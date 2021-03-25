Texas death toll from February storm, outages surpasses 100

  • FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, Ricki Mills looks out from her home as she waits for a fire hydrant to be turned to get water, in Dallas. Texas officials on Thursday, March, 25, 2021 raised the death toll from February's winter storm and blackouts to at least 111 people — nearly doubling the state's initial tally following one of the worst power outages in U.S. history. (AP Photo/LM Otero File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, an Oncor Electric Delivery lineman crew works on repairing a utility pole that was damaged by the winter storm that passed through Odessa, Texas. Texas officials on Thursday, March, 25, 2021 raised the death toll from February's winter storm and blackouts to at least 111 people — nearly doubling the state's initial tally following one of the worst power outages in U.S. history.. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021 file photo, volunteer Ben Harper prepares to hand out drinking water at an apartment complex without water in Dallas. Texas officials on Thursday, March, 25, 2021 raised the death toll from February's winter storm and blackouts to at least 111 people — nearly doubling the state's initial tally following one of the worst power outages in U.S. history. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
1 / 3

Texas Blackouts

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, Ricki Mills looks out from her home as she waits for a fire hydrant to be turned to get water, in Dallas. Texas officials on Thursday, March, 25, 2021 raised the death toll from February's winter storm and blackouts to at least 111 people — nearly doubling the state's initial tally following one of the worst power outages in U.S. history. (AP Photo/LM Otero File)
PAUL J. WEBER and JAMIE STENGLE
·3 min read

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas officials on Thursday raised the death toll from February's winter storm and blackouts to at least 111 people — nearly doubling the state's initial tally following one of the worst power outages in U.S. history.

The majority of the deaths are associated with hypothermia, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. And the dramatic number of new victims is still a potential undercount, as officials continue investigating deaths that happened around the time the storm knocked out power to more than 4 million customers in Texas.

Many homes went without power or drinkable water for days after subfreezing temperatures, failing power plants and record demand for heat pushed Texas' electric grid to the breaking point.

Texas officials earlier this month put the initial tally of deaths at 57 but warned it would increase. The toll now officially exceeds that of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, which was blamed for 68 deaths in Texas.

The list of victims from the February snowstorm cut a wide swath across the state of 30 million people: Some fatalities were nearly as far north as Oklahoma, while others were close to the U.S.-Mexico border. State officials said the causes of “multiple deaths" included motor vehicle accidents, carbon monoxide poisoning, medical equipment failures, exacerbation of chronic illness, lack of home oxygen, falls and fire.

The most confirmed deaths occurred around Houston, where Harris County officials have reported at least 31 victims.

Among them was Gilbert Rivera, 60, who told relatives after the power went out in his garage apartment that he was cold but staying bundled up. Rivera, who worked for decades as a custodian, had a learning disability but reveled in his independence and chose to live on his own.

Lawrence Ibarra, his 44-year-old nephew, said that after a day of being unable to reach Rivera, his father went out on Houston’s treacherously icy and snowy roads to check on him. When he arrived at Rivera’s garage apartment, he found his brother bundled up and dead on the floor. The temperature in Rivera’s house was 37 degrees fahrenheit (3 degrees celsius).

Ibarra said his father told him: “I think he froze to death.”

The autopsy determined the cause of death was hypothermia, which occurs when one’s body loses heat faster than it can produce it. The body first tries to generate heat by shivering and boosting one's heart rate, but if internal temperatures keep dropping, that slows and the body will restrict blood circulation to extremities to maintain blood in the core and keep internal organs warm.

Left untreated, hypothermia begins to affect the brain.

“As people get colder, their mental status can change, and they can become unresponsive and not think as clearly,” said Dr. Deborah Diercks, chair of emergency medicine at UT Southwestern.

Rivera’s family is among dozens who have filed a lawsuits against electricity providers and the state’s embattled power grid, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. The disaster led to a congressional investigation and the ouster of ERCOT CEO Bill Magness.

Next week, the Texas House is expected to vote on a package in response to the storm, including efforts to winterize power plants. On Thursday, ERCOT announced that projections show a “low risk" for blackouts during Texas' sweltering summer months, when demand on the system is typically highest.

___

Stengle reported from Dallas.

Recommended Stories

  • Death toll from Texas winter storm nearly doubles, to at least 111

    The majority of the deaths are associated with hypothermia, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

  • 43 senators to Biden: Use "full force" of diplomatic, economic tools to check Iran

    A group of 43 senators led by Sens. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) urged President Biden in a letter Thursday to use "the full force of our diplomatic and economic tools" to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.Why it matters: The letter outlines actions the Biden administration can take to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions that will garner bipartisan support in Congress, including an agreement with U.S. allies and the United Nations that prevents Iran from producing such weapons.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: While the senators admitted in the letter that they have differing views on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and the Trump administration's maximum pressure campaign against the country, they agreed that Iran has recently accelerated its nuclear activity and poses a threat to the U.S. and international stability through its arms exports.“Democrats and Republicans may have tactical differences, but we are united on preventing an Iranian nuclear weapon and addressing the wide range of illicit Iranian behavior,” the senators wrote.What they're saying: "Looking ahead, we strongly believe that you should use the full force of our diplomatic and economic tools in concert with our allies on the United Nations Security Council and in the region to reach an agreement that prevents Iran from ever acquiring nuclear weapons and meaningfully constrains its destabilizing activity throughout the Middle East and its ballistic missile program," the senators added."We believe it is critical you consult with our European allies, Israel, and Gulf security partners on a path forward with Iran. The recent Abraham Accords provides hope that our partners and allies can work together to further regional cooperation."The big picture: Former President Trump abandoned the landmark nuclear agreement in 2018. Iran's leaders indicated in January that they're willing to strike a nuclear agreement with the Biden administration. But Biden said last month that Iran will first have to stop enriching uranium above levels set by the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement before the countries can revive the deal.Iran has said it would not stop enriching uranium until the U.S. lifts its sanctions on the country.Secretary of State Tony Blinken indicated in January that the Biden administration is "a long way" from executing its plan to return to the Iran nuclear deal.Israel has also indirectly criticized the Biden administration's intention to return to the agreement. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Texas death toll from February winter storm climbs to 111, officials say

    Texas officials on Thursday raised the death toll from February’s winter storm to at least 111, up from their initial tally of 57, AP reports.Why it matters: The storm caused one of the worst power outages in U.S. history as demand for heat strained the state’s electric grid. More than 4 million customers lost power. Millions also lacked access to drinkable water for days. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe majority of the deaths were associated with hypothermia, and the death toll may continue to rise as officials link more deaths to the storm, AP notes. The big picture: State officials testified before a House Energy subcommittee on Wednesday during Congress' first hearing on the widespread failure of Texas' power grid. They faced questions on the need to winterize the system and whether different forms of energy would perform better in extreme weather, according to the Texas Tribune.The head of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state's power grid operator, announced his resignation after the storm, as well as four members of its board of directors.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Scotland's Covid lockdown ban on church services breached human rights, judge rules

    A ban on church services in Scotland was unconstitutional and breached human rights, a court has ruled, in the first legal victory against Covid laws. In the judgement, published Wednesday, a judge ruled that a decision by Scottish ministers to ban and criminalise communal church worship during the current lockdown “disproportionately infringed” the freedom to express religious beliefs secured in the European Convention on Human Rights. It was also found that the forced church closures were unlawful because they breached the Scottish constitution. In a landmark ruling – which came two days before communal worship is due to resume north of the Border – Lord Braid agreed the regulations went further than was lawfully allowed and that the Scottish Government regulations “amount to a disproportionate infringement of the petitioners’ human rights”. Following the judgement, at a remedies hearing on Wednesday afternoon, Lord Braid said that churches in Scotland could instead open with "immediate effect". "In practical terms, we are only talking about one day or just over a day," he said. “There are existing restrictions in place in the regulations – everybody knows what the new regulation and guidance is going to be. “I don’t see that there’s anything that is going to happen tomorrow that the court needs to cater for given that churches and places of worship across Scotland of all faiths have, as the Scottish Ministers, have recognised in previous communications and correspondence have acted responsibly. So the declarator can have immediate effect.” The ruling was made after a group of 27 church leaders from a range of Christian denominations, alongside Canon Tom White, a Glasgow-based Catholic priest, launched a judicial review at the Court of Session arguing that the Scottish Government had acted beyond its powers under emergency legislation. It marks the first victorious judicial review against Covid laws in the UK, and also acts an "in principle" judgement regarding any future bans and criminalisation of church worship setting a precedent for any future lockdowns – and not just those in Scotland. Handing down judgement, Lord Braid said: "It is impossible to measure the effect of those restrictions on those who hold religious beliefs. It goes beyond mere loss of companionship and an inability to attend a lunch club." Lord Braid also ruled that online worship was not real Christian worship, stating that it was not for Scottish ministers to: "Dictate to the petitioners or to the additional party, that, henceforth, or even for the duration of the pandemic, worship is to be conducted online. “That might be an alternative to worship but it is not worship. At very best for the respondents, in modern parlance, it is worship-lite." He also concluded that the Government made its decision without explaining why it had decided not to consider other measures, such as limiting the numbers of people into churches. However, Lord Braid emphasised that he was not saying that coming together for worship was safe or that churches “must immediately open”. "All I have decided is that the regulations which are challenged in this petition went further than they were lawfully able to do, in the circumstances which existed when they were made," he said. Responding to the ruling, the Rev Dr William Philip, senior minister at the Tron Church in Glasgow, who was among the petitioners who brought the judicial review, said: “Scottish ministers’ approach to banning and criminalising gathered church worship was clearly an over-reach and disproportionate and if this had gone unchallenged it would have set a very dangerous precedent. “However well-intentioned, criminalising corporate worship has been both damaging and dangerous for Scotland, and must never happen again. "There is an urgent need for a message beyond that of just health and safety: a message of hope and salvation, and Jesus Christ is the only hope that dispels all fear, death included. Now is the time as we begin to exit the current lockdown for the church in Scotland, and across the UK, to provide the spiritual leadership that is so desperately needed.” Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, which supported the 27 church leaders who brought the legal action, said: “The fundamental principle of freedom has prevailed with a strong dash of good old common sense.” Canon White, who was supported by ADF UK, the faith-based rights group, added: “This decision highlights the significance of the church’s role in the very fabric of our society. “Now, we can trust that our fragile and damaged communities will never again be left without the church as a source of hope, comfort, and vital spiritual nourishment in times of crisis.” The claim came in response to restrictions outlined by Nicola Sturgeon on Jan 8 this year, which made it a criminal offence for churches in the highest tiers to hold in person services and, for example, to conduct baptisms. There had previously been no attempt to close churches in Scotland since the persecution of the Presbyterian church, instituted by the Stuart kings, in the 17th century. Communal worship is due to resume in Scotland from Friday, in time for Passover, Easter, Ramadan and Vaisakhi. Up to 50 people will be able to attend if the place of worship is large enough to facilitate 2m social distancing, an increase from the limit of 20 people that had applied pre-lockdown. A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The First Minister has set out that places of worship will be able to welcome congregations of up to 50 where there is space for physical distancing from March 26 – this is in time for a number of important religious festivals over the next few weeks. “We acknowledge this opinion and will now carefully consider the findings, its implications, and our next steps. Court proceedings are ongoing and it would be inappropriate to offer any further comment at this stage.”

  • Boulder shooting suspect makes 1st court appearance

    The 21-year-old accused of killing 10 people, including a police officer, at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, made his first court appearance Thursday.

  • Biden says he 'can't picture' keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan beyond this year

    President Biden told journalists Thursday during his first official press conference that he doesn’t expect to see U.S. troops in Afghanistan in 2022, appearing to commit to removing U.S. forces by the end of the year.

  • Biden family dogs Major and Champ are back at the White House after incident

    The Biden family dogs, Major and Champ, were in Delaware after an incident in which Major caused a "minor" injury to an undisclosed person.

  • Possible tornado outbreak in South

    The severe weather outbreak in parts of the South, including Alabama, overnight into Thursday could affect 35 million people.

  • Saudi Official: Don’t Let My Alleged Death Threat Detract From Our Human-Rights Achievements

    ReutersThe unnamed Saudi official who was accused of threatening to kill a United Nations investigator for asking difficult questions has helpfully identified himself—and insists it’s all just a terrible misunderstanding.Earlier this week, Agnès Callamard, the UN special rapporteur who was tasked with investigating Jamal Khashoggi’s slaying at the hands of Saudi government agents, made an incredible allegation. Callamard told The Guardian that, in January 2020, a senior Saudi official threatened to have her “taken care of” if she didn’t go easier on his government. She said that the remark was clearly understood to be a death threat.Although Callamard didn’t name the official, he’s now come out publicly to defend himself from the investigator’s claims. Awwad Alawwad, the Saudi minister of culture and information, said in an extraordinary Twitter thread that the people who heard his alleged threat have got it wrong—and he hopes the misunderstanding won’t detract from all the great work he and Saudi Arabia are doing to advance human rights.CNN Host Confronts Psaki on Biden Giving Saudi Prince a Pass on Khashoggi Murder“It has come to my attention that Ms. Agnes Callamard of Amnesty International and some U.N. officials believe I somehow made a veiled threat against her more than a year ago,” wrote the minister. “I reject this suggestion in the strongest terms. While I cannot recall the exact conversations, I never would have desired or threatened any harm upon a U.N.-appointed individual, or anyone for that matter.”In what amounted to a classic of the “sorry you feel that way” genre of non-apology, Alawwad went on: “I am disheartened that anything I have said could be interpreted as a threat. I am an advocate for human rights and I spend my day working to ensure those values are upheld.”Then, in an audacious claim, the minister went on to laud his country’s human-rights record as the most-improved on Earth. Saudi Arabia consistently ranks among the worst performers for human rights. Freedom House, the U.S.-based human-rights think tank, lists it as the seventh most oppressive country in the world because of its entirely unelected government, routine use of torture and execution, and widespread discrimination against women and religious minorities.However, Alawwad insisted that the country is doing its very best. He wrote: “I truly hope that this story was not concocted to distract from the important work we are doing to advance human rights in Saudi Arabia. No country is advancing faster on reforms than us right now.”Callamard, whose report on the Khashoggi murder concluded that there was evidence that the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, was behind the crime, will probably need a bit more convincing.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • NC man brags in a text: ‘We just took over the Capitol.’ Angry relative tips off FBI.

    James ‘Les’ Little isn’t the first person from North Carolina to be turned in by family for the Jan. 6 riot.

  • How That Massive Container Ship Stuck in the Suez Canal Is Already Costing the World Billions of Dollars

    Rescuers are racing to dislodge the vast container ship before tides shift, potentially stranding it there for weeks

  • Hundreds of Migrant Children Test Positive for Coronavirus Upon Arrival at HHS Facilities

    Around 2,900 migrant children detained by U.S. Border Patrol over the past year tested positive for coronavirus, including 300 currently in custody of U.S. agencies. There are currently over 11,500 unaccompanied minors in shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services, according to government data obtained by Axios. The 300 positive cases make up less than 3 percent of all migrant children in HHS custody, and are reportedly in medical isolation in HHS facilities. “The positivity rate in general is what was anticipated, and planning has resulted in robust response,” HHS spokesman Mark Weber told Axios on Wednesday. The influx of migrant children crossing the southern border has caused a backlog in HHS, which is charged with finding shelter for the children while their asylum claims are processed. Border Patrol agents are charged with finding HHS shelters for unaccompanied minors following their detention, however because of the backlog many children have remained in border patrol facilities longer than the 72-hour legal limit. The Biden administration has forbid media outlets from visiting or receiving photographs from inside Border Patrol facilities, however Representative Henry Cuellar (D., Texas) provided Axios with images from one such facility showing overcrowded conditions. “We have to stop kids and families from making the dangerous trek across Mexico to come to the United States,” Cuellar said. “We have to work with Mexico and Central American countries to have them apply for asylum in their countries.” The 11,500 migrant children currently HHS custody is higher than the number of children detained in May 2019, when a major uptick in illegal crossings overwhelmed border agencies.

  • Georgia passes vast restrictive voting law limiting early voting and ballot drop boxes

    Georgia is one of the first states to pass major voting restrictions following last year's election, but Republican lawmakers around the country are advancing similar measures.

  • As Iran toughens stance, hopes for nuclear thaw before June diminish

    The odds of Washington and Tehran making progress to revive the 2015 nuclear deal before Iran's June elections have dwindled after Iran opted to take a tougher stance before returning to talks, diplomats and officials said. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has said it is ready to talk to Iran about both nations resuming compliance with the accord, which scrapped broad economic sanctions against Iran in return for curbs intended to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons - something Iran says it does not want.

  • In Boulder shooting, Eric Talley answered 'most dangerous call' in law enforcement. How police strategy has evolved over the years

    What should the first police officer who arrives at a mass shooting do, try to stop the killing or await help? It's a quandary, and police policies keep changing.

  • The money behind the Madness: Wide disparities in funding for NCAA athletic departments

    Data: Department of Education; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosThe beauty of March Madness is in the diversity of its participants, evidenced by the remaining schools' total athletic department expenses.By the numbers: The Sweet 16 runs the gamut from behemoths like FSU ($198.4 million in fiscal year 2019) to this year's Cinderella, Oral Roberts ($12.1 million).Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThere's an even split of schools that spend over and under $100 million on athletics.Four teams spend at least 25% of their athletics budget on men's basketball: Gonzaga (35%), Creighton (32%), Villanova (28%) and Loyola Chicago (25%).Wild stat: Five schools (FSU, UCLA, Alabama, Villanova and Syracuse) spend more on men's hoops than Oral Roberts spends on its entire athletic department.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Republicans Push for Greater Power Over How Elections Are Run

    In the turbulent aftermath of the 2020 presidential contest, election officials in Georgia, from the secretary of state’s office down to county boards, found themselves in a wholly unexpected position. They had to act as one of the last lines of defense against an onslaught of efforts by a sitting president and his influential allies to overturn the will of the voters. Now state Republicans are trying to strip these officials of their power. Buried in an avalanche of voting restrictions currently moving through the Georgia Statehouse are measures that would give GOP lawmakers wide-ranging influence over the mechanics of voting and fundamentally alter the state’s governance of elections. The bill, which could clear the House as soon as Thursday and is likely to be passed by the Senate next week, would allow state lawmakers to seize control of county election boards and erode the power of the secretary of state’s office. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “It’s looking at total control of the election process by elected officials, which is not what it should be,” said Helen Butler, a Democratic county board of elections member. “It’s all about turnout and trying to retain power.” It is not just Georgia. In Arizona, Republicans are pushing for control over the rules of the state’s elections. In Iowa, the GOP has installed harsh new criminal penalties for county election officials who enact emergency voting rules. In Tennessee, a Republican legislator is trying to remove a sitting judge who ruled against the party in an election case. Nationwide, Republican lawmakers in at least eight states controlled by the party are angling to pry power over elections from secretaries of state, governors and nonpartisan election boards. The maneuvers risk adding an overtly partisan skew to how electoral decisions are made each year, threatening the fairness that is the bedrock of American democracy. The push is intertwined with Republicans’ extraordinary national drive to make it harder for millions of Americans to vote, with legislative and legal attacks on early voting, absentee balloting and automatic voter registration laws. “Republicans are brazenly trying to seize local and state election authority in an unprecedented power grab,” said Stacey Abrams, the Democratic voting rights advocate who served as the minority leader in the Georgia state House. She said it was “intended to alter election outcomes and remove state and county election officials who refuse to put party above the people.” She added, “Had their grand plan been law in 2020, the numerous attempts by state legislatures to overturn the will of the voters would have succeeded.” As former President Donald Trump carried out his pressure campaign to try to overturn the election results in swing states, he found many sympathetic lawmakers willing to go along with him — but he was rebuffed by numerous election officials as well as state and federal courts. The new legislation across the country would systematically remove the checks that stood in Trump’s way, injecting new political influence over electors, county election boards and the certification process. In doing so, the Republican effort places a few elected officials who refused to buy into the lies and falsehoods about the election in its crosshairs. One of those officials is Brad Raffensperger, the Republican secretary of state of Georgia, who rebuffed Trump in the face of mounting pressure to falsely declare the election rife with fraud, despite multiple audits that affirmed the outcome. In Georgia’s new voting bill, the state Legislature is looking to strip Raffensperger of his role as the chair of the State Election Board and make him an ex officio member without a vote. But perhaps more consequential is Republicans’ targeting of county election boards. If the bill becomes law, the State Election Board, under control of the Legislature, would have more authority over these county boards, including the ability to review and fire their members. “It will give the State Election Board the authority to replace a limited number, it appears, of county election superintendents, and that can be a very partisan tool in the wrong hands,” said David Worley, the sole Democratic member of the five-person state board. The provision has worried Democratic officials in major left-leaning counties like Fulton County, which is home to Atlanta, and Gwinnett County, as well as their surrounding suburbs. They fear that a partisan state board influenced by the Legislature may enact more restrictive policies for their counties, which are home to the majority of the Democratic voters in the state and a large concentration of the state’s Black voters. Jon Greenbaum, the chief counsel for the nonpartisan Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said Republicans were engaged in an “all-out effort to change the voting rules in lots of ways that would allow for greater opportunity for them to challenge the eligibility of electors” and that the party would “add micromanagement by state legislatures to the process of running an election.” State Rep. Barry Fleming, a Republican who has been a chief sponsor of the bills in Georgia, did not respond to requests for comment. In a hearing on the bill this month, he defended the provisions, saying, “We as legislators decide how we will actually be elected, because we decide our own boards of elections and those of the counties we are elected from.” Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, a Republican, has not weighed in publicly on the changes to election administration and oversight. Asked for comment, his office offered only that he was in favor of “strengthened voter ID protections.” At the local level, at least nine Republican counties in Georgia have passed local legislation since November dissolving their current election boards — often composed of three Republicans and two Democrats — and replacing them with a new membership entirely appointed by the county commissioner, resulting in single-party boards. A new law in Iowa restricting access to voting also targeted county election officials. In addition to barring them from proactively sending out absentee ballot applications, the bill introduced criminal charges for officials who fail to follow the new voting rules. The threat of increased punishment seemed to be directed at three county election officials in the state who last year chose to mail absentee ballot applications to all registered voters in their counties, drawing the ire of state Republicans. “We can be fined heavily now, removed from office,” said one of those officials, Travis Weipert, the Johnson County auditor. “And instead of just saying, ‘Don’t do it again,’ they brought the hammer down on us.” He joked on Facebook that he would be setting up a GoFundMe page because “I have a pretty good idea which auditors will be fined first.” Bobby Kaufmann, the Republican state representative in Iowa who sponsored the voting bill, said the county auditors’ actions were “as much the inspiration for the bill as anything,” pointing to their decisions to mail out ballots with prepopulated information. “There were multiple things that these county auditors did to take the law into their own hands, which is why we put these strict punishments and oversight in for auditors that go beyond the scope of their job,” Kaufmann said, referring to the auditors who proactively mailed ballots. “That’s the role of the Legislature, not the role of an auditor.” In Arizona, the Republican-controlled Legislature is pursuing multiple paths to tip the scales of election oversight. One bill gives the Legislature the authority to approve the state election manual, an essential planning document that is drawn up every two years by the secretary of state. It had previously been approved by the governor and the attorney general. The effort has been roundly criticized by election officials in the state. “They don’t serve any purpose, except for the Legislature just trying to insert themselves into the process, create obstruction and say that they did something in the name of election integrity without actually doing anything that does that,” said Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state in Arizona. Hobbs, who was the target of many Republican attacks after the 2020 election, said that purely partisan politics were at play in the bills. “The Legislature wasn’t interested in control over elections until I got here and happened to have a ‘D’ by my name,” she said. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, a Republican state senator who has been a sponsor of many of the bills, did not respond to a request for comment. Republicans are also introducing measures to give them more electoral oversight in some states, like Michigan and New Jersey, that have Democratic governors who would most likely veto such bills. In North Carolina, which also has a Democratic governor, Republican legislators have publicly discussed introducing a similar bill but have not yet done so. Efforts in other states to muddle with the mechanics of elections have gone beyond state legislatures. In Michigan, the state Republican Party has indicated that it is unlikely to ask a GOP member of the State Board of Canvassers who chose to certify last year’s election results to return to his post. That member, Aaron Van Langevelde, sided with the two Democrats on the state board in November, clearing the path for Michigan’s Electoral College votes to be awarded to President Joe Biden. If Van Langevelde is ousted from the board, election officials in Michigan worry that the state Republican Party may again seek to hold up certification of a statewide election and possibly succeed, regardless of the success and security of the vote. It is nearly assured that almost all of these bills will face legal challenges from Democrats, who have signaled that combating the efforts to restrict voting will be a top priority through both federal legislation and the courts. And Democrats could find a path to challenging some of these laws in deep-red Kansas. That state’s Republican-led Legislature put forward a proposal similar to those in Georgia and Arizona, seeking to limit the authority of the secretary of state to make emergency decisions and provisions for elections. But the Republican secretary of state, Scott Schwab, informed the Legislature that the proposal “could run afoul” of federal voting laws regarding military and overseas voters. The legislation was quickly amended the next day. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Twitter's Dorsey called out for trolling Congress during hearing

    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted his frustration with U.S. lawmakers' questions on the social media platform during a hearing about misinformation on Thursday, leading one member of congress to call out his multi-tasking. Lawmakers grilled Dorsey and the CEOs of Facebook and Google's parent Alphabet for almost five hours. Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai were also witnesses at the joint hearing by two subcommittees of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

  • Families still without homes 1 month after winter storm

    There are still many families across Houston still dealing with major damage. Many homes are still uninhabitable.

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border