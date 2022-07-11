Texas death row inmate asks to delay execution to donate kidney

A man on death row in Texas has asked the state to delay his execution so that he can donate a kidney.

Ramiro Gonzales, 39, is set to be killed Wednesday after he was convicted for the 2001 murder of Bridget Townsend. However, his attorneys sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott asking for more time as part of the man’s efforts to make amends for his crime.

However, so far, authorities in Texas have ruled Gonzales ineligible, according to CNN. On Monday afternoon, the Texas parole board denied a request for a reprieve, leaving the final decision up to Gov. Abbott.

Gonzales was convicted in 2006 after he robbed a drug dealer’s house in January 2001 and kidnapped Townsend before sexually assaulting her and shooting her to death.

After writing letters to religious leaders while on death row, Gonzales has wanted to donate a kidney to help save a life.

He was evaluated earlier this year and was found to have rare B blood type. But Texas does not allow inmates to donate organs without an intended recipient. However, according to CNN, two potential donors were recently found.

Attorneys for Gonzales have asked for time to complete a kidney donation as well as to commute his sentence to life in prison.

A decision is expected before the scheduled execution date.

