Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop Republican voting bill

Democrats in the Texas Legislature on Monday began leaving for Washington, D.C., and said they were ready to remain there for weeks in a second revolt against a GOP overhaul of election laws.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill

    Democrats in the Texas Legislature on Monday bolted for Washington, D.C., and said they were ready to remain there for weeks in a second revolt against a GOP overhaul of election laws, forcing a dramatic new showdown over voting rights in America. Private planes carrying a large group of Democrats took off from an airport in Austin, skipping town just days before the Texas House of Representatives was expected to give early approval to sweeping new voting restrictions in a special legislative session ordered by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • Texas Democrats can’t beat election bill, so they’re running to Washington for bailout

    The Republican bill, while unnecessary, isn’t that bad, and fleeing to DC is a gift to Gov. Greg Abbott. [Opinion]

  • Texas Democrats leave state in bid to stonewall GOP voting bills

    A group of nearly 60 Texas Democrats left the Lone Star State in a bid to stonewall a pair of Republican-backed voting reform bills.

  • Dems leave Texas to try to stop GOP voting bill

    Democrats in the Texas Legislature are bolting for Washington, D.C., to try to stop Republicans from enacting new voting restrictions. (July 12)

  • EXPLAINER: Texas Democrats fled the state. Here's why.

    Texas statehouse Democrats fled Monday to Washington to try and block the GOP's sweeping elections overhaul bill that makes it harder to vote in the state. A similar move successfully killed an earlier version of the bill on the last day of the legislative session in late May, and lawmakers are hoping for a repeat during the 30-day special session called by the state's Republican governor, Greg Abbott. The second goal has probably already been achieved — drawing attention to the Republican push to tighten Texas voting laws. Many Democrats in Congress have hoped their own sweeping elections bill making it easier to register and vote nationwide could counter pushes in the opposite direction in Texas and several GOP-controlled states.

  • Texas Democrats flee to Washington in bid to block new Republican voting restrictions

    More than a dozen states this year have passed tougher election laws — but only in Texas have Democrats put up this kind of fight.

  • Texas Democrats flee to Washington DC to stop vote on GOP voter restriction bills

    State House Democrats have flown to D.C. to apply pressure to their counterparts in the U.S. Senate.

  • Making It Easier to Transfer College Credits

    It is important for students to have clear pathways to baccalaureate degrees at a time when the economy and job market rely on highly skilled workers.

  • Biden said Cuba policy wasn’t a top priority. Then protests erupted

    U.S. policy toward Cuba hasn’t changed in the six months since Joe Biden became president, with the White House acknowledging in March that it wasn’t a top priority.

  • Texas Democrats flee state to block Republican voting law

    Republicans in the state are proposing some of the most restrictive voting laws in the US.

  • Texas GOP advances voting restrictions as hundreds push back

    Texas Republicans advanced bills Sunday that would make voting harder in a state that already has some of the nation's toughest restrictions after hundreds spoke against the proposals — with some waiting to speak for almost 24 hours. Republicans made clear they intended to advance a new election bill — which would prohibit 24-hour polling places, ban drop boxes and stop drive-thru voting — this weekend, with a first major vote on the proposals expected this week. Texas is among several states with GOP-controlled statehouses where Republicans have rushed to enact strict voting laws in response to former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

  • Hot, hot, hot

    FDA to warn about possible link between J&J shot and autoimmune disorder. It's Monday's news.

  • New child psychiatric unit helps heal trauma

    Dr. Jill RachBeisel, chief of psychiatry at University of Maryland Medical Center, discusses the new Children & Adolescent Psychiatric Unit.

  • Restrictive GOP voting bill advances in Texas House and Senate

    A panel of Texas state senators voted Sunday to advance to the floor a Republican-backed voting bill in the state Legislature that includes extensive new restrictions, following a similar motion in the state House earlier in the morning, the Texas Tribune reports. Catch up quick: The votes come after the state House and Senate hosted extensive public hearings on Saturday that stretched into Sunday's early morning hours. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Mar

  • Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

    Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas state Representative Alex Dominguez told Reuters that "nearly everyone" in the House of Representatives' 67-member Democratic caucus had fled the state. The exodus is intended to deny the legislature the quorum needed to approve any of the measures on Republican Governor Greg Abbott's special-session agenda, including bills restricting abortion access and blocking transgender students from competing in athletics that correspond with their gender identity.

  • Schumer wants NRA investigated for bankruptcy fraud

    U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday called on the Justice Department to investigate the National Rifle Association for bankruptcy fraud, saying the financially stable gun-rights group abused the system when it sought bankruptcy protection in the wake of a New York lawsuit seeking to put it out of business. A judge rejected the NRA's bankruptcy case in May, ruling the nonprofit organization had not acted in good faith.

  • Merkel doubts Biden meeting will solve gas pipeline dispute

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday that she doubts the dispute between her country and the United States over a nearly completed gas pipeline from Russia will be fully resolved at a meeting with President Joe Biden this week. Washington has long argued that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline carrying natural gas from Russia to Germany endangers Europe's energy security and harms allies such as Ukraine, which currently profits from transit fees for Russian gas.

  • Former Texas lawmaker explains how state Democrats can push back against restrictive voter laws

    Former Texas State Senator Wendy Davis (D), who once filibustered anti-abortion legislation for 13 hours, joined Stephanie Ruhle to break down what Democrats can do to prevent Republicans from passing bills that limit voter access. Plus, NBC's Priscilla Thompson reports live from Austin with the latest on the legislation, which could face a vote as soon as tomorrow.

  • Covid-19 Variants and the Vaccine Booster: What You Need to Know

    Will vaccinated people need an extra shot to protect against new variants like Delta and Lambda?

  • U.S. politicians back Cuba protesters as State Department calls for "calm"

    Senator Marco Rubio blasted a senior State Department official's initial response to the protests in Cuba as "ridiculous."