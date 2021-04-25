A Texas couple who deleted Facebook posts bragging about being at the Capitol riot was arrested for assaulting police officers, FBI says

Kelsey Vlamis
·3 min read
mark and jalise middleton
Facebook records in the criminal complaint show Mark and Jalise Middleton, FBI said. FBI, US Department of Justice

  • A Texas couple has been charged with assaulting police officers during the Capitol siege.

  • A criminal complaint says the two were captured on police body cameras striking officers.

  • In since-deleted posts, the Middletons bragged about their participation on Facebook.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A couple from North Texas was arrested Wednesday on charges related to the siege at the US Capitol on January 6, when a mob of Donald Trump's supporters breached the building to disrupt the certification of the election.

In a criminal complaint, the Federal Bureau of Investigations said Mark and Jalise Middleton of Forestburg were captured on footage from body cameras worn by police that showed them assaulting two Metropolitan Police Department officers who were guarding the Capitol.

They are facing charges that include assaulting police officers and remaining on restricted grounds, though they did not appear to have entered the building.

The footage shows the police officers struggling against rioters who are pushing against a barricade and trying to break the police line, ignoring commands from officers to step back, the complaint said.

Read more: Trump and his advisors are shrugging off DOJ's Capitol riot probe. But they see danger in the Georgia and New York investigations.

One man wearing a Trump beanie, later identified as Mark Middleton, 51, pushes against the officers and the barricade with his body. When officers repeatedly instructed Middleton to get back, he yelled "f--- you!" and continued to push. At one point, he grabs one of the officers and attempts to pull him forward.

Beside Mark, a woman wearing a Trump 2020 beanie, later identified as Jalise Middleton, 50, also grabbed at the officer with her hands, the complaint said. When another officer stepped in, Jalise Middleton struck him too.

The Middletons continued to strike the officers and jab flagpoles at their faces until one officer deployed a chemical spray, forcing them to retreat.

mark and jalise middleton
The criminal complaint included still images of officers' body camera that purportedly showed the Middletons assaulting officers. FBI, US Department of Justice

After receiving a tip, the FBI examined photos and videos the Middletons had shared on Facebook.

"We are on the front lines. We helped push down the barriers. Jalise and I got pepper sprayed, clubbed, and tear gassed. We had to retreat, but more patriots pushed forward, and they're taking back our house," Mark Middleton said in a video shared to his personal account, the complaint said.

"Do not believe the news media, we're not rioters or mobs," he said in a separate comment. "We've been the ones supporting the police, backing the police, but this is how we're being treated?"

Jalise Middleton made incriminating posts on her Facebook page too.

"We fought the cops to get in the Capital and got pepper sprayed and beat but by gosh the patriots got in!" she said. When someone asked why they fought the cops, she replied: "To get in the Capital to send them bastards a clear message that this won't be tolerated."

The complaint said Jalise Middleton deleted the above post days after making them.

Facebook has said it was preserving data related to the Capitol siege in order to aid law enforcement.

To date, at least 439 people have been arrested in the Capitol insurrection.

Have a news tip? Contact this reporter at kvlamis@insider.com.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Betty Boothroyd, 91, 'investigated by ethics watchdog for missing sexual harassment training'

    Baroness Boothroyd, the former Commons Speaker, is facing an investigation by Parliament’s ethics watchdog for failing to attend a sexual harassment course, it was reported on Saturday night. The 91-year-old did not attend a training session - which is compulsory for peers, but not MPs - because she was recovering from open-heart surgery. But despite informing the standards commissioner of her medical condition, she was told a formal probe would still be opened into her conduct, the Mail on Sunday reported. She is one of 60 peers facing investigation over their failure to attend the session, called Valuing Everyone, run by a controversial consultancy which has also overseen Parliament’s unconscious bias training. In correspondence shared with the newspaper, Lady Boothroyd told the standards watchdog: “The reason I have not been able to respond to the requirements is due to the fact that early in March 2020, I was advised by two consultants to leave London and isolate at my home in the country. “I had [an] aorta valve replacement followed by [a] leak in [the] mitral valve. The respiratory consultant in particular insisted I stay out of London and in the country.” Lucy Scott-Moncrieff, the House of Lords commissioner for standards, asked in her response whether the medical condition meant Lady Boothroyd could not attend the course online. Lady Boothroyd said this was the case. The following day, however, Ms Scott-Moncrief announced she would be investigating Lady Boothroyd regardless. The peer told the Mail on Sunday: “I’m very happy to be trained when this is all over - you’re never too old to learn.” Neil O’Brien, the Tory MP, told the newspaper: “The idea that Betty Boothroyd, who is one of the most widely respected parliamentarians of her generation, is some kind of threat because she hasn’t done some online course is beyond laughable.”

  • An Oklahoma woman was charged with felony embezzlement for not returning a 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' VHS tape more than 20 years ago

    "I have never watched that show in my entire life, just not my cup of tea. Meanwhile, I'm a wanted felon for a VHS tape," Caron McBride told KOKH-TV.

  • A judge ordered the names of jurors from Derek Chauvin's trial to be sealed so they're protected against 'unwanted publicity or harassment'

    The jurors voted to convict former Minnesota officer Derek Chauvin of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

  • 'Some people are happy' Daunte Wright was fatally shot by police, lawyer says amid threats to the family

    "There are concerns as far as safety for the family," attorney Thomas Bowers said at a press conference on Friday.

  • The DOJ is reportedly investigating if Matt Gaetz was illegally influenced to push pro-cannabis legislation

    The feds are looking at whether Gaetz's 2018 trip to the Bahamas with several women was part of an illicit effort to influence his cannabis platform.

  • Hundreds show up in Nebraska for fight over name Josh

    A fight over the name of Josh drew a crowd from around the country to a Nebraska park Saturday for a heated pool-noodle brawl. It all started a year ago when pandemic boredom set in and Josh Swain, a 22-year-old college student from Tucson, Arizona, messaged others who shared his name on social media and challenged them to a duel. Hundreds showed up at Air Park in Lincoln — a location chosen at random — to participate in the silliness.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene mockingly impersonates Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez while recounting her debate challenge

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) remains very determined to debate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). On Saturday, while speaking at the America First Rally at the Indian River County Fairgrounds in Florida, Greene recounted an apparent conversation the congresswomen had when Greene approached Ocasio-Cortez in the House chamber about going head-to-head on national television over the contents of the Green New Deal, which Greene believes will destroy the U.S. economy. While telling her version of the story, Greene mockingly impersonated Ocasio-Cortez, who she claims has "no clue" what she's talking about because she hasn't owned a business. The crowd certainly seemed to enjoy the narrative, but Greene's critics did not, comparing it to something a middle schooler would tell, rather than a sitting congresswoman. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a member of Congress, but she acts as if it is middle school. pic.twitter.com/u40jmN4k5W — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 24, 2021 The Bulwark's Jim Swift thinks Greene has just had too much time on her hands of late. "When you don't have any committee assignments, this is how you spend your taxpayer funded time," he tweeted Saturday, referring to the fact that Greene was removed from her two assignments because of comments she made spreading violent and hateful conspiracy theories before she was elected. In case you're wondering, Ocasio-Cortez has not commented on the proposed debate publicly, let alone confirmed Greene's version of events. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxers7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyCNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta says vaccinated people can generally go maskless outdoors, with some caveats

  • Life imprisonment for maid who fatally stabbed employer more than 90 times

    An Indonesian domestic worker who stabbed and slashed her 59-year-old employer to death in 2016 was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday (23 April).

  • Judge Jeanine: Biden admin claims America is 'systematically racist'

    'So the jury returns a verdict of guilty in the case of the people vs. Derek Chauvin. A guilty verdict to the entire indictment...all three accounts. There was total agreement. The jury reflective of our country...united and unanimous. But it wasn't enough for some. It wasn't enough for leaders in our country who believe that America is fundamentally racist.'

  • Hopes of rescuing 53 sailors extinguished after Indonesian navy confirms vessel sank

    Hopes of rescuing 53 sailors trapped in a missing Indonesian submarine were extinguished yesterday as the country's navy announced it had found the wreckage 2,800ft undertater in a deep-sea crevice. The 43-year-old KRI Nanggala-402 vessel disappeared on Wednesday and was due to run out of oxygen early Saturday morning as search and rescue crews raced against time. But debris, including prayer mats and parts of the submarine, were found nearby to where it had requested permission to dive before vanishing. "With the authentic evidence we found believed to be from the submarine, we have now moved from the 'sub miss' phase to 'sub sunk,"' Navy Chief Yudo Margono told a press conference, in which the found items were displayed. He said no bodies had been found, but the components would not have detached from the ship without “pressure from outside or a crack in the torpedo launcher”. The submarine’s depth of 2,800ft was over four times beyond its survivable limit of 655 feet, at which point water pressure would be greater than the hull could withstand. Contact with the vessel was lost around 60 miles north of the resort island of Bali. The cause of its disappearance remains uncertain. Previously the navy speculated that an electrical failure could have left the submarine unable to resurface. An international search mission, including an American reconnaissance plane, a P-8 Poseidon, and a sonar-equipped Australian warship had been due to launch on Saturday. The submarine was constructed in 1978 and has been in service in Indonesia since 1981, part of a fleet of five operated by the world's largest archipelago nation. Much of Indonesia’s military equipment still in service is old and there have been deadly accidents in recent years, despite the country’s effort to modernise its defence capabilities in the face of challenges to its maritime claims by Chinese vessels.

  • A woman who pleaded guilty to hate crime charges for hitting kids with her car admits it was racially motivated

    Nicole Franklin admitted she hit two kids with her car in 2019 because she thought they were Middle Eastern or African or Mexican.

  • A newly signed Georgia bill would make daylight-saving time permanent so criminals will have 'one less hour in the evening to commit their crimes,' official says

    "Criminals like the cloak of darkness, so they have one less hour in the evening to commit their crimes," Rep. Wes Cantrell told WSB-TV.

  • Jorge Masvidal enters UFC 261 wearing shirt calling for release of convicted murderer Alexis Vila

    Vila was convicted in 2019 for helping arrange a kidnapping and gruesome torture murder

  • An image of a woman carrying her dead son from hospital on a rickshaw has come to symbolize India's devastating virus surge

    Vinay Singh died at his mother's feet after being turned away from two hospitals who suspected he had COVID-19, according to his family.

  • Trump endorses COVID-19 vaccination as a 'miracle' and 'a real lifesaver' in interview with New York Post

    "I'm all in favor of the vaccine," Trump told the Post. "It's one of the great achievements, a true miracle, and not only for the United States.

  • Arrested NH youth center workers described as 'hit squad'

    Four former youth detention center workers charged in connection with the rape of a teenage boy were known as the “hit squad” and “muscle” of their dormitory, a New Hampshire state trooper testified Friday. Eleven men have been arrested this month as part of an ongoing investigation into the Youth Development Center in Manchester, including several who were in court Friday for hearings to set bail or determine whether there is probable cause to move forward with their cases. The facility, now called the Sununu Youth Services Center, has been the target of a criminal investigation since 2019, as well as a lawsuit in which more than 200 men and women allege they were physically or sexually abused as children by 150 staffers from 1963 to 2018.

  • Young Hong Kongers fleeing Beijing's clampdown left in ‘danger’ as they miss out on British asylum

    Karson Lim, a Hong Kong activist studying at a British university, is trying to make the most of his time in the UK until his student visa expires next year. At that point, Mr Lim – not his real name – will have to return to Hong Kong where before he was arrested and fears the police will charge him under a sweeping national security law for participating in pro-democracy protests in 2019. Mr Lim, 20, has limited options for staying in the UK. He was born in Hong Kong after 1997, when the former colony was returned from British to Beijing rule, which makes him ineligible for British National (Overseas) status. And that means he – and other Hong Kong adults aged 18 to 24 – are locked out of a programme that came into effect this year that would grant people with BN(O) status the right to live and work in the UK, providing an eventual route to British citizenship. “I’d really like to stay in the UK,” he said, worried about his safety in Hong Kong, where he suffered a brain haemorrhage when violently arrested by undercover police officers. “I enjoy it, I enjoy the culture… I would love to, if I had the chance.”

  • Ex-White House aide reveals 'inside story' of what happened when Trump claimed injecting disinfectant could cure COVID-19

    Olivia Troye, who served on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, shared how then-President Donald Trump veered off-course in a press briefing.

  • What Rickie Fowler, one of golf's most popular players, thinks about sport's new $40 million bonus pool

    Golf star Rickie Fowler joins Yahoo Finance Presents for a chat on his new CBD partnership and shares his thoughts on the tour's new $40 million bonus pool.

  • Jeanie Buss catches heat for list of top 5 most important Lakers

    Jeanie Buss listed her top five Lakers and caused some commotion with her picks.