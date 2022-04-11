Texas DA to drop murder charge against woman arrested over 'self-induced abortion'

The Starr County Jail in Rio Grande City, Texas. REUTERS/Jason Garza

Gocha Allen Ramirez, the district attorney of Texas' Starr County, announced on Sunday that he will dismiss the murder case against Lizelle Herrera, a 26-year-old woman arrested in connection with a "self-induced abortion."

Ramirez said that after reviewing the case, he has decided to file a motion on Monday to drop the indictment. "It is my hope that with the dismissal of this case, it is made clear that Ms. Herrera did not commit a criminal act under the laws of the state of Texas," he stated.

The Starr County Sheriff's Office announced in a statement on Friday that Herrera was arrested and charged after "intentionally and knowingly causing the death of an individual by self-induced abortion." The New York Times notes it is unclear if Herrera "was accused of having the abortion or aiding one, or how far along the pregnancy had been." The abortion rights organization Frontera Fund said Herrera was released Saturday on $500,000 bail.

Texas has strict abortion laws, but it is not know what statute Herrera was being indicted under. Ramirez said "in reviewing applicable Texas law, it is clear that Ms. Herrera cannot and should not be prosecuted for the allegation against her. ... The events leading up to this indictment have taken a toll on Ms. Herrera and her family. To ignore this fact would be shortsighted."

