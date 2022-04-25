Texas court halts execution of Melissa Lucio with 2 days to spare

With only two days to spare, the state's highest criminal court on Monday blocked the execution of Melissa Lucio and ordered the trial court to examine new evidence that supporters argue established the death row inmate's innocence.

The ruling from the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals came amid frantic efforts to halt Wednesday's planned execution by Lucio supporters, including Republican and Democratic members of the state Legislature.

Supporters say new evidence shows that Lucio's 2-year-old daughter Mariah was not murdered but instead died two days after an accidental fall down a steep set of stairs, leaving the child with internal injuries that were not immediately apparent.

Melissa Lucio in 2008. On March 22, 2022, Lucio's lawyers filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, arguing that new evidence showed her daughter's death was accidental and caused by unseen internal injuries.

“I thank God for my life," Lucio said in a statement released by her lawyers. "I am grateful the court has given me the chance to live and prove my innocence. Mariah is in my heart today and always."

Lucio added that she was grateful to all who had prayed for her and spoken out on her behalf.

This is a developing story.

