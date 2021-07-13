Texas Democrats vow to remain in Washington to block voting restrictions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Susan Cornwell and Julia Harte
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Susan Cornwell and Julia Harte

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Texas Democratic lawmakers who fled their state to thwart Republican efforts to pass new voting restrictions said on Tuesday they plan to stay in Washington as long as needed to derail the state legislation and push for federal voting reform.

More than 50 Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday, denying the state legislature the quorum required to approve the measures on Republican Governor Greg Abbott's special session agenda.

Texas is one of a number of Republican-led states pursuing new voting restrictions in the name of enhancing election security following former President Donald Trump's false claims that the November presidential election was stolen from him through widespread fraud.

"Our intent is to stay out and kill this bill this session," Texas House Democratic Caucus Chairman Chris Turner told a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol, where dozens of Texas Democratic lawmakers broke into the civil rights anthem, "We Shall Overcome."

Turner said the state lawmakers would use their time at the Capitol "to implore the folks in this building behind us to pass federal voting rights legislation."

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said he could bring back to the Senate floor voting rights legislation that Republicans last month blocked from being debated. In a speech on the Senate floor, Schumer praised the Texas Democrats for their courage and said he would meet with a group of them later in the day to discuss strategy.

Special legislative sessions can last up to 30 days in Texas, meaning the current session must end by Aug. 7. There is no limit to how many special sessions a governor can call.

On Sunday, Texas House and Senate legislative committees passed new versions of the voting measures, which would prohibit drive-through and 24-hour voting locations, add new identification requirements to mail-in voting and empower partisan poll watchers.

The full Texas Senate is expected to vote on its version of the voting legislation on Tuesday.

Democratic lawmakers staged a similar walkout on May 30 to boycott a vote on an earlier version of the voting legislation just before the legislature's regular session ended, prompting Abbott to call the special session.

Abbott slammed the Democratic lawmakers for leaving the state and vowed in an interview on Monday with local television station KVUE ABC to call more special sessions after the current one ends "up until election next year."

The governor also said the Texas House speaker would issue a call to have the Democratic lawmakers who left the state arrested upon their return.

"As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested. They will be cabined inside the Texas Capitol until they get their job done," Abbott said in the interview.

Texas state Representative Alex Dominguez told Reuters on Monday in a call while flying to Washington that he was prepared to stay away from Texas even if Abbott continues to call special sessions after the current one ends. Dominguez said he was not deterred by the arrest threat.

"If that's what they choose to do, then we'll be ready," Dominguez said.

(Reporting by Julia Harte in New York; Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell in Washington; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Will Dunham)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

    (Reuters) -Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas state Representative Alex Dominguez told Reuters that "nearly everyone" in the House of Representatives' 67-member Democratic caucus had fled the state. The exodus is intended to deny the legislature the quorum needed to approve any of the measures on Republican Governor Greg Abbott's special-session agenda, including bills restricting abortion access and blocking transgender students from competing in athletics that correspond with their gender identity.

  • Governor Abbott Vows Texas Dems Will Be Arrested Upon Return to State

    Greg Abbott confirmed that the absent Democratic lawmakers who defected from a legislative session in a protest "walk-out" will be arrested upon their return.

  • Nursing home workers accused of stealing drugs from ‘vulnerable’ SC patients

    One of the workers is also accused of neglect, officials said.

  • Biden visits Philadelphia to push for stalled voting rights measure

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden, under pressure from U.S. civil rights leaders, travels to Philadelphia on Tuesday to issue a strong appeal for congressional passage of sweeping Democratic-backed voting rights legislation stalled amid Republican opposition. Numerous Republican-controlled states have approved laws that either restrict voting or change election rules following Republican former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him through widespread voter fraud. The voting rights legislation sought by Biden faces an uphill battle in Congress, where his fellow Democrats have been stymied by Senate Republicans.

  • How Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Friends Feel About Their Rekindled Romance (Source)

    A source tells ET Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s friends ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if they ‘ultimately end up together.’

  • GOP Lawmakers Question Amazon's Connections on Pentagon Contract

    WASHINGTON — As the Defense Department prepares to solicit bids for cloud-computing work that could yield billions of dollars for Amazon, members of Congress are raising new questions about the company’s efforts to win a $10 billion contract during the Trump administration. Previously unreleased emails show that Pentagon officials in 2017 and 2018 lavished praise on several of the tech executives whose companies expressed interest in the original contract, especially Amazon, while concerns about

  • Guaidó threatened with arrest as ally faces terrorism charges in Venezuela

    Venezuelan prosecutors charged opposition politician Freddy Guevara, a close ally of National Assembly president Juan Guaidó, with offenses including terrorism and treason following his arrest on a Caracas highway Monday, per Reuters.Of note: Guaidó, recognized by the U.S. and other countries as Venezuela's interim president, said "armed groups" seeking his arrest had visited his home soon after.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Representa

  • The Latest: Jets to open 8 practices to fans

    The New York Jets will have eight training camp practices open to fans this summer. The dates include two joint sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles before their preseason game. The team announced tickets for fans will be free through the team’s website beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. Club and PSL holders were able to get early access.

  • Dr. Ghaly explains why students will still need masks in CA classrooms

    MASKS IN SCHOOLS: Why will California students still have to wear masks in classrooms this fall despite different CDC guidelines? California's Health Secretary Dr. Ghaly explains.

  • Secret Celebrity Renovation - Anthony Ramos (Sneak Peek 2)

    GRAMMY winning singer, songwriter and actor Anthony Ramos ("Hamilton," "In the Heights") takes a hands-on approach to helping makeover the Brooklyn home of his drama teacher, Sara Steinweiss, who first recognized his star potential and helped change the trajectory of his life, on an emotional SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION Friday, July 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

  • Halle Bailey Wraps Filming Disney's The Little Mermaid : 'We Have Finally Made It'

    Bailey is set to play Ariel in the live-action Disney movie

  • A "wobble" in the moon's orbit may lead to record floods on Earth

    A wobble in the moon's orbit will raise high tides even higher, exacerbating the devastating effects of sea-level rise.

  • Trying to figure out Sen. Joe Manchin? A Sandy Hook gun bill offers clues

    The failed push to expand federal background checks for gun purchases is key to understanding the mind of Joe Manchin, one of the most influential members of the Senate.

  • Haiti police arrest suspect in president's murder

    Haitian police on Sunday arrested someone they suspect was a mastermind behind the assassination of President Jovenel Moise last week.Authorities accuse Christian Emmanuel Sanon of hiring mercenaries to oust Moise and plotting to then install himself as president"Sanon arrived in Haiti on a private plane with political objectives, according to our information...He had contacted a company specializing in security to recruit some bandits, and arrived in Haiti at the beginning of June, accompanied by some of them. They were initially supposed to guarantee his security," said National Police Chief Leon Charles.Police say what was once a mission to protect Sanon later changed to replacing the president.Following the killing at Moise's home last Wednesday, police arrested a group of Colombians and two Haitian AmericansThe authorities said it was a commando unit, armed and trained.According to the Miami Herald, the Colombian suspects said their mission was to arrest Moise, not kill him.Police later confirmed Sanon had given one of the suspects an arrest warrant for the president.Although the details of the alleged plot are still unclear, along with Sanon's motives.There could, however, be an American connection.The Miami Herald also reported that some of the Colombians claimed to have been hired by a Miami-based security firm.And public records show a man with the same name as Sanon has worked as a doctor in Florida.Although no confirmation yet on whether it is the same man.The assassination has plunged poverty-stricken Haiti into chaos.The government has appealed to the international community for help.On Sunday, the Pentagon said experts from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security would be travelling to the country to help with the investigation.

  • Severe drought threatens Hoover dam reservoir – and water for US west

    The wellspring of Lake Mead created by the dam’s blocking of the Colorado River has plummeted to an historic low as states in the west face hefty cuts in their water supplies Lake Mead behind the Hoover dam from the Arizona side. Photograph: Ethan Miller/Getty Images Had the formidable white arc of the Hoover dam never held back the Colorado River, the US west would probably have no Los Angeles or Las Vegas as we know them today. No sprawling food bowl of wheat, alfalfa and corn. No dreams of re

  • Fleeing Texas lawmakers beg Congress to pass voter protections

    "More than fifty Democratic members of the Texas House have left Texas to stop Republicans from passing the latest iteration of their voter-suppression legislation," said Chris Turner, who chairs the Texas Democratic state house caucus. Turner was joined by other Texas Democrats outside the U.S. Capitol to make the case for a federal voting rights bill that would expand access to voting.Texas Democratic lawmakers staged a similar walkout on May 30 to boycott a vote on an earlier version of the voting legislation just before the legislature's regular session ended, prompting Republican Governor Greg Abbott to call a special session. "We are happy to work on bipartisan proposals that expand the right to vote, that make it easier to vote and harder to cheat," said Texas state Democratic representative Rafael Anchía. "None of the ammendments offered by my colleagues were considered in committee," he said.Texas is one of a number of Republican-led states pushing new voting restrictions in the name of enhancing election security, citing former President Donald Trump's false claims that his November election defeat was the result of widespread fraud.Democrats and election experts say the proposed changes would disproportionately affect minorities of color that lean Democratic.It's not clear how long this tactic will work. Texas can order lawmakers under penalty of arrest to return to the state."We can't stay here indefinitely to run out the clock to stop Republican anti-voter bills. That's why we need Congress to act now," said Democratic Texas state representative Rhetta Bowers.Before taking questions, the assembled lawmakers sang a chorus of "We Shall Overcome," an anthem of the 1960's civil rights and voting rights struggles.

  • Scarlett Johansson Says Her Pandemic Wedding with Colin Jost Was 'Weird' But 'Beautiful'

    Scarlett Johansson talked to Seth Meyers about marrying Colin Jost in the middle of the pandemic and the precautions they took to make it all happen

  • CDC's new mask guidance in schools raises bullying concerns among experts, parents

    "We need to teach kids that wearing a mask, even if you choose to but don't 'have to,' is OK," one expert tells Yahoo Life.

  • George Conway Reveals The 1 Truth Trump Let Slip Amid His Latest Flurry Of Lies

    The conservative attorney named the "fundamental truth" hidden in Trump's insurrection claims.

  • 'That makes no sense at all': GOP senators dispute Trump's characterizations of the January 6 rioters

    "I think that what people saw with their own eyes reflects a different reality," GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas told HuffPost's Igor Bobic.