Texas deep freeze linked to climate change
Experts say impacts from climate change contributed to a stretched polar vortex event, causing the February deep freeze and winter storm in Texas.
A rescue leopard at South Africa’s Harnas Wildlife Foundation is an impressive leaper, especially at mealtime.
The 18th named storm of the season, Tropical Storm Sam, has formed in the Atlantic. And it’s expected to become a hurricane by Friday.
AccuWeather National Reporter Tony Laubach has chased hundreds of tornadoes over dozens of years in numerous locations throughout the United States. But the veteran storm chaser had a new adventure on his plate this week - chasing down tarantulas. Laubach was in southeastern Colorado on Tuesday for a unique vermin event that has begun drawing large crowds. During the spiders' annual mating season, thousands of the hairy, brown creatures can be found scurrying across the rocky surface of La Junta
"Grace spending time with Daniel the wallaby," dad Chandler Powell wrote while sharing the sweet photo
A San Francisco Bay Area woman has been arrested on suspicion of starting a wildfire that spread rapidly through a rural area, prompting evacuations orders Thursday in a Northern California community, authorities said. Workers at a nearby quarry reported seeing a woman acting strangely and trespassing in the area in Shasta County where the fire started Wednesday afternoon, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a statement Thursday. Later Wednesday, Alexandra Souverneva of Palo Alto walked out of the brush near the fire line and approached firefighters and told them she was dehydrated and needed medical help, Cal Fire said.
The Bureau of Reclamation recently declared the first-ever shortage on the Colorado River, which means Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will get less water than normal next year. The nation's most populated state has the most senior rights to river water. While the reservoir on the Nevada-Arizona border is key for those three lower Colorado River basin states, Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah border is the guide for Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming and Utah in the upper basin.
By phasing out a greenhouse gas used in refrigeration, hydrofluorocarbons, the White House says it's showing seriousness about curbing climate change.
The Bruder EXP-8 Off-Road Camper combines military-like looks with 5-star hotel luxury.
This means that plastic figurines could be replaced by items like 3D paper figurines or game pieces made from recycled materials.
Tourists could see people carrying rifles and hear gunshots throughout the park.
Surgically implanted with radio transmitters, scout snakes can lead biologists to groups of reproductively active pythons. But tracking isn't easy.
Tropical Depression 18 formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, with tracking models showing it could be near hurricane strength by this weekend.
Britain’s top engineers are urging the government to stop buildings being demolished.
Vinisha Umashankar is the youngest of 15 finalists for the £1 million award launched by Prince William
The small desert town of Trona imports its water from 30 miles away. A 2014 law aimed at preserving California's groundwater has set off a complicated battle that has some residents fearing the worst.
That orange or gray haze that Los Angeles residents are seeing is actually from wildfires burning more than 100 miles away.
Severe wildfires are making the recovery process for plants and animals more challenging, sometimes for years after the flames The charred forest outside Greenville, California. The Dixie Fire has burned over a half million acres. Photograph: Terry Schmitt/UPI/REX/Shutterstock After more than two months, the battle to contain the Dixie fire – a behemoth blaze that swept nearly 1m acres, leveling mountain towns and blackening the conifer-covered landscape – is nearing its end. But even after the
(Bloomberg) -- When researchers flew over an Energy Transfer LP facility in the Permian Basin of West Texas two months ago, a NASA-designed sensor on their airplane detected a colossal plume of methane pouring into the air. Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic Fia
Since erupting on Sunday, lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano has destroyed at least 150 houses and forced thousands of people to flee, mostly in Los Llanos de Aridane and nearby El Paso.Less than 3 miles to the south, in Todoque, forked tongues of black lava advanced slowly westward, incinerating everything in their path, including houses, schools and the banana plantations that produce the island's biggest export.Emergency services tried to redirect the lava towards a gorge in an effort to minimize damage but had little success.Members of Spain's Military Emergency Unit (UME) forces measured gas levels of lava after Sunday's volcanic eruption in La Palma island. Vulcanologists said that levels of toxic gases emitted by the Cumbre Vieja volcano are not dangerous for humans.