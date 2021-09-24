Texas deep freeze linked to climate change

Associated Press

A San Francisco Bay Area woman has been arrested on suspicion of starting a wildfire that spread rapidly through a rural area, prompting evacuations orders Thursday in a Northern California community, authorities said. Workers at a nearby quarry reported seeing a woman acting strangely and trespassing in the area in Shasta County where the fire started Wednesday afternoon, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a statement Thursday. Later Wednesday, Alexandra Souverneva of Palo Alto walked out of the brush near the fire line and approached firefighters and told them she was dehydrated and needed medical help, Cal Fire said.