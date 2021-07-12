Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

FILE PHOTO: Protest against new voting restrictions in Austin
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julia Harte
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Julia Harte

(Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session.

Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas state Representative Alex Dominguez told Reuters that "nearly everyone" in the House of Representatives' 67-member Democratic caucus had fled the state.

The exodus is intended to deny the legislature the quorum needed to approve any of the measures on Republican Governor Greg Abbott's special-session agenda, including bills restricting abortion access and blocking transgender students from competing in athletics that correspond with their gender identity.

"If they keep wanting to throw oppressive bills, then we'll keep fighting them, in whatever way we have to," Dominguez said.

Democratic lawmakers staged a similar walkout on May 30 to boycott a vote on an earlier version of the voting legislation just before the legislature's regular session ended, prompting Abbott to call the special session.

Texas Republicans including the governor and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan condemned the strategy.

"The Democrats must put aside partisan political games and get back to the job they were elected to do," Abbott said.

Texas is one of a number of Republican-led states pushing new voting restrictions in the name of enhancing election security, citing former President Donald Trump's false claims that his November election defeat was the result of widespread fraud.

On Sunday, House and Senate committees in the Texas legislature passed new versions of the voting measures, which would prohibit drive-through and 24-hour voting locations, add new identification requirements to mail-in voting and empower partisan poll watchers.

Votes in the full chambers were expected this week. Instead, Democrats bolted.

Dominguez said Democratic lawmakers would continue working on voting rights legislation and serving their constituents from afar, although he would not discuss their specific plans.

Another Democratic state representative, James Talarico, tweeted a photo of himself alongside dozens of fellow departing lawmakers.

"We’re flying to DC to demand Congress pass the For The People Act and save our democracy," Talarico said in the tweet.

President Joe Biden's administration has pledged to continue pushing Congress to pass legislation that protects the right to vote. But Senate Republicans have not backed the legislation, likely dooming it.

Biden will discuss steps the administration plans to take to shore up voting rights in a speech on Tuesday, the White House said.

(Reporting by Julia Harte; Additional reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Peter Cooney)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ivanka Trump's Midsummer Trip to Aspen Seems Like Another Move to Distance Herself From Donald Trump

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner seem to be creating as much distance as possible between the Trump family politics and their own careers and personal lives. Instead of heading to Dallas for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) with Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, she and her husband hit the beautiful mountain […]

  • House appropriators would protect three of four littoral combat ships

    House appropriators ripped a proposal to decommission four littoral combat ships contained in President Joe Biden’s Pentagon budget request for next year as “a misuse of taxpayer funds.”

  • This Man Ordered the Attack on Pearl Harbor

    It took 75 years for a disgraced family in Japan to finally find peace. Last month, the remains of Hideki Tojo, the man who served as Japan’s prime minister for most of World War II, was approximately located. Born in Kōjimachi, Tokyo, on Dec. 30, 1884, Tojo was the third son of a lieutenant general in the Imperial Japanese Army (IJA).

  • Biden administration rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea

    The Biden administration on Sunday upheld a Trump-era rejection of nearly all of China's significant maritime claims in the South China Sea. The administration also warned China that any attack on the Philippines in the flashpoint region would draw a U.S. response under a mutual defense treaty.

  • Biden nominates first out lesbian to ambassador-level post

    President Joe Biden has nominated the first out lesbian to an ambassador-level position in U.S. history.Chantale Wong has been appointed U.S.

  • Texas GOP voting bill advances to House floor

    A Texas House committee voted early Sunday morning to advance to the floor a GOP-backed voting bill in the Texas Legislature that includes extensive new voting restrictions, the Texas Tribune reports. Catch up quick: The vote came after an overnight hearing beginning Saturday during which nearly 3oo members of the public signed up to testify on the legislation, according to the Texas Tribune.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCommi

  • Trump says the Supreme Court is issuing unfavorable rulings to deter court-packing

    Former President Donald Trump on Sunday voiced concerns about "unexpected rulings" in the Supreme Court, saying the court has issued rulings unfavorable to the Right "because the nine justices do not want to be packed."

  • Just Like Trump and Obama, Biden's Making This Social Security Mistake

    Few things in Washington are truly bipartisan, and when it comes to Social Security , the two major parties have very different positions. President Joe Biden's administration is getting off to the same start that former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama did, and retirees can only hope things will get better in future years. The Social Security Act requires the trustees of the Social Security Trust Fund to report on what's happened with the operation of the trust fund over the past year.

  • The Family Secrets Fueling the Trump Organization Indictment

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/APWhile the Manhattan District Attorney’s office undertook a years-long, high-stakes battle to obtain Donald Trump’s tax records—twice returning to the Supreme Court—some of the most damning evidence was quietly in the possession of someone who was more than willing to turn it over: the ex-daughter-in-law of a top Trump Organization executive.Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, has always been key to u

  • 'We are no longer afraid': Thousands of Cubans protest against conditions on island

    Thousands of Cubans took to the streets across the island in defiance of the communist government as Cuban Americans expressed support for their actions in the U.S.

  • Maria Bartiromo, Trump Bashed for Spreading ‘Reckless, Dishonest’ Info About Ashli Babbit’s Death

    Fox News Channel’s Maria Bartiromo and Donald Trump pushed baseless theories on her Sunday show about the shooting death of Ashli Babbit, the insurrectionist who was killed breaking into the U.S. Capitol – and online observers immediately took her to task with one person saying, “Maria has gone full cuckoo.” On this week’s “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo,” she and Trump’s conversation about Babbit and what lead up to her being shot by Capitol police on Jan. 6 provoked a wave of back

  • Rand Paul seeks investigation into Tucker Carlson’s NSA spying allegations

    Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is requesting an investigation into allegations by Tucker Carlson that the National Security Agency was spying on him, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The senator sent a letter to Gen. Paul Nakasone of the National Security Agency, casting doubt on the NSA’s public denial of spying on Carlson and defending the Fox News host as a journalist who should be protected by the First Amendment.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the

  • Over 300,000 demand inquiry into 'Biden family corruption'

    Over 300,000 have signed a petition from one of Washington’s top watchdogs demanding that a special counsel be appointed to investigate allegations that President Joe Biden and family members, notably budding artist and son Hunter Biden, have profited off public service.

  • GOP war rages and centrists hit pro-Trump 'wackadoodles'

    The internal Republican Party war continues to be red-hot between the pro-Trump and anti-Trump camps.

  • Former NFL player announces bid for Senate seat in Arkansas

    Former NFL player Jake Bequette on Monday announced he's challenging Arkansas Sen. John Boozman in next year's Republican primary. Three Democrats are seeking the party's nomination to challenge Boozman in the solidly red state.

  • Trump says he 'became worse' after being impeached twice

    Trump said that Bill Barr "became a different man" after the calls for his impeachment, while he "didn't become different" after his two impeachments.

  • 'I didn't come here to kiss your f---ing ring': Sidney Powell ripped into Rudy Giuliani after clash over election theories, book says

    Giuliani, who was Trump's personal lawyer and has backed up many of the former president's election claims, reportedly described Powell as "crazy."

  • 'You Just Feel Like Nothing': California to Pay Sterilization Victims

    Leonard Bisel was 15 when the state of California decided that he should not have children, threatening to lock him up and force him to do hard labor if he did not submit to sterilization. In the middle of his operation, recalled Bisel, now 88, he woke up. “It was really painful,” he said, “and the doctor told me to shut up.” Under the influence of a movement known as eugenics, whose supporters believed that those with physical disabilities, psychiatric disorders and other conditions were “genet

  • Powerful gang boss wades into Haiti turmoil

    He is one of Haiti's most powerful gang leaders and his threats risk plunging Haiti into deeper chaos.Jimmy Cherizier, a former cop known as Barbecue, heads the so-called G9 federation of nine gangs.In a new video address he says his men would take to the streets to protest the assassination of President Jovenel Moise."Many people from the opposition and stinking bourgeoisie joined together to betray the President. It is a national and international conspiracy against the Haitian people. I ask all the groups (gangs) to mobilize. Take to the streets. We demand explanations about the assassination of the President. We had a problem with the President, but we have never said that foreigners can enter our territory to kill the President."Moise was gunned down before dawn on Wednesday (July 7) at his Port-au-Prince home.Haitian authorities say a unit of trained assassins comprising 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans carried out the murder.The murder and the still murky plot behind it has caused further political instability in the long-troubled country.The government is calling for U.S. and U.N. assistance.The U.S. says it has no plans to provide Haiti with military assistance for now while the request to the UN would need Security Council authorization.Cherizier says his followers will practice "legitimate violence".And that it's time for "the masters of the system" - business magnates of Syrian and Lebanese descent who dominate parts of the economy - to "give back" the country.Some of the magnates had been at loggerheads with Moise.Meanwhile in a taped recording Moise's widow Martine- who was also wounded in the attack- accused shadowy enemies of plotting his assassination to thwart democratic change.She says her husband had spoken of dark forces behind years of unrest - rivals and oligarchs angry about what he called his attempts to clean up government contracts and politics. Haitian officials have not provided a motive for the assassination or explained how the killers got past Moise's security detail.

  • Republicans push to ban "discrimination" against unvaccinated people

    State Republican lawmakers around the country are pushing bills — at least one of which has become law — that would give unvaccinated people the same protections as those surrounding race, gender and religion. Why it matters: These bills would tie the hands of private businesses that want to protect their employees and customers. But they also show how deep into the political psyche resistance to coronavirus vaccine requirements has become, and how vaccination status has rapidly become a marker