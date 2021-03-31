Texas court to hear appeal from woman sentenced to prison for voting while ineligible

Sam Levine in New York
·1 min read

Texas’ highest criminal appeals court said Wednesday it would hear an appeal from a Texas woman who was sentenced to five years in prison for voting while inadvertently ineligible in 2016.

The case has attracted national attention because of the severity of the sentence and the woman, Crystal Mason, said she did not know she was ineligible to vote at the time.

Related: US voter suppression: why this Texas woman is facing five years' prison

Mason was serving on supervised release – which is similar to probation – for a federal felony conviction at the time, and Texas prohibits people with felony convictions from voting until they have completed their sentences entirely.

Officials overseeing Mason’s supervised release testified at her trial that they never informed her she was ineligible to vote.

An appeals court in Fort Worth upheld Mason’s conviction last year, saying “the fact that she did not know she was legally ineligible to vote was irrelevant to her prosecution”. The Texas court of criminal appeals, the highest criminal appellate court in Texas, said Wednesday it would hear the case.

More details soon…

Recommended Stories

  • ICC upholds conviction of Congolese warlord dubbed 'Terminator'

    The International Criminal Court on Tuesday upheld the war crimes conviction and 30-year sentence imposed on a Congolese warlord dubbed the "Terminator".

  • Delta to stop blocking middle seats, CEO speaks out on Georgia voting bill

    (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines said on Wednesday it will stop blocking middle seats as of May 1, a move that will allow it to start selling more tickets on each flight at a time when travel demand is picking up as more Americans receive COVID-19 vaccines. Atlanta-based Delta is now the only U.S. airline still limiting seat capacity on all the cabins of its planes to give passengers more space during the pandemic, though studies have shown that the risk of COVID-19 transmission in flight is low if everyone wears a mask. The move comes as Delta has faced calls for a boycott over its stance on new voting restrictions passed last week in the state of Georgia, where it is one of the largest employers.

  • Cardi B says she will launch haircare line to teach people about ‘Afro-Latina’ hair

    Rapper says she was inspired to work on products after receiving offensive comments about a video she posted on her natural hair Cardi B performing onstage during the Grammy Awards ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2021. Photograph: Kevin Winter/EPA Cardi B has said she will launch her own range of haircare products, in an attempt to teach people about “Afro-Latina” hair. The rapper said she was inspired to work on the products after receiving offensive comments about a video she posted about her natural hair. “This year I will be coming out with a haircare line,” Cardi B wrote on Instagram. “I think [it is] time for people to educate themselves on nationality, race and ethnicity.” She added: “People [are] thinking every Hispanic is Mexican or something and must have the same hair texture, colour and features. “Being Hispanic/Latina don’t make your hair long, don’t make your skin light [and] don’t make your face features slim especially [if you come from] Latin countries from the Caribbean islands … DNA has something to do with your hair not your nationality.” In another tweet, Cardi B wrote: “Hair texture [doesn’t] make you a race, however I am Afro-Latina.” Cardi B said the haircare line was something she had been working on for herself and for her daughter’s hair. It is not known if the line will contain a hair mask product, a recipe for which she shared online last year. The mask included avocado, argan oil, mayonnaise, black castor oil, olive oil, two eggs, honey and banana. In 2020, Latino consumers under 35 spent $663m on beauty products, with haircare, hair colour and nails dominating, according to Nielsen. Juvan José Amaya, a partner at Juve consulting, said the Latino beauty market was in transition. “We are slowly shifting the idea that Latinas have nice hazel or green eyes, or look ‘exotic’,” he told WWD. “As a generation we hate the word exotic, that’s a big ‘no’… [beauty is] starting to become a little more … inclusive and accepting of natural features, such as curly hair.” Other celebrities have launched hair brands. Tracee Ellis Ross launched Pattern beauty in 2019, while earlier this month Rihanna’s company, Roraj Trade, filed an application for Fenty Hair to produce shampoo, hair straightening items, hair weaving preparations, bleaching and coloring products and hair glitter.

  • Teen Witnesses Who Recorded George Floyd's Arrest Testify In Derek Chauvin Trial

    A 9-year-old girl also took the stand during a day of emotional witness testimony.

  • RAGBRAI vs. Iowa's Ride: A tale of two bike rides across Iowa

    Iowa's Ride announced on Tuesday that it will go from a statewide ride held the week before RAGBRAI to a weekend event in Eldora.The state of play: TJ Juskiewicz, the organizer of the ride, told Axios that COVID-19 hampered his efforts, since overnight towns are still wary of the pandemic.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"What kept coming back was the safety of it," Juskiewicz said, citing severe weather concerns if riders couldn't have shelter.Meanwhile, RAGBRAI is still going "full-steam ahead," according to Dieter Drake, the ride's new executive director.To date, 10,000 riders have registered and day passes will be available soon."There's no slowing us down," Dieter added. "We're in full RAGBRAI-mode at this point."How we got here: It's a really long story, but it involved a RAGBRAI staff revolt led by Juskiewicz over the Des Moines Register's reporting on Carson King.From that debacle came Iowa's Ride, a statewide ride eerily similar to the Register's namesake RAGBRAI.Riding across the state two weeks in a row is inconceivable for most, forcing riders to choose one ride over the other.When asked whether Iowa's Ride was divisive to the state's bicycling community, Juskiewicz said, "RAGBRAI is a great event. ... It's a great tradition that should go on for many, many years."What's next: Juskiewicz said he plans on continuing Iowa's Ride in Eldora for years to come.This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Feb. US home contract signings tumble, now lag year-ago pace

    The number of Americans who signed contracts to buy homes last month fell by the most since last year's virus outbreak sent the economy into freefall. The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales tumbled 10.6% to 110.3 in February, its lowest level since May of last year. Combined with a 2.4% dip in January, contract signings are now 0.5% behind where they were last year after eight straight months of year-over-year gains.

  • 'Cool but weird.' Macy's store transformed into school

    Students who once shopped at a downtown mall in Burlington, Vermont, are now attending high school in the former Macy’s department store, with gleaming white tile floors and escalators whisking them to and from classes. The Downtown Burlington High School opened March 4, about six months after school administrators closed the existing school, just under 2 miles away, because toxic industrial chemicals known as PCBs were found in the building and soil during renovations. As school officials looked for space where students could attend school in-person, they eventually eyed the empty department store, which closed in 2018.

  • MMA fighter who watched George Floyd's death gives emotional testimony at Chauvin trial: 'I witnessed a murder'

    The second day of Derek Chauvin’s trial began with emotional testimony from Donald Williams, a student of martial arts, who said he called 911 after pleading with the Minneapolis officer to take his knee off George Floyd’s neck.

  • Fact check: Jamaica is not insulated from the COVID-19 pandemic

    Contrary to a viral meme, Jamaica has recorded about 38,000 COVID-19 cases. A meme claiming it has had no cases is false.

  • Amy Winehouse's mum Janis makes documentary 'to save memories from MS'

    Janis Winehouse is to tell Amy's story in a new documentary on the 10th anniversary of her death.

  • Myanmar slides towards civil war as ethnic armies join urban protesters

    Myanmar’s neighbours may have shied away from decisively addressing the country’s crisis following a military coup, but they cannot prevent it approaching their own borders. Reports that both Thailand and India tried to repel refugees fleeing airstrikes and military brutality – only to backtrack under pressure – show the February 1 coup is already creating international ripples, and with growing signs of an impending civil war, the conflict has the potential to destabilise the region. As the killing of pro-democracy protesters spikes, about a dozen ethnic armed groups, who have historically waged insurgencies against the junta in their fight for more autonomy in outlying states, have condemned the coup and vowed to support the resistance movement. On Tuesday, the Three Brotherhood Alliance, a coalition of three guerrilla outfits including the powerful Arakan Army in western Rakhine State, said they would join protesters in what they have named a “spring revolution” if the military does not stop killing and honour calls to restore democracy.

  • Chargers add home game vs. Vikings as NFL season expands to 17 games

    With 17-game NFL season approved, Chargers get Vikings in extra game. Preseason is cut to three games.

  • U.N. raises $6.4 billion for Syrians as humanitarian needs soar

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -International donors pledged $6.4 billion in humanitarian aid on Tuesday to help Syrians fleeing a decade of civil war, but short of a $10 billion goal as governments struggle with weakened economies in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the fifth annual conference held to keep Syrians from starvation, the event hosted by the European Union sought $4.2 billion for people displaced inside Syria and $5.8 billion for refugees and their hosts elsewhere in the Middle East. The United Nations had raised more than $7 billion in 2020 and 2019, although U.N. officials will still press for more pledges throughout this year and have time, as the money is split between 2021 and 2022.

  • Joey Logano wins historic NASCAR dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway

    Logano held off Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Denny Hamlin on a late-race restart sprint to win the first dirt track Cup race in more than a half century.

  • Indonesia's Pertamina puts out fire in Balongan refinery storage units

    Indonesia's state oil company PT Pertamina said it has put out a fire that had engulfed part of its 125,000 barrel per day refinery in Balongan, West Java and had begun making preparations to restart the plant. The fire broke out just after midnight on Monday, forcing Pertamina to shut the plant and evacuate around 950 nearby residents. Pertamina said in a statement that by Wednesday afternoon, fires in all four affected storage units have been extinguished.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: George Floyd 'slowly fading away' during police arrest

    Witness tells of last moments of George Floyd's life at the trial of the officer accused of killing him.

  • Witness describes George Floyd pleading for life

    As the trial began, prosecutors said that Chauvin had betrayed his badge by "grinding" his knee into George Floyd's neck during a deadly arrest last May. The trial that is widely seen as a test of the U.S. justice system, after footage of Floyd's death sparked worldwide protests against police brutality against Black people.Prosecutors questioned an eyewitness on the scene, Donald Williams II, about the incident, drawing on Williams background in security and as a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter.Williams said it was clear Floyd was in distress."You seen the blood coming out of his nose. You heard him tell him before he stopped speaking that my stomach hurts, and most of the time that's the last bowel movement of your life, so from there on he was lifeless, he didn't move, he didn't move, he didn't speak, he didn't have no life in him no more on his body movements," he said.

  • Beyond the pandemic: London tourism braces for slow recovery

    The cobblestones are deserted at the Tower of London. England’s top paid attraction, which normally draws more than 3 million visitors a year, has been closed for all but a dozen weeks since the pandemic began and international tourism to London came to an almost-complete standstill. The quiet has been surreal for Amanda Clark, one of the Tower’s famous resident guards known as Yeoman Warders, or Beefeaters.

  • A supermoon played a crucial role in freeing the Ever Given from the Suez Canal, boosting the tide so it was easier to move

    The full moon was very close to the Earth on Sunday, which increased tides on Monday to help the Ever Given be dislodged from the Suez Canal.

  • All of the 14 celebrities who have been coaches on 'The Voice'

    The show has had 14 full-time celebrity coaches over the years. Here's a timeline of when stars like Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus started and left.