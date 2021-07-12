Texas Democrats take off in private jets en route to Washington DC to stop GOP voting restrictions

Graeme Massie
·3 min read
Cars drive on Congress Avenue in front of the Texas Capitol building on July, 14, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Getty Images)
Cars drive on Congress Avenue in front of the Texas Capitol building on July, 14, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Getty Images)

Texas Democrats have left the state onboard private jets en route to Washington DC to prevent Republicans in the state from passing new voting restrictions.

Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives took the drastic action to again deny the GOP the quorum they need to pass the bills aimed at restricting mail-in ballots and some early voting procedures.

The state’s House in Austin is set to reconvene on Tuesday morning, but the missing Democrats mean that under its rules there will not be enough members present to conduct business

The chartered planes carrying at least 51 of the state’s 67 Democrats in the Texas House left Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Monday afternoon.

“Today, Texas House Democrats stand united in our decision to break quorum and refuse to let the Republican-led legislature force through dangerous legislation that would trample on Texans’ freedom to vote,” Democratic leaders said in a joint statement.

The latest action comes after Democrats walked out in May, preventing Republicans from passing the voting bill at the end of the regular legislative session. Republicans then called a special session, which still has 26 days left, to have a second attempt at passing the bill and ultimately Democrats at this stage do not have the votes needed to block it eventually passing.

The state’s Republican governor Greg Abbott hit out at the Democrats for blocking the legislation, saying it “inflicts harm on the very Texans who elected them to serve”.

“As they fly across the country on cushy private planes, they leave undone issues that can help their districts and our state,” said Mr Abbott.

“The Democrats must put aside partisan political games and get back to the job they were elected to do.”

The move comes amid a wave of GOP-led efforts around the country to restrict voting in various ways, as well as the campaign from progressive Democrats to reform the US voting system at the federal level, which has stalled amid a refusal from centrist Democrats in the Senate to change or abandon the filibuster.

If passed, the bills would add new restrictions for those who assist others in casting ballots, a provision criticized by disability advocates. It would also ban “drive-thru” voting pioneered by Harris County in the November elections and 2020 primaries, as well as a 24-hour early voting period the county allowed at some precincts last year.

Other provisions in the bills would institute new identification requirements for mail-in voting and ban the distribution of mail-in ballot applications. Some of the more hardline aspects of the legislation were reportedly removed in recent weeks, such as restrictions for Sunday voting hours which activists decried as a direct response to efforts by Black churches to transport voters to the polls on Sundays.

President Joe Biden is due to address the nation about voting rights on Tuesday, amid calls from progressives for the White House to take a more active role in pursuing passage of legislation protecting voting rights at the federal level.

Read More

EXPLAINER: Texas Democrats fled the state. Here's why.

Left-leaning groups pressure Schumer to act on voting bill

Kamala Harris backs Democrats fleeing Texas to stop GOP voter restrictions: ‘As American as apple pie’

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Calif. Venue Reportedly Boots Matt Gaetz's, Marjorie Taylor Greene's America First Rally

    “As soon as we found out who the speakers were we immediately canceled it,” the venue manager told the Orange County Register.

  • EXPLAINER: Texas Democrats fled the state. Here's why.

    Texas statehouse Democrats fled Monday to Washington to try and block the GOP's sweeping elections overhaul bill that makes it harder to vote in the state. A similar move successfully killed an earlier version of the bill on the last day of the legislative session in late May, and lawmakers are hoping for a repeat during the 30-day special session called by the state's Republican governor, Greg Abbott. The second goal has probably already been achieved — drawing attention to the Republican push to tighten Texas voting laws. Many Democrats in Congress have hoped their own sweeping elections bill making it easier to register and vote nationwide could counter pushes in the opposite direction in Texas and several GOP-controlled states.

  • Dems Helped Give Us Trump—They Shouldn’t Repeat That Mistake

    Brendan Smialowski/GettyI’ve spent the better part of a decade trying to elucidate why one of our major political parties went crazy and decided to worship Donald Trump—with that knowledge in hand, we have the potential to begin healing both the party and America.Trump was able to take over the Republican Party for many reasons—most of which reflect Republican failings. But there is another perspective that is not widely understood or appreciated. According to Kevin Drum, the liberal journalist

  • Unhoused people in Oakland built an eco-oasis during the pandemic – but may soon get evicted

    During the pandemic, when all the usual challenges of being unhoused were made even worse, the residents of Wood Street managed to create their own small town, writes Josh Marcus

  • GOP war rages and centrists hit pro-Trump 'wackadoodles'

    The internal Republican Party war continues to be red-hot between the pro-Trump and anti-Trump camps.

  • 'I didn't come here to kiss your f---ing ring': Sidney Powell ripped into Rudy Giuliani after clash over election theories, book says

    Giuliani, who was Trump's personal lawyer and has backed up many of the former president's election claims, reportedly described Powell as "crazy."

  • House appropriators would protect three of four littoral combat ships

    House appropriators ripped a proposal to decommission four littoral combat ships contained in President Joe Biden’s Pentagon budget request for next year as “a misuse of taxpayer funds.”

  • Alaska GOP endorses Murkowski challenger in U.S. Senate race

    The Alaska Republican Party endorsed former state commissioner Kelly Tshibaka on Saturday for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).Why it matters: It's another sign of division in the GOP between supporters of former President Trump and those who've publicly criticized him. Several senators have been censured in their home states for voting to convict Trump at his second impeachment trial earlier this year — including Murkowski.Stay on top of the latest market trends and e

  • Fox News Runs Disclaimer After Trump Election Lies During CPAC Speech

    Fox News was sued by Dominion and Smartmatic voting systems companies for amplifying false claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

  • Democrats advance spending bill that would overturn the Hyde Amendment

    House Democrats on Monday took steps to advance a new spending bill for the Department of Health and Human Services without the Hyde Amendment, a 40-year-old provision that has banned federal funding for most abortions. In moving the spending bill to the full House Appropriations Committee for debate and a vote, Democrats followed through on President Joe Biden's proposed budget, which also did not include the amendment. House Democrats had indicated they would go this route and in doing so have effectively guaranteed that abortion access will be a central focus of government funding negotiations between Democrats and Republicans -- who have the votes to block the Democrats' measure from passing the Senate without changes.

  • Biden nominates first out lesbian to ambassador-level post

    President Joe Biden has nominated the first out lesbian to an ambassador-level position in U.S. history.Chantale Wong has been appointed U.S.

  • Biden administration rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea

    The Biden administration on Sunday upheld a Trump-era rejection of nearly all of China's significant maritime claims in the South China Sea. The administration also warned China that any attack on the Philippines in the flashpoint region would draw a U.S. response under a mutual defense treaty.

  • Arizona election official: Unchecked Cyber Ninjas use alarming 'audit' rules to count votes

    We follow sensible rules that inspire confidence in fairness and accuracy. We should be skeptical of results from the Cyber Ninjas, who are unchecked.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slashes Lauren Boebert For Call To End Government Benefits

    The woman who has talked about her days on welfare NOW wants benefits to end.

  • Trump says the Supreme Court is issuing unfavorable rulings to deter court-packing

    Former President Donald Trump on Sunday voiced concerns about "unexpected rulings" in the Supreme Court, saying the court has issued rulings unfavorable to the Right "because the nine justices do not want to be packed."

  • Trump says McConnell 'wasting money' on Alabama Senate primary

    Former President Donald Trump accused Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of "wasting money" in the Alabama Senate primary, further exposing the rift between the two wings of the Republican Party.

  • Just Like Trump and Obama, Biden's Making This Social Security Mistake

    Few things in Washington are truly bipartisan, and when it comes to Social Security , the two major parties have very different positions. President Joe Biden's administration is getting off to the same start that former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama did, and retirees can only hope things will get better in future years. The Social Security Act requires the trustees of the Social Security Trust Fund to report on what's happened with the operation of the trust fund over the past year.

  • Liberal California appeals court sees year of high-profile reversals at the Supreme Court

    When the Supreme Court handed down its two recent final decisions, one in a major voting laws dispute and the other addressing a donor disclosure requirement, both were considered victories for conservatives — and both were reversals of the country's most controversial appellate court.

  • 'We are no longer afraid': Thousands of Cubans protest against conditions on island

    Thousands of Cubans took to the streets across the island in defiance of the communist government as Cuban Americans expressed support for their actions in the U.S.

  • Maria Bartiromo, Trump Bashed for Spreading ‘Reckless, Dishonest’ Info About Ashli Babbit’s Death

    Fox News Channel’s Maria Bartiromo and Donald Trump pushed baseless theories on her Sunday show about the shooting death of Ashli Babbit, the insurrectionist who was killed breaking into the U.S. Capitol – and online observers immediately took her to task with one person saying, “Maria has gone full cuckoo.” On this week’s “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo,” she and Trump’s conversation about Babbit and what lead up to her being shot by Capitol police on Jan. 6 provoked a wave of back