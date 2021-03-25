Texas Democrat urges Biden to turn away “older teenagers” at border

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hans Nichols
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rep. Filemon Vela, a Texas Democrat and early supporter of President Biden, is urging the White House to adopt a short-term solution to the migration surge in his district: turn away older teenagers.

Why it matters: It's another indication the current situation at the U.S.-Mexico border isn't politically or logistically tenable — especially for the people living there.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • “There is no perfect fix here,” said Vela, who announced his retirement on Tuesday. “However, we are in the middle of a pandemic, and our systems are being overwhelmed.

  • “One logical approach to this situation would be to return the older teenagers to their home country, and provide funding for an effort supervised by the United Nations to properly care for those teenagers upon their return.”

  • Rep. Henry Cuellar, another Texas Democrat with a border district, told Axios it's something the administration at least “needs to have a conversation among themselves about,” especially given the high percentage of kids crossing the border who are 16 and 17 years old.

Between the lines: Vela didn't specify what he meant by “older teenagers,” but discouraging some of them from crossing the border could serve to test support for an adapted White House approach.

  • This month, the White House considered extending public health restrictions known as Title 42 to 17-year-olds, according to Buzzfeed News.

By the numbers: About 55% of almost 5,000 minors held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection are aged 16 or 17, according to the latest data.

  • Some 823 unaccompanied migrant children have been held in Border Patrol custody for over 10 days, according to an internal Department of Homeland Security document obtained by Axios.

  • As of Saturday, 3,314 unaccompanied children had been in custody longer than 72 hours — the legal limit for how long a child is supposed to be held by CBP.

  • Nearly 2,900 unaccompanied minors tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival at U.S. government shelters over the past year — including about 300 currently in the system, Axios reported Wednesday.

A delegation of White House officials and lawmakers visited a Department of Health and Human Services overflow facility for minors in Carrizo Springs, Texas, on Wednesday.

  • Rep. Norma Torres (D-Calif.), who was on the tour, told Axios: "The answer is exactly what they are trying to do right now, and that is to build up capacity in the region, with safe houses, shelters where these young people can present themselves."

  • Biden also announced Wednesday he was tapping Vice President Kamala Harris to handle the migrant surge at the southern border, as well as to work with Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador to address the problem at its start.

Don't forget: Former President Trump essentially shut down the border under a public health argument around the pandemic, by invoking Title 42 emergency restrictions.

  • Biden isn’t applying Title 42 to unaccompanied minors, which critics say is driving people northward.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Top Senate Republican blasts sweeping U.S. election reform bill as 'power grab'

    The top Republican in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday blasted a sweeping election reform bill passed by the Democrat-led House of Representatives earlier this month as a "partisan power grab." Democrats say the bill, which updates voting procedures and requires states to turn over the redrawing of congressional district lines to independent commissions, is needed to overcome Republican efforts to make voting across the country harder. "This is clearly an effort by one party to rewrite the rules of the political system," Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said at the start of a rules committee hearing.

  • Drugmakers prepare for the unusual: A defeat in Washington

    Democrats' next big bill could include drug price negotiations and other industry curbs. Pharma may not be able to fight it off this time.

  • House Republicans downplay the military's extremism problem

    The Pentagon has made a priority of rooting out extremism after the insurrection.

  • With the elderly in mind, U.S. Supreme Court wary of limiting police in home entries

    U.S. Supreme Court justices returned to the contentious issue of police powers on Wednesday as they grappled with whether to make it easier for officers to enter a home without a warrant for reasons of health or public safety in a case involving the confiscation of a Rhode Island man's guns. During arguments in the case, several justices seemed wary of impeding officers from quickly responding to grave situations in which a person might be injured or die, using examples of people who are suicidal or elderly people who may need help. The man, Edward Caniglia, appealed a lower court ruling throwing out his lawsuit accusing police of violating his constitutional rights by bringing him to a hospital for a mental health evaluation and taking away his guns without a warrant after a 2015 argument with his wife.

  • China is trying to use the Atlanta and Boulder mass shootings to undermine US criticism of its Uyghur abuse

    Two Chinese foreign ministry officials suggested that the US should not criticize Beijing's rights abuses while failing to address its own.

  • Biden urges schools to reopen, but teachers' union resistance continues

    Officials from the across the Biden administration gathered virtually on Wednesday to push schools to reopen for in-person instruction, hoping to meet the president’s goal of opening the majority of elementary and middle schools by the end of April.

  • Sen. Rubio to introduce amendment to change House PPP extension

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) told Yahoo Finance he expects the Paycheck Protection Program to be extended, but he wants to tweak the House-passed version of the bill.

  • Hundreds of Migrant Children Test Positive for Coronavirus Upon Arrival at HHS Facilities

    Around 2,900 migrant children detained by U.S. Border Patrol over the past year tested positive for coronavirus, including 300 currently in custody of U.S. agencies. There are currently over 11,500 unaccompanied minors in shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services, according to government data obtained by Axios. The 300 positive cases make up less than 3 percent of all migrant children in HHS custody, and are reportedly in medical isolation in HHS facilities. “The positivity rate in general is what was anticipated, and planning has resulted in robust response,” HHS spokesman Mark Weber told Axios on Wednesday. The influx of migrant children crossing the southern border has caused a backlog in HHS, which is charged with finding shelter for the children while their asylum claims are processed. Border Patrol agents are charged with finding HHS shelters for unaccompanied minors following their detention, however because of the backlog many children have remained in border patrol facilities longer than the 72-hour legal limit. The Biden administration has forbid media outlets from visiting or receiving photographs from inside Border Patrol facilities, however Representative Henry Cuellar (D., Texas) provided Axios with images from one such facility showing overcrowded conditions. “We have to stop kids and families from making the dangerous trek across Mexico to come to the United States,” Cuellar said. “We have to work with Mexico and Central American countries to have them apply for asylum in their countries.” The 11,500 migrant children currently HHS custody is higher than the number of children detained in May 2019, when a major uptick in illegal crossings overwhelmed border agencies.

  • Biden administration struggles to turn chaos into order on US border

    Images of migrants packed into ‘pods’ emerge as Biden administration tries to process thousands of children and families A US Customs and Border Protection photo released on 23 March shows migrants in a temporary processing facility in Donna, Texas. Photograph: Jaime Rodriguez Sr/US Customs and Border Protection/AFP/Getty Images Jam-packed plastic “pods” doubling as makeshift border enforcement facilities within large tents. Young migrants lying side by side on cheap floor mats. The dystopian glint of silver mylar blankets. Alarming images that emerged from US-Mexico border detention this week are painting a nightmarish picture of the deepening humanitarian problem there, as the Biden administration frantically tries to process thousands of children and families. The struggle to transform chaos into order has erupted amid the ongoing pandemic and a system rendered dysfunctional by the former president Donald Trump. “It’s an incredible number of people that are coming in,” said Daniela Sosa, the community engagement and public relations manager at the Good Neighbor Settlement House, a non-profit that is helping to feed migrants in Brownsville, at the eastern end of the Texas-Mexico border. A CBP photo released on 23 March shows migrants in a facility in Donna, Texas. Photograph: Jaime Rodriguez Sr./US Customs and Border Protection/AFP/Getty Images US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered nearly 9,500 children who came to the country unaccompanied by a parent or guardian in February – an average of 337 kids a day – as well as more than 19,000 migrants traveling as families. By last week, more than 14,000 unaccompanied children were reportedly in federal custody, many of them inundating the Department of Health and Human Services’s office of refugee resettlement (ORR) tasked with their care. That infrastructure, which the Trump administration set about dismantling, is now backed up. So children are stranded in inhospitable, makeshift border enforcement facilities, where experts and officials say they don’t belong, sometimes for more than 10 days. A handout photo made available by CBP issued on 23 March shows personnel processing families and unaccompanied children at a facility in Donna, Texas. Photograph: Jaime Rodriguez Sr Handout/EPA “Border patrol stations are not meant to hold children long-term,” according to CBP, and “even a few hours in custody is more than we want”. But transferring children to ORR is “directly tied to available space” in that shelter system, which has been limited amid the public health crisis. In rare images leaking out, which the Texas Democratic congressman Henry Cuellar’s office shared with the media, migrants can be seen languishing in cramped conditions at a CBP temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas. Journalists have been denied access inside that facility in recent days. The images showed youngsters sleeping on floor mats lined up close together, and covering themselves with mylar blankets to stay warm. Those photos – captured over the weekend and first published by Axios – provide a stark glimpse into the controversial CBP holding cells that the homeland security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, has said are “no place for a child”, even as thousands of kids are getting stuck there well past the legal time limit of 72 hours. On Tuesday CBP, issued its own images and clips, showing some similar scenes. “The facilities are just not appropriate places for children to spend any significant amount of time,” said Mark Greenberg, director of the human services initiative at the Migration Policy Institute, a Washington DC thinktank. Migrants crowd a room with walls of plastic sheeting at a facility in Donna, Texas, in a photo made available by Henry Cuellar’s office. Photograph: Rep Henry Cuellar/Reuters Even ORR’s placements are often just a stopover. The ultimate goal is for unaccompanied children going through immigration proceedings to be unified with parents or loved ones living in the US, but before that can happen, any potential sponsor must be vetted to ensure kids stay safe. The worst-case scenario – which is infrequent, but has happened – is children being handed over to human traffickers after the government fails to do due diligence. “The procedures … are sometimes called red tape, but they’re there because the agency wants to minimize the risk of putting a child in a dangerous situation,” Greenberg said. The recent influx of vulnerable migrants at the US-Mexico border marks a departure from most of last year, when Trump used Covid-19 as a pretext to effectively shut out asylum seekers and others. Although Mayorkas has insisted still that “the border is closed”, he has also rejected a Trump-era practice of expelling thousands of unaccompanied children, saying “we just won’t do that”. “That’s not who we are,” Mayorkas told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday. His department continues to expel the vast majority of single adults, who represent the lion’s share of migrants encountered at the southern border. But its policy toward families has been less uniform, a lack of consistency that the administration has blamed on Mexico’s inability to receive families. Last month, fewer than half of migrants who traveled as a family were expelled. In an uneven return to pre-pandemic policy, others have been allowed to come into the country while they await their immigration court hearings. As US officials try to reduce the amount of time migrants spend in custody, some are even being released without a set court date, NBC News reported. Among migrants who are expelled – including children within families – despair manifests in tears and wails after they spend their life’s savings and risk an arduous journey to the border, only to wind up in dangerous Mexican cities instead of the US. But those who do get in are receiving some help with immediate needs as they prepare for their court cases. “We’ve seen how generous these people are, and how much gratitude they have whenever we show up with these warm meals,” Sosa of Good Neighbor Settlement House said. Diapers, baby formula, toothbrushes, face masks, nail clippers, breakfast, lunch and dinner: the non-profit has been providing food and assistance for migrants as they make their way to out-of-town sponsors. “They’re so thirsty, they’re so hungry,” Sosa said. “They’re so happy to be in the United States – that they finally made it.”

  • Filipino American Rob Bonta named California attorney general

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) nominated Assemblyman Rob Bonta (D) as the state's attorney general on Wednesday, making him the first Filipino American to hold the position in California's history.Why it matters: Lawmakers are coming under pressure to mirror their constituent bases by appointing more people of color.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community has been vocal about a lack of representation in both federal and local offices, particularly after upticks in violence against Asian Americans throughout the pandemic and the Atlanta shootings that killed six Asian women. Bonta, 48, represents Oakland, Alameda and San Leandro in the state legislature and was one of four names recommended for the position by the Asian Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus, the Los Angeles Times reports.Bonta, who will replace Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, pushed to reform California's criminal justice system.After moving their family from the Philippines to the U.S., Bonta's parents worked as organizers for the United Farm Workers of America. Living close to founder César Chávez gave Bonta a close-up view of agricultural workers' fight for visibility.What they're saying: "Rob Bonta has been front and center on issues across the spectrum," Newsom said at a press conference on Wednesday. "He's a remarkable person ... A person of character. A person of honor. A person of justice.""Throughout California history, so many of us have felt the sting of hate and discrimination," Bonta said, citing spikes in violence against Asian people. "I have."Asian, Latino, Black, Native American, LGBTQ, Jewish, Muslim, Sikh, so many of us have been targeted and attacked because of who we are, where we're from and who we love. But that hate has not defined who we are or what we can achieve." Between the lines: Newsom is trying to fend off a recall campaign and shore up alliances.In recent weeks, Bonta has spoken out against the recall effort.Meanwhile, Asian Americans in national politics are seeking more seats at the table. Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Mazie Hirono's (D-Hawaii) ultimatum on Tuesday pushed President Biden to commit to tapping more AAPI leaders for high-level administration roles.Context: AAPI groups in California have pushed Newsom to appoint an AAPI attorney general since January.After naming ex-Secretary of State Alex Padilla to the U.S. Senate, Newsom tapped former Assemblywoman Shirley Weber as the state's top elections official, making her the first Black woman in the role.Bonta joins one of the most diverse state attorney generals electorates in history, Axios' Russell Contreras points out. The big picture: "More than 22 million people make up the API community nationwide. Approximately one-third of Asian Americans live in California, making up 16% of the population," according to the state's 2020 census.AAPI advocates and elected officials have said that an Asian American attorney general could help mend strained relations between immigrant groups and law enforcement, especially as racism against Asian people continues to plague the country.What to watch: Bonta's nomination is subject to confirmation by the state’s Assembly and Senate within 90 days.Go deeper: The number of Asian Americans elected to Congress is at a record highMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • DHS looking at tracking travel of domestic extremists

    Law enforcement sources say that Homeland Security is investigating monitoring movements of U.S. extremists and white supremacists.

  • Ex-Operation Warp Speed chief fired from private firm over sexual harassment allegation

    Moncef Slaoui, the former chief science adviser to Operation Warp Speed under the Trump administration, was fired as chairman of the board of directors of Galvani Bioelectronics after allegations of sexual harassment stemming from his time at GlaxoSmithKline.Why it matters: Operation Warp Speed was established to accelerate and fund the development, manufacturing and distribution of multiple coronavirus vaccines, including Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, which have both been authorized by the FDA.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "The termination follows the receipt of a letter containing allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct towards an employee of GSK by Dr. Slaoui, which occurred several years ago when he was an employee of GSK," GlaxoSmithKline, the majority shareholder of Galvani, said in a statement."Upon receipt of the letter, the GSK Board immediately initiated an investigation with an experienced law firm to investigate the allegations. The investigation of Dr. Slaoui’s conduct substantiated the allegations and is ongoing.""Dr. Slaoui’s behaviours are wholly unacceptable. They represent an abuse of his leadership position, violate company policies, and are contrary to the strong values that define GSK’s culture."Background: Slaoui spent 30 years at GSK, where he oversaw the development of numerous vaccines.In an interview with "Axios on HBO," Anthony Fauci said that the Trump administration's "recruitment of Dr. Moncef Slaoui was an incredibly important step forward that the administration deserves credit for, because that did motivate a lot of actions, a lot of coordination."Slaoui resigned from Operation Warp Speed in January at the request of the incoming Biden administration.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Democrats launch Senate battle for expanded voting rights

    Democrats renewed their efforts Wednesday to muscle through the largest overhaul of U.S. elections in a generation, setting up a fight with Republicans that could bring partisan tensions to a climax in the evenly split Senate and become a defining issue for President Joe Biden. Democrats and Republicans both see the legislation, which touches on nearly every aspect of the electoral process, as fundamental to their parties’ political futures. The Senate bill, similar to a version passed by the House earlier this month, could shape election outcomes for years to come, striking down hurdles to voting, requiring more disclosure from political donors, restricting partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts and bolstering election security and ethics laws.

  • 'No Zoom' Oscars causes backlash, Hollywood media reports

    The "No Zoom" policy for this year's Oscars ceremony is proving a headache for multiple nominees who live outside the United States and who are still under pandemic restrictions, according to Hollywood publications. Variety and Deadline Hollywood reported on Wednesday that publicists and some studio executives have complained to the film academy about logistics, costs and quarantine issues raised by the decision to bar nominees from taking part in the ceremony remotely. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the ceremony, did not return a request for comment on the reports.

  • Erling Haaland leads Norway players in protest against Qatar human rights abuses

    Norway is facing widespread calls to boycott the 2022 World Cup if it qualifies.

  • Facebook says hackers in China used platform to spy on Uighur diaspora, stops short of blaming Beijing

    Hackers based in China used Facebook to spy on the Uighur diaspora, the company announced Wednesday, though Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy stopped short of directly blaming the Chinese government. "We can see geographic attribution based on the activity, but we can't actually prove who's behind the operation," he told journalists, per NBC News. China's Uighur population, a largely Muslim ethnic minority group in the northwest Xinjiang region, has been subject to human rights abuses in China for years. China denies any mistreatment, admitting only that members of the Uighur population are sent to "re-education camps." But there are reports detailing long prison stints, torture, forced labor, and sterilization. The Trump administration deemed what's happening in Xinjiang a genocide, and the Biden administration doesn't appear likely to change Washington's stance. It appears that Uighurs outside Xinjiang are also being targeted. Mike Dvilyanski, Facebook's head of cyber espionage, told reporters that the hackers created Facebook personas "designed to look like journalists that focus on issues critical to the Uighur community, that are designed to look like activists that might be standing up for the Uighur community, designed to look like members of the community." Then, he said, they "use that as a way to trick them into clicking these links to expose their devices." Again, Facebook says it has no evidence Beijing is aware of or behind the cyberattacks, but Steven Adair, the CEO of Volexity, a cybersecurity company that in 2019 published research that found China's hackers "had gone to extreme measures to hack and spy on Uighurs," didn't need much convincing, NBC News reports. "Who else would have the resources, the time, and effort to go after these people? If you told me it was Iceland, I'd be pretty surprised," he said. Read more at NBC News. More stories from theweek.com5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersThe radical future of the pro-life movementWould Boulder's assault weapons ban really have made a difference?

  • Biden wants to explore keeping U.S. counter-terrorism troops in Afghanistan: top lawmaker

    The Biden administration is looking to keep U.S. troops in Afghanistan past a May 1 deadline while exploring a deal in which the Taliban would allow a U.S. counter-terrorism force to remain as they confront their Islamic State foes, a top U.S. lawmaker said on Wednesday. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith's comments provided new details of U.S. President Joe Biden’s conduct of the Afghanistan peace process that he inherited from the Trump administration.

  • Ex-NYPD officer said to have shaken tambourine during Capitol riot is charged

    Sara Carpenter, who worked for the New York Police Department for a decade, was accused of illegally entering the Capitol and charged with several misdemeanors.

  • Letters to the Editor: Sue Trump? Better be ready for a nasty discovery process

    Those who sue Trump over inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection should know that the process of discovery — which can involve digging up dirt — runs both ways.

  • Caribbean appeals to Biden to share vaccines with U.S. 'third border'

    Several Caribbean island nations have issued a plea to the United States to share its stockpile of COVID-19 vaccines with the region as it has said it would with Mexico and Canada, calling on it not to neglect its "third border." The independent island states of the Caribbean archipelago - except for Cuba, which is developing its own homegrown vaccines - have complained of inequitable global access to vaccines hurting countries like them without the financial or political heft to seal deals. These nations have only received a dribble of shots as donations from India or through the COVAX vaccine-sharing mechanism, while neighboring Caribbean islands that are still territories of former colonial powers, like the Cayman islands, have already started mass vaccinations.