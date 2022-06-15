Texas DART driver accused in sexual assault of disabled woman while taking her to job

A DART contract driver was arrested Tuesday at his Wylie home and accused of sexually assaulting a woman who has disabilities in Garland, police said.

Garland detectives believe it’s possible that other people may have been molested by the suspect.

Garland police identified the suspect as 44-year-old Samson Assefa Lemma.

Lemma was in the Garland Detention Center on Wednesday, and no bond had been set.

Garland police believe the attack occurred about 10:30 a.m. on June 6 ,when a 23-year-old Garland woman who has a mental disability was picked up at her home by Lemma.

The Wylie man was employed as a contract driver to transport residents with disabilities for DART.

After she was picked up, the woman told Garland detectives she was sexually assaulted by Lemma, who was supposed to be driving her to her job in Garland.

If anyone has addition information involving Lemma, residents should call Garland police at 972-485-4840.