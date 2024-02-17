Texas coyote euthanized after biting 3 kids at a park. What to do if you see a coyote

Wile E. Coyote never seemed that threatening but encountering a coyote in real life can be dangerous.

Three children in Arlington, Texas, were reportedly bitten in separate incidents by a coyote while at Parkway Central Park at 600 Van Buren Drive. The park is closed to the public for now.

The coyote was found Thursday morning, the City of Arlington said. The coyote was aggressive, according to officials, but was trapped and euthanized. The city installed barricades at the park entrances and will place digital message board signs along the park perimeter to notify the surrounding community about coyote activity, according to a press release.

Arlington Code Compliance Director Brian Daugherty said it’s not rare to see a coyote in public, but the animal being aggressive encounters are.

“Public Safety is our priority and the City of Arlington had not previously experienced any coyote attacks,” he said. Coyotes and other wildlife are now part of our urban environment, and we need to find the best way to coexist.”

Why are coyotes seen in major cities?

Human expansion is the simple answer. According to Live Science, coyotes used to be found only in the prairies and deserts of central and western North America. After the 1800s, more open land was colonized as European Americans and other settlers transformed the landscape.

As humans began exterminating larger predators like wolves and cougars, competing for prey wasn’t as hard a task for coyotes, Kathleen Kerwin, a program associate at the Wildlife Conservation and Management Program at Rutgers University, told Live Science.

“We know that some coyotes are thriving in urban environments because they can take advantage of small patches of habitat and they are not picky about what to eat,” she said.

What makes coyotes aggressive?

According to Texas Parks & Wildlife, mid-January to early March is mating season for coyotes, which means they’re in “heat.” Male coyotes are likely combative if you’re not part of the pack.

Here are some things to know about coyotes during mating season:

Mating occurs when both coyotes are “locked” together for up to 20 minutes.

Coyotes rarely ever leave their companions.

Female coyotes are left alone during birth; therefore, the male waits or guards the area outside where delivery occurs for roughly a week.

What to do if you see a coyote?

The City of Austin shares these tips for hazing a coyote:

Make eye contact, yell and wave your arms.

Use noisemakers such as whistles or air horns.

Throw objects like small rocks or sticks — but remember the goal is not to hurt the coyote, just scare it.

Spray coyotes with a water hose.

Report worrisome behavior by calling 311.

Tips to keep your community safe from coyotes

Keep your pets (dogs and cats) inside at night. Even if you have a larger dog, it’s better to keep them inside during mating season. Coyotes hunt in packs and can perceive larger dogs as threats and smaller dogs as food.

Be timely about when you put trash out at night. Coyotes that eat human or pet food are more likely to attack humans or pets.

Haze any coyotes.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: It's coyote mating season in Texas. What to do if you see a coyote