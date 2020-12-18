Texas mother kills daughter, 2, and disguises life-size doll to look like her

The child allegedly died inside a hotel room after a fatal beating by her mom’s boyfriend

A Texas woman allegedly pretended her 2-year-old daughter was missing, when in reality, she and her boyfrend killed the toddler days prior to reporting her disappearance.

Tiaundra Christon sent authorities on a massive search-and-rescue for her child, Hazana Anderson. However, College Station police officers soon discovered the horrible truth – the girl’s body was dumped in a lake, wrapped in a bag, tied up with rope, and fasten by a heavy rock to help sink to the bottom, PEOPLE reports.

READ MORE: Atlanta couple drown on Puerto Rico vacation, leave behind 2 sons

Christon concocted a plan with her boyfriend Kenny Hewett to tell authorities that her child went missing during a trip from Houston to a Walmart in College Station on October 28, 2018. Surveillance video from the store shows the mother pushing a stroller with what appears to be Anderson inside it. Sadly, however, it was actually a life-size doll dressed in similar clothing to what the toddler was wearing when Christon reported her missing.

During the authorities’ search for Anderson, they found the doll in a trash can across the street from where the mother parked her car. The doll was visibly discarded, according to the report.

The couple later confessed to beating Anderson with a belt until she slipped into unconsciousness and ultimately died. They tried to revive her via a cold bath and that’s when Christon claims she discovered her child had been sexually abused, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The killing occurred at the couple’s Downtowner Inn hotel room in Houston. Hewett left with Anderson to retrieve food and he returned 30 minutes later with the child crying. That’s when the couple decided to viciously beat Anderson – and it resulted in her death.

READ MORE: Police investigating murder of young couple found in Miami mansion

Story continues

Christon and Hewett used a hair dyer to warm up Anderson’s “cold” body — but she was already dead, so they dumped her in a local lake. A dive team recovered her body. The coroner reportedly could not determine the cause or time of the child’s death.

Christon was found guilty last Friday and sentenced to 20 years in prison for tampering with a human corpse. Hewett was also sentenced to 20 years in 2019 on similar charges.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Texas mother kills daughter, 2, and disguises life-size doll to look like her appeared first on TheGrio.