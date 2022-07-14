Texas delays execution to assess trial testimony

Jul. 14—The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted a stay of execution in order to resolve an appeal by inmate Ramiro Gonzales that claimed inaccurate testimony could have influenced his sentencing.

Gonzales was sentenced to death by lethal injection in Texas after being convicted in the 2001 murder of Bridget Townsend. His execution was scheduled to take place in Huntsville, Texas July 13. The execution was delayed pending the outcome of a trial court review of statements on recidivism that have since been reevaluated.

The appeal stated that trial expert Dr. Gripon gave false testimony that could have swayed the jury in their assessment of the likelihood that Gonzales would be dangerous in the future.

Communications Director for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Amanda Hernandez confirmed that the TDCJ received the stay of execution yesterday afternoon.

A request was also made asking the Texas governor to delay the execution for 30 days so that Gonzales could donate a kidney.

A federal judge also issued a temporary order last week requiring that religious accommodations must be met before the execution could be carried out. Gonzales requested the presence of his spiritual advisor in the execution chamber for a prayer and to hold his hand and place a hand over his heart.

Though his other requests were granted, TDCJ argued that allowing a spiritual advisor to hold his hand would create a safety concern, but an injunction was ordered last Tuesday requiring that all of his religious accommodations must be granted.