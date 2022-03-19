Texas declares state of emergency as wildfire forces evacuations

Dorian Geiger
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Greg Abbott
    Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an emergency order in 11 counties Friday night as a rapidly growing wildfire has consumed more than 50,000 acres and forced evacuations statewide.

Why it matters: Approximately 500 people have been evacuated and 50 homes were destroyed in central Texas after a massive wildfire scorched upwards of tens of thousands of acres over the past two days, the New York Times reported.

  • Firefighters responded to at least 10 wildfires that scorched 52,708 acres on March 17, 2022, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

  • At least one person has died. Texas officials identified the victim as Deputy Barbara Fenley, "who lost her life while trying to save others from the fires."

What they're saying: "I commend the hard work and selfless acts of thousands of first responders and firefighters who are risking their own lives to protect our communities," Gov. Abbott said.

  • "I also ask Texans to join me in praying for those who have been affected by these wildfires, including Eastland County Deputy Barbara Fenley who was tragically killed while trying to save lives. We will never forget her sacrifice," Abbott added.

Details: The Eastland Complex fires include a number of blazes, the biggest being the Kidd Fire, officials said, which has alone engulfed roughly 30,000 acres.

  • “Ever-shifting winds” and extremely dry conditions are largely responsible for triggering the massive wildfire, according to the governor's release.

  • “Wildfires that ignite under these forecast conditions are highly resistant to firefighters’ suppression efforts and pose a threat to public safety," Fire Chief Wes Moorehead of Texas A&M Forest Service also said this week.

  • Texas Governor Signs Disaster Declaration as Raging Wildfires Burn in Eastland County

    Firefighters battled a group of wildfires in Eastland County, Texas, as officials said on March 19 that the blaze had grown to over 45,000 acres and was just 15% contained.Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he signed a declaration of disaster for 11 impacted counties on March 18.Four fires that started over Wednesday and Thursday – the Walling, Wheat Field, Kidd and Oakmont fires – were combined for management purposes into the Eastland Complex, according to Texas A&M Forest Service.Multiple evacuations were ordered for affected towns, including Carbon, Lake Leon and Gorman, and sections of Highway 6 were closed, fire officials said.Tyler Schaffner said he recorded this video between Eastland city and Desdemona at around 9 pm on March 18. Credit: Tyler Schaffner via Storyful

  • Gov. Abbott visits Eastland Complex area, signs disaster declaration

    At least one person has died and 50 houses have been destroyed by wildfires that broke out in Eastland, Brown and Comanche counties in recent days.

  • West Texas fires rage through multiple counties, prompt evacuations: Here's what we know

    Several wildfires broke out across West Texas on Thursday and are still going. See updates on Reagan, Sterling, Runnels and Brown County fires.

