up the sky over the Abilene Zoo.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Texas county discusses potential fireworks ban this New Year’s Eve