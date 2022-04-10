Texas DA to dismiss murder charge against woman over self-induced abortion

A Texas district attorney announced on Sunday that a woman charged with murder for a self-induced abortion would not be prosecuted and dismissed the indictment against her.

In a statement on Sunday, district attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez said that the indictment against Lizelle Herrera would be dismissed.

“In reviewing applicable Texas law, it is clear that Ms. Herrera cannot and should not be prosecuted for the allegation against her,” the release said.

“Although with this dismissal Ms. Herrera will not face prosecution for this incident, it is clear to me that the events leading up to this indictment have taken a toll on Ms. Herrera and her family. To ignore this fact would be shortsighted,” the district attorney added. “The issues surrounding this matter are clearly contentious, however based on Texas law and the facts presented, it is not a criminal matter.”

Multiple outlets reported that 26-year-old Herrera was arrested by the Starr County Sheriff’s Office last week and charged with murder for causing “the death of an individual by self-induced abortion.”

The Sunday statement from the district attorney noted that the sheriff’s department had properly investigated the situation and to have ignored it would have been “a dereliction of their duty.”

The Associated Press added that it was unclear if Herrera had the abortion herself or was assisting someone else.

A state law from last year in Texas, that was upheld by the Supreme Court, prohibits women from getting abortions after they are six weeks into their pregnancy; however, that law is enforced by private citizens who can sue doctors or others who aid a woman in getting an abortion. It is considered the most restrictive abortion law in the country.

Since it took effect, abortions in Texas dropped by nearly 60 percent in the law’s first month when abortions in the state dropped from 5,404 in August to just ​​2,197 in September.

