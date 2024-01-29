Texas Democrats debate in race to take on Ted Cruz

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Three Democratic candidates running to take on Ted Cruz for the U.S. Senate spent Sunday afternoon engaging in their first and likely only debate before the crowded March 5 primary.

Dallas Congressman Colin Allred, San Antonio State Senator Roland Gutierrez, and Desoto State Representative Carl Sherman took the stage as the three candidates invited by the labor union AFL-CIO. Allred, as the frontrunner in both polling and fundraising, stood tall in the middle, often weathering attacks from Gutierrez, who has pressured Allred from the left throughout the campaign.

Colin Allred on his race to take on Ted Cruz

The three Democrats are largely united in their policy positions, but have vastly different pitches for why they are the best to beat incumbent Cruz.

Allred is running as the bipartisan dealmaker — the former NFL linebacker turned civil rights lawyer who flipped a red House district blue in 2018.

“We have to make sure that we actually beat Ted Cruz in this election. I’ve got a record of beating long term incumbents who nobody thought could be beaten,” Allred said. “It’s possible to work across the aisle. I’m the most bipartisan member of the Texas delegation.”

Roland Gutierrez on his race for U.S. Senate

Gutierrez is running as the most progressive candidate, staking his campaign largely on gun reform after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde.

“I’m a progressive and I do not apologize for it,” Gutierrez said. “That’s the way we win in November, not by moving to the middle, but by inspiring every Democrat in this state to go get new voters and go meet these people.”

State Rep. Carl Sherman, while far behind in polling and fundraising, argues he is the most experienced candidate and can unify Texans behind his faith-based approach as a pastor.

“I don’t like politics, but I love people. I love the Lord. And I love policy,” Sherman said. “I love shaping and crafting policy that comports to humanity that addresses the issues of the people who are not allowed into the room or a seat at the table.”

Some of the most clear points of contention came as Gutierrez attacked Allred for criticizing President Biden’s handling of the border. Earlier this month, Allred joined just two other Texas Democrats in voting for a resolution condemning Biden’s “open-border policies.”

“We don’t need to have Democrats throwing our president under the bus,” Gutierrez said. “We don’t need to adopt Trump and Cruz’s causes. We don’t need to build walls. We need comprehensive immigration reform, Congressman.”

Allred responded, calling that a “tough vote.”

“It was a vote that I saw as being about whether or not we stood for the status quo or not,” he said. “The status quo is unacceptable. We do need to have a comprehensive immigration forum.”

Emerson College/Nexstar Media polling found in mid-January 29 percent of Democratic primary voters support Rep. Allred, a commanding plurality but short of the 50 percent he will need to avoid a runoff election. The same poll found State Sen. Gutierrez holds 7% while State Rep. Sherman clocked 2%.

Nexstar has invited Gutierrez and Allred to a televised debate on Feb. 9. Allred declined the invitation. His campaign said Sunday’s debate is the only debate in which he will participate.

Texas’ primaries will be held on March 5.

