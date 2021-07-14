Texas Dem Confronts Fox News Host: Say Trump Lost in 2020

Fox News

During an appearance on Fox News Tuesday night, Texas state Rep. James Talarico (D) challenged host Pete Hegseth to tell his viewers that Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. Hegseth refused to confirm that basic statement of truth, proving his guest’s point in the process.

As Hegseth pushed Talarico to explain why he and his fellow Democrats fled Texas to deny their Republican colleagues a quorum to pass anti-voting rights legislation, the lawmaker pulled no punches, telling him, “You have made a lot of money personally and you have enriched a lot of corporations with advertising by getting on here and spewing lies and conspiracy theories to folks who trust you.”

“You have made a lot of money personally and you have enriched a lot of corporations with advertising by getting on here and spewing lies and conspiracy theories.. so what I’m asking you to do is to tell your voters that Donald Trump lost the election” pic.twitter.com/4MOVwmWYlJ — Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2021

“So what I’m asking you to do is to tell your voters right that Donald Trump lost the election in 2020,” he continued. Hegseth continued to talk over him, but the smiling representative was undeterred. “Did Donald Trump lose the election in 2020?” he asked again. “Can you answer the question?”

“I think I’m answering the questions,” Hegseth replied, stumbling over his words when he clearly meant to say that he was asking the questions as host of the show. “I don’t really feel the obligation to answer anything from you.”

And he didn’t, declining to agree that Joe Biden was currently the president of the United States because Donald Trump lost last November.

