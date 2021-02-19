Mexico Wants to Halt Texas Gas-Hoarding Plan: Energy Update

Mexico Wants to Halt Texas Gas-Hoarding Plan: Energy Update
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Carroll, Barbara Powell, Keith Naughton and Mark Chediak
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- The sprawling blackouts that plunged Texas into chaos in the midst of an historic cold blast are easing, but the energy crisis that the outages sparked continues.

Four of the largest refineries in Texas are discovering widespread damage from the deep freeze that crippled the state and expect to be down for weeks of repairs, raising the potential for prolonged fuel shortages that could spread across the country.

About 340,000 homes and businesses in the state were still without electricity Thursday evening, according to Poweroutage.us, which aggregates data from utility websites. That’s down from more than 3 million on Wednesday. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a tweet that any remaining residential outage is due to downed power lines or the need for reconnection.

The economic fallout from the crisis is broad and potentially lasting. U.S. oil production plunged by a record 40%. While some wells are being restarted in Texas, several companies in the oil industry have claimed force majeure, a warning to customers that they won’t be able to meet deliveries under contract.

Repercussions are being felt in the global crude market. Top U.S. liquefied natural gas exporter Cheniere Energy Inc. said it’s temporarily cutting gas and electricity consumption.

“None of the massive infrastructure was designed to handle freezing conditions,” Paul Sankey, an oil analyst at Sankey Research, wrote in a note. “This is an energy crisis that very few in the market, certainly outside Texas and Oklahoma, realize.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who has taken the extraordinary step of restricting the flow of natural gas across state lines, Thursday afternoon demanded that lawmakers make winterization of power plants mandatory. Abbott harshly criticized the state’s grid manager for what he said was a failure to provide a realistic assessment of Texas’s generating capacity prior to the unprecedented cold snap.

Read More: How Extreme Cold Turned Into a U.S. Energy Crisis: QuickTake

All time stamps are EST.

Mexico Wants to Stop Texas Gas-Hoarding Plan (7:50 p.m.)

Mexico has asked the U.S. ambassador to help make sure the nation isn’t impacted by a Texas decision to force local gas producers to offer their fuel to in-state buyers before exporting it.

“We are doing our diplomatic work so that this doesn’t happen,” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico said at a news conference on Thursday. “This wouldn’t just affect Mexico — it would also affect other states in the Union.”

Texas is the biggest gas producer in the U.S., and Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed an order restricting gas sales through Feb. 21 amid the state’s widespread power outages.

U.S. pipeline gas exports to Mexico plunged by about 2 billion cubic feet a day earlier this week after a pipeline outage, contributing to power outages south of the border.

Restarting Texas’ Damaged Oil Refineries Is Going to Take Weeks (6:50 p.m.)

Four of the largest refineries in Texas are discovering widespread damage from the deep freeze that crippled the state and expect to be down for weeks of repairs, raising the potential for prolonged fuel shortages that could spread across the country.

Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Baytown and Beaumont plants, Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s Galveston Bay refinery and Total SE’s Port Arthur facility all face at least several weeks to resume normal operations, people familiar with the situation said. Gasoline prices at the pump could reach $3 a gallon in May as long outages crimp supply ahead of the driving season, said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for retailer tracker GasBuddy.

The cold snap and power outages roiling energy markets affected more than 20 oil refineries in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. Crude-processing capacity fell by about 5.5 million barrels a day, according to Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst for consultant Energy Aspects Ltd.

Automakers Shut or Slow Several Plants Because of Weather (5 p.m.)

Volkswagen AG said its Chattanooga factory in Tennessee, which builds the Passat sedan and Atlas SUV, will have a temporary production suspension Friday due to the inclement weather’s continued impact on supply chain operations.

Ford Motor Co. said the unseasonably cold weather throughout much of North America continues to affect operations at some of its plants in the region, from Kentucky to Michigan. Its Hermosillo assembly plant in Mexico is down due to the gas shortage caused by the cold. The company has asked its Texas dealers to deploy more than 400 of its newly redesigned F-150 pickup equipped with an on-board electric generator.

Texas Governor Blasts Grid Manager, Demands Power Plant Upgrades (4:43 p.m)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott demanded that lawmakers make winterization of power plants mandatory under state law after four days of widespread blackouts and water shortages.

Abbott harshly criticized the state’s grid manager, known as Ercot, and its CEO Bill Magness for what he said was a failure to provide a realistic assessment of Texas’s generating capacity prior to the unprecedented cold snap.

“Ercot has failed on each of these measures that they said they had undertaken,” Abbott said during a media briefing on Thursday. “Texans deserve answers.”

The Republican governor also said he has asked the Joe Biden administration for a major disaster declaration, partly because such a measure would enable individual Texans to seek reimbursement for residential damage such as burst water pipes.

RWE Sees 2021 EBITDA Hurt on Texas Weather Conditions (4:18 p.m.)

RWE expects 2021 Ebitda from its onshore wind and solar segment to be negatively affected in the range of a low to mid three-digit million euro amount iue to extreme weather conditions in Texas that led to outages of the company’s wind turbines and high electricity prices.

RWE currently has to buy electricity at abnormally high pricing conditions following an order of the Public Utility Commission of Texas directing the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to reflect scarcity prices. It said the final assessment of the actual impact is not yet possible at this time.

Texas Oil Patch Is Starting to Resume Operations After Cold Snap (3:53 p.m.)

The Texas oil patch is slowly restarting wells after a deep freeze that swept through the region shut a record amount of U.S. crude output.

Marathon Oil Corp., Devon Energy Corp. and Verdun Oil Co LLC have begun using restored power from local grids or generators to restart oil output across the Eagle Ford shale basin that was shut by the frigid weather, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The companies began work to resume operations late Wednesday.

Nobody can say exactly how long it will take to restore all supply lost. But oil traders and executives have said they hope most of the production lost will return within days as temperatures rise and power becomes available. They’ve warned that a small percentage may be shut down longer due to the need for repairs.

No LNG Tankers Are Loading at U.S. Export Terminals Amid Freeze (3:30 p.m.)

Right now there are no liquefied natural gas tankers docked and loading at any of the six U.S. export terminals. That’s a highly unusual situation for the world’s third-largest shipper of the fuel and an indication of how far LNG trade flows have been upended by the recent freeze.

Shipping data compiled by Bloomberg shows the absence of vessels after two tankers left U.S. terminals Thursday. The arctic blast hit that hit Texas Sunday slashed gas supplies just as demand rocketed.

Whole System Came Minutes From Meltdown, Texas Grid Manager Says (3 p.m.)

As generating units failed Sunday night between 11 p.m. and midnight, the whole system came just minutes from melting down into total failure as power plants failed and people’s power usage rose, Ercot CEO Bill Magness said in a news briefing Thursday.

“One of the reasons that operators have to act to arrest the frequency is if they say, “Well, you know, let’s wait another minute and see what happens.’ What happens in that next minute might be three big units come off and then you’re sunk,” said Magness.

The frequency was dropping and the operators had to act immediately. “It was seconds and minutes given the amount of generation that was coming off the system at the same time that the demand was still going up significantly.”

Cruz Returns to Texas Under Fire for Cancun Trip Amid Blackouts (2:34 p.m.)

Senator Ted Cruz is returning to Texas after coming under harsh criticism for flying to Cancun, Mexico with his family while the state he represents is dealing with widespread power outages in the wake of a historic winter storm.

The Republican lawmaker said he was returning to Houston on Thursday after flying to the Mexican resort city the day before.

Texas’ Second-in-Command Makes Rare Defense of Wind, Solar (2:24 p.m.)

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said wind and solar have been unfairly blamed for the unprecedented power failures that have paralyzed much of the second-largest U.S. state for four days.

Patrick, a Republican in the nation’s biggest oil-producing state, told Fox News on Thursday that windmills and solar arrays weren’t alone in going offline and make up too small a portion of the energy baseload to take the blame.

“We had a breakdown everywhere -- frozen water lines, frozen gas line, frozen equipment,” Patrick said. A state senate investigation into the weather-driven power outages that swept Texas will begin next week, Patrick said.

Solar Key to Restoring Texas Power, Grid Operator Says (12:57 p.m.)

Texas’s grid operator credited solar power with the fast restoration of power that began Wednesday afternoon.

“We had quite a bit of solar generation online,” Dan Woodfin, director of system operations at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, told reporters Thursday. “When the solar generation was online, we started trying to bring back a lot of the load.”

As transmission operators began restoring thousands of megawatts of power to customers Wednesday, they discovered demand was lower than expected because many businesses were shut down, Woodfin said. “We realized at that point we could start to go much faster. We started telling the transmission operators to restore pretty much as fast as you can, because we can keep up with it in terms of generation,” he said.

Grid Operators Unprepared for Extreme Weather: EPRI (11:51 a.m.)

An electric industry think tank is warning that grid operators don’t adequately plan for extreme weather events like the cold snap wreaking havoc in Texas, disruptions that are happening more often and growing more severe as the climate changes.

The Electric Power Research Institute in January released a report saying the industry “systematically understates” the likelihood and severity of such events, which can affect multiple fossil fuel and renewable power plants at the same time. Instead, they have been treated as anomalies, and that must change, EPRI Chief Executive Officer Arshad Mansoor said Thursday. The institute studies issues important to electric and gas utilities and rarely criticizes the industry.

“EPRI scientists and engineers concluded that grid operator planning processes, including resource adequacy planning, typically don’t consider extreme climate scenarios that a resilient grid must be able to handle going forward,” he said, in a statement. “Traditional planning processes do not represent how resources actually perform under extreme conditions.”

Cameron LNG Declares Force Majeure as Freeze Affects Loadings (11:24 a.m.)

Cameron LNG, an export plant in Louisiana, has declared force majeure on cargo loadings after the cold blast squeezed gas supplies, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The force majeure covers cancellation of at least one cargo for prompt loading, and delay for another two or three loadings, one of the people said. Cameron LNG didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Texas Sees ‘Glide Path’ to Restoring Power (11:12 a.m.)

Operators of Texas’s power grid said they see a “glide path” to restoring power in the state. Homes and businesses that originally lost power are being restored, officials said during a briefing Thursday. The total load, or power demand, on the system rose to 55.4 gigawatts, the highest since the blackouts began.

There is, however, ice damage on the grid in Central Texas.

Texas Power Outages Fall Below 600,000 (8:40 a.m.)

The lights are finally coming back on in Texas, albeit slowly. About 525,000 homes and businesses in Texas were without power Thursday morning as power plants have gradually come back online, according to Poweroutage.us, which aggregates data from utility websites. That’s down from more than 3 million on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, about 4 million homes and businesses were in the dark. That’s nearly 12 million people based on the size of the average household in the state.

Electricity Demand Starts to Rise as Blackouts Improve (6:20 a.m.)

Power demand on the Ercot grid is starting to pick up signaling that fewer blackouts are needed to keep the system stable. Demand rose above 50 gigawatts, for the first time since Monday showing a marked improvement from the same time on Wednesday.

A large nuclear unit in South Texas has increased output to a level where it can feed electricity into the grid, providing extra supply, NRC data show.

Power capacity online showed signs of improvement as a nuclear reactor in South Texas ramped up production and

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Waze's ex-CEO says app could have 'grown faster' without Google

    Waze has struggled to grow within Alphabet Inc's Google, the navigation app's former top executive said, renewing concerns over whether it was stifled by the search giant's $1 billion acquisition in 2013. More than 140 million drivers worldwide use Waze monthly, up from 10 million when it was acquired, according to a Wednesday blog post by Noam Bardin, who left Jan. 31 after helming Waze since 2009. But Waze usage is flat in some countries as Google Maps gets significant promotion, and Waze has lost money as it focuses on a little-used carpooling app and pursues an advertising business that barely registers within the Google empire, according to interviews with 11 former employees over the last year.

  • Cruz Returns to Texas Facing Criticism After Cancun Trip

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Ted Cruz returned to Texas after coming under harsh criticism for flying to Cancun, Mexico, with his family while the state he represents is dealing with widespread power outages in the wake of a historic winter storm.In a video of an exchange with reporters after his return, he said that the trip was “obviously a mistake. In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it.”He added the impetus for the trip was because his children were cold. “I was trying to be a dad. And all of us have made decisions, when you’ve got two girls who’ve been cold for two days and haven’t had heat or power and they’re saying, ‘Hey look, we don’t have school, why don’t we go, let’s get out of here,’ I think there are a lot of parents that’d be like, all right, if I can do this, great.’”Cruz, in the video posted on Twitter by a Washington Post video editor, said he started second guessing his decision to leave Texas once he got on the plane.In a statement earlier in the day, he asserted that “my staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas.”The statement came several hours after pictures of Cruz at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport circulated on social media, and after the Houston police confirmed that his staff had asked for the department’s help for his departure on Wednesday.“A member of his staff reached out to the police department asking for assistance yesterday regarding his arrival at Terminal A,” Houston Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva said.The trip triggered outrage and criticism from Democrats as about 500,000 homes and businesses in Texas remained without electricity Thursday morning after a severe winter storm pummeled the state for days. That’s down from more than 3 million on Wednesday.More than 7 million Texans are under orders to boil water after power failures robbed utilities of the ability to keep pumping, which allowed pressure to drop to levels at which bacteria could proliferate. The bitter cold burst pipes in houses built for 100-degree summers, and temperatures aren’t expected to get much above freezing until Saturday for most of the state.The Senate has been in recess since Saturday when Cruz was among those who voted to acquit former President Donald Trump of the impeachment charge of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.Cruz has been an outspoken defender of the former president, even though the two clashed during the 2016 presidential campaign when they were both seeking the Republican nomination. Cruz, who would be up for re-election in 2024, is one of several GOP senators weighing a bid for the Republican presidential nomination that year.The Democratic Party of Texas called on Cruz to resign Thursday for leaving his constituents in the middle of a disaster.“Ted Cruz jetting off to Mexico while Texans remain dying in the cold isn’t surprising but it is deeply disturbing and disappointing,” state party chair Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement.Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, who was Housing and Urban Development secretary in the Obama administration, said in a tweet that members of Congress “play a critical role connecting their constituents to emergency services and assistance. @tedcruz should be on the phone with federal agencies, not on a trip to Mexico.”Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, said “it’s certainly much warmer where he’s going,” when asked about Cruz’s travel during a media briefing on the city’s winter-storm response on Thursday.Cruz has been critical of Democratic leaders who haven’t followed their own guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus. In December he tweeted criticism of Austin Mayor Steve Adler for telling the city’s residents to stay home while he was on vacation.As part of the national response to the deadly winter storm, President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in Texas and other states that have been impacted.At the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is focused on working with state officials in addressing the crisis “and we expect that would be the focus of anyone in the state or surrounding states, who was elected to represent them.”Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, said Wednesday he was restricting out-of-state sales of gas through Feb. 21 to ensure in-state power generators had ample supplies. Less than 24 hours later, Texas’s top energy regulator told gas producers to offer supplies for sale in-state before shipping it elsewhere, citing the governor’s mandate.“We will continue to exhaust all available methods to restore power for Texans and ensure that our communities can recover,” Abbott said.(Updates with video of Cruz, in second paragraph. A previous version corrected the spelling of San Antonio in the 13th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Restarting Texas’ Damaged Oil Refineries Is Going to Take Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Four of the largest refineries in Texas are discovering widespread damage from the deep freeze that crippled the state and expect to be down for weeks of repairs, raising the potential for prolonged fuel shortages that could spread across the country.Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Baytown and Beaumont plants, Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s Galveston Bay refinery and Total SE’s Port Arthur facility all face at least several weeks to resume normal operations, people familiar with the situation said. Gasoline prices at the pump could reach $3 a gallon in May as long outages crimp supply ahead of the driving season, said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for retailer tracker GasBuddy.The cold snap and power outages roiling energy markets affected more than 20 oil refineries in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. Crude-processing capacity fell by about 5.5 million barrels a day, according to Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst for consultant Energy Aspects Ltd.When blackouts that left millions of homes in the dark end and frozen roadways thaw, drivers can take to the road again. But refineries are left with burst pipes, leaks, damaged equipment and, in some cases, petroleum fluids that hardened into a sort of wax because the flow stopped. “It’s going to be a difficult restart for refiners,” said Andy Lipow, president of energy researcher Lipow Oil Associates in Houston. “They are not going to restart until power is restored and they get the go-ahead from the utilities. My guess is the earliest restarts would even begin is this coming weekend.”Also See: Gasoline Use Plunged as Americans Hunkered Down During Cold SnapRestarting a refinery isn’t like flipping a light switch when the power comes back on. In addition to fixing any damage, getting back online involves slowly heating up units, testing all the way, then slowly ramping up so they are running fluid again. And testing and retesting the output until it meets specifications.If a refinery didn’t shut major process equipment like gasoline-making units known as catalytic crackers before a power loss, there will be so-called dead legs, pockets of hydrocarbon and steam that freeze and can burst pipes and cause leaks. An abrupt shutdown could cause any fluids in piping to harden and take days or weeks to remove. Even in the case of a controlled shutdowns ahead of a power loss, plunging temperatures can damage equipment.Below are some details about the four Texas refineries that expect to be down for weeks:Marathon’s 585,000-barrel-a-day Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City pushed back an upcoming major turnaround until March expecting to be down at least several weeks to repair equipment damaged by the freeze and awaits the return of powerExxon’s 580,5000 barrel-a-day Baytown refinery may be down a month or more, with no firm estimate yet as damage assessments continueExxon’s 369,000-barrel-a-day Beaumont refinery will likely be down for at least several weeksIn Port Arthur, Total’s 225,500-barrel-a-day refinery may also take several weeks to restore full operations as it repairs frozen water lines and instrumentationMarathon and Exxon declined to comment. Total didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.At Motiva Enterprises LLC’s 607,000 barrel-a-day Port Arthur plant, the largest refinery in the U.S, workers remain onsite to check equipment and are repairing pipes damaged in the frigid temperatures, people familiar with operations have said.LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Houston refinery has working repairing leaks as it waits for nitrogen to be restored from provider Praxair International Inc. and permission from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to restart its big refinery motors that run off electricity, a person familiar with operations said. LyondellBasell spokeswoman Kimberly Windon said the company’s Gulf Coast sites experienced operational upsets due to a supplier experiencing a temporary power loss.RELATED:Texas Warns Fuel Shortages Developing in Western Half of StateWinter Storm to Dump Snow on New York and Icy Rain on TexasTexas Power Crisis Is Getting Worse With Millions Left in DarkGasoline Prices Are Starting to Soar as Cold Blast Supply ChainsHow Do You Restart an Oil Well That’s Frozen Solid?Cold Temperatures Move East, Knocking Out Gas Production: BNEFU.S. Freeze Gives Fuel Export Opportunity to Global RefinersTexas Power Outages Fall Below 600,000: Energy UpdateU.S. Oil Production Slumps by Record 40% as Permian FreezesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'No time to waste': California bill would ban fracking in state by 2027

    Proposal is likely to be one of the most contentious fights in the state legislature this year Pumpjacks operate in Bakersfield, California. Photograph: Jae C Hong/AP Sign up for the Guardian Today US newsletter A new bill introduced in the California state senate on Wednesday would ban all fracking near schools and homes by 1 January 2022 and in the entire state by 2027. Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a technique used to extract huge amounts of oil and gas from shale rock deep underground. It involves injecting high-pressure mixtures of water, sand or gravel and chemicals into rock. Environmental groups say the chemicals threaten water supplies and public health. The bill introduced by the senators Scott Wiener and Monique Limón would halt new fracking permits and the renewal of current ones on 1 January 2022, in addition to banning new oil and gas production within 2,500ft (762 meters) of any home, school, healthcare facility or long-term care institution, such as dormitories or prisons. It would outlaw all fracking in the state by 1 January 2027, along with three other oil extraction methods: acid well stimulation treatments, cyclic steaming and water and steam flooding. California has been a leader in combating the climate crisis, with a law in place requiring the state use 100% renewable energy by 2045. In 2019, Gavin Newsom, the state’s governor, halted new fracking permits and fired the state’s top oil and gas regulator after a report showed a 35% increase in new wells. That moratorium ended last April after an independent, scientific review of California’s permitting process. The Democratic governor in September called on lawmakers to ban fracking by 2024 as he ordered regulators to begin preparations to prohibit the sale of all new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles by 2035. But the proposal is likely to be one of the most contentious fights in the state legislature this year. The state’s influential oil and gas industry generated $152.3bn in economic output in 2017, which generated about $21.5bn in state and local taxes. Wiener on Wednesday called the climate crisis an “existential threat to our community”. “We have no time to waste, and California must lead on climate action, including transitioning to a 100% clean energy economy,” he said. “If there’s not a bill, there’s not a conversation,” said Limón, “and it is necessary to have these conversations at the state level about environmental impacts and public health as oil production continues near our homes and schools. This bill continues robust policy conversations on fossil fuels and alternative energy production that have been going on for decades.”

  • Cubs Owner Ricketts Merges Bond Broker With Fintech Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Tom Ricketts, the owner of the Chicago Cubs, says his bond broker Incapital LLC lost its technological edge while he spent the past decade building one of the most-successful teams in baseball.The billionaire believes he’s found a solution: merging the business with a San Francisco-based fintech startup called 280 CapMarkets LLC. The deal creates a new company called InspereX, with Ricketts serving as the chairman and largest owner. The companies declined to give terms of the deal.Founded in 1999 to connect corporate bond issuers with individual investors, Incapital initially had what Ricketts believes was excellent technology. And that was the point; the “In” in its name is short for “Internet.” But the industry hasn’t stood still.“We lost a little bit of our focus on technology,” Ricketts, who had been chief executive officer of Incapital until leaving to run the Cubs in 2009, said in an interview on Thursday. In 280 CapMarkets, which has roots in municipal-bond issuance, he found a partner “looking at what was next in the market.”Incapital underwrites new debt from government-sponsored enterprises and corporations as well as mortgage-backed securities, connecting issuers with investors. It also offers structured notes linked to assets like stocks, commodities and currencies. Part of 280 CapMarkets’ appeal is BondNav, its system that aims to streamline fixed-income workflows for customers.“The new company will become a unique fintech firm with a mission of improving fixed income distribution and trading for all market participants,” the companies said in a statement Thursday announcing the merger. They expect the transaction to close this quarter, with Incapital CEO John DesPrez having the same role at InspereX.The firm faces major competition from bigger Wall Street players. Banks dwarf them in terms of underwriting, and, in corporate bonds, the largest dealers just launched their own new digital platform. Called DirectBooks LLC, that system for managing the issuance of new debt has backing from firms including Bank of America Corp., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co.But InspereX has a niche: selling bonds to clients of financial advisers, not the major institutions banks often target.For 280 CapMarkets, reasons to merge with Ricketts’ firm include his baseball success. He turned the Cubs, a perennial disappointment, into the 2016 World Series champs.“Tom’s a winner,” said David Rudd, the president of 280 CapMarkets, who will keep that title at the new company.“We’ve really seen an acceleration of the electronification and modernization of the bond market,” he added. “The large tier 1 buyside firms and largest banks, they’re all incentivized to build technology for their benefit. What we set out to do is build technology that we can deliver to our clients for their benefit.”(Adds quote in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Who or what is to blame for the Texas power crisis?

    FOX News contributor Karl Rove and FOX Nation host Lara Logan discuss Democrats' climate agenda on 'FOX News Primetime'

  • Freezing rain could knock out power, slicken roads for many in Charlotte region

    Duke Energy expects a million Carolinians to lose power during advancing storm.

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tells lawmakers to mandate winterization of power generators

    Gov. Greg Abbott named two new emergency items related to preparing power plants for cold weather.

  • Gold Goes From Commodity Leader to Laggard in Shocking Reversal

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold entered 2021 with lofty expectations on the back of a record high and its biggest annual gain in a decade. Instead, the precious metal is off to its worst start in 30 years.Bullion for immediate delivery dropped to a seven-month low on Friday, and futures also declined, deepening a slump and falling through a support level that analysts say could portend further losses.The metal, which surged last year on pandemic-induced haven buying, low interest rates and stimulus spending, has dropped more than 7% in 2021, the worst performance on the Bloomberg Commodity Index. It’s suddenly facing a host of unexpected stumbling blocks. Chief among those are the surprising resilience in the dollar and a rally in U.S. Treasury yields as economic indicators show recovery from the pandemic is well under way.With “rates going higher and inflation expectations peaking out, we’re seeing a lot of profit-taking in gold and people are going from gold into industrial metals such as copper,” said Peter Thomas, senior vice president at Zaner Group in Chicago. “It’s a perfect storm.”The 7.1% decline in spot gold in 2021 is the worst start to a year since 1991, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A gain in 10-year Treasury yields is weighing on demand for non-interest-bearing bullion, with the metal extending losses after forming a so-called death-cross pattern earlier this week. Yields on 10-year Treasuries climbed to the highest levels in about a year this week.“Gold appears now to be taking notice of what bond markets have been saying for a number of weeks, that is that the interplay of better growth and monetary policy probably means higher interest rates at some stage this year,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets. “And of course, for a non-yielding asset like gold, that’s particularly bad news.”“If gold does move strongly through $1,765, the downside potential is very, very large,” said McCarthy. “That would break the seven-month trading range and potentially see gold moving into a new, lower trading range.”Jeffrey Gundlach, the veteran investor and chief executive officer of DoubleLine Capital LP, who has been neutral on gold for over six months, said in a Twitter post Bitcoin may be benefiting from stimulus rather than bullion.Gold could still mount a comeback. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts led by Jeffrey Currie said in a Jan. 27 note that with prospects for additional stimulus and Federal Reserve interest rates on hold, the metal “remains a compelling investment for the medium-to long-term investor.” That’s even as near-term dollar strength could present a hurdle, the bank said.Spot gold dropped 0.7% to $1,763.95 an ounce at 9:18 a.m. in Singapore, and is 3.3% lower this week. Silver, platinum and palladium all declined. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Texas prices for lodging, necessities skyrocket amid storm

    Officials in Texas say the winter storm that knocked out power and water to millions of residents is providing an opportunity for some unscrupulous merchants to take advantage of the situation by charging exorbitant prices for essential supplies. A system set up Wednesday in Houston for residents to report incidents of price gouging received more than 450 complaints in less than 20 hours, said Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee, the chief civil attorney for Texas' largest county. “The main types of things we're seeing is hotels setting prices at ridiculous rates," Menefee said.

  • No ‘chance at all’ that Supreme Court will strike down Obamacare

    Harvard Constitutional Law Professor Larry Tribe joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss Obamacare being ruled on in the Supreme Court.

  • China’s Twitter-Like Weibo Plans Hong Kong Second Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Weibo Corp., China’s largest micro-blogging service, is planning a second listing in Hong Kong as soon as this year, people familiar with the matter said, joining a growing cohort of U.S.-traded Chinese firms in seeking a trading foothold in the financial hub.The Asian nation’s answer to Twitter Inc. is working with advisers on the potential share sale, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.Weibo’s American depositary receipts closed 0.2% lower on Thursday after declining as much as 2.3%. They have still climbed about 37% in the past year, giving the company a market value of $13.3 billion.Deliberations are at an early stage and details of the share sale including size and timing could still change, the people said. A representative for Weibo was not immediately able to comment.A wave of Hong Kong share sales by U.S.-listed Chinese firms, kicked off by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s second listing in late 2019, continues to grow. E-commerce giant JD.com Inc. and online gaming firm NetEase Inc. are among the companies that raised some $17 billion in 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The listings act as a hedge against the risk of being kicked off U.S. exchanges as well as giving the companies a broader investor base closer to their home markets.Other companies planning so-called homecoming listings this year include music-streaming service Tencent Music Entertainment Group, search engine giant Baidu Inc. and online car-trading platform Autohome Inc. The listings will add to what is shaping up to be a bumper year for stock offerings in Hong Kong after short-video company Kuaishou Technology’s wildly successful $6.2 billion IPO earlier this month.Internet pioneer Sina Corp. launched Weibo in 2009, swiftly amassing millions of registered users posting messages of 140 characters or less, and was listed on the Nasdaq in a 2014 IPO. Whereas Twitter is blocked in China, Weibo and other social media in the country are subject to state censorship.Weibo, which is backed by Alibaba, reported 511 million monthly active users in the third quarter. It faces competition for eyeballs and advertising revenue from fast-growing short-video platforms from ByteDance Ltd. and Kuaishou.(Updates to add U.S. trading in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gas prices to rise as winter storm rages, shutting refineries, stores and delaying shipments. Is $3 fuel coming?

    Gas prices are rising due to a winter storm that shut Texas refineries. Severe weather also closed stores, car plants and delayed deliveries.

  • My boyfriend, who’s 9 years younger, says he won’t move out of my house if I die before him. My adult children are not amused

    ‘He has done extensive repairs and upgrades to the home over the last 3 years — he performed all the labor himself while I purchased all materials.’

  • Energy Transfer to Acquire Enable Midstream for $7.2 Billion

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has agreed to acquire Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) in an all-equity transaction valued at $7.2 billion. The deal will enhance the master limited partnership's (MLP) midstream infrastructure footprint throughout the mid-continent and Gulf Coast regions. Energy Transfer is offering 0.8595 of its units for each unit of Enable Midstream, implying an at-the-market transaction with no deal premium.

  • Biden scraps Trump plan to weaken environmental rules to build renewables in California

    The Biden administration on Wednesday said it would scrap a Trump-era proposal to weaken environmental protections for millions of acres of California desert to ease development of wind and solar energy projects. The move is President Joe Biden's latest effort to roll back his predecessor's four-year legacy of energy and environmental deregulation. Former President Donald Trump's administration made a last-minute push to accelerate energy development on public lands, including by amending the so-called Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan just days before leaving office.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Have Tough Day with Warmer Weather Coming

    The natural gas markets have initially tried to rally again during the trading session on Thursday but gave back the gains rather rapidly as reports of warmer weather coming in a few weeks as dampened the spirit of the bulls.

  • Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA)Q4 2020 Earnings CallFeb 18, 2021, 8:00 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGreetings and welcome to the Axalta Coating Systems' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

  • Venezuela's largest impoverished district marks 400th anniversary with kite festival

    In Venezuela's sprawling impoverished Petare neighborhood on the east end of Caracas, dozens of children and residents flew kites to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the founding of what was once a small village outside the capital. Petare was founded in 1621 by Spanish settlers who took advantage of the lush mountain surroundings to grow crops including coffee, cocoa and sugar cane, according to Venezuelan historians. The area now suffers from gang violence and chronic problems with power and water, but its residents have cultivated a sense of pride at facing adversity with a smile.

  • Russia hands anti-Kremlin activist suspended sentence under 'undesirable' law

    A Russian court handed Anastasia Shevchenko, an anti-Kremlin activist, a suspended four-year sentence on Thursday after finding her guilty of carrying out activities on behalf of an "undesirable" group, her lawyer said. The ruling frees Shevchenko, 41, a mother of two in southern Russia's Rostov-on-Don, from house arrest where she was put in 2019 in what supporters said was a politically motivated case to stop her activism and punish her for public dissent. Shevchenko was accused of carrying out activities on behalf of Open Russia, a British-based group founded by exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky.