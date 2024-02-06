Texas couple visited Las Vegas to celebrate birthday, both dead after apparent overdose

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Husband and wife Keaton and Lillie Lutringer, ages 32 and 37, visited Las Vegas to celebrate a birthday, according to a Las Vegas Metro police report obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators. Their bodies were found in a downtown Las Vegas hotel room on Jan. 25, both dead from an apparent drug overdose.

The Lutringers’ friend, Francisco “Franky” Vasquez, 43, was also found in the hotel room with a pulse and labored breathing. He was later pronounced dead at Valley Hospital, police said.

Security at the Four Queens Resort and Casino on Fremont Street did a welfare check in room 549 after one of Lillie Lutringer’s parents said they could not reach the couple for more than 12 hours, according to police.

Family members of Lillie told police that she and her husband were not known drug users, but their friend who they met up with while in town had been known to use drugs, the report stated.

A couple of bags of a white powdery substance were found in the hotel room and bathroom, according to police.

Vasquez had a loaded gun in his waistband, the report stated.

Keaton and Lillie Lutringer were visiting from Lufkin, Texas, according to the Clark County Coroner’s office. Vasquez was visiting from Leander, Texas, a county spokesperson stated.

The official cause and manner of the deaths were pending as of Feb 5.

